one of the ways that Joe Manchin was very damaging to the Dem party as a whole was the way he'd go on television all the time to talk about how the rest of his party sucked

nobody should ever make the mistake of thinking MTG is on their side but "Republican on TV saying Republicans suck" is helpful [image or embed] — Micah (@rincewind.run) December 16, 2025 at 9:27 PM

One of the things about MTG is that she actually believed in all the turbo-racist, turbo-bigoted America First stuff and her anger with Trump is not because she's not a lunatic bigot, it's because he isn't doing any of the lunatic bigoted things he promised to do and instead doing other bigot things [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 11:44 AM

When I was growing up in the Bronx, the Yiddish slur behayma (cow, in our goyish interpretation) was the go-to insult for a loud, overbearing woman — implying a large animal kept around only for its utility. Rep. Taylor Greene has discovered that her Republican ‘leaders’ regard her as a behayma. She’s not all that bright, but she can certainly carry a grudge, so we Democrats have that in our favor.

Of course, the NYTimes is deeply sympathetic — “‘I Was Just So Naïve’: Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Break With Trump” [gift link]:

Eleven days after Charlie Kirk was killed in September, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the third-term Georgia congresswoman, was watching his memorial service on TV as the luminaries of the conservative movement and the Trump administration gathered to pay tribute to the young activist. What stayed with Greene long afterward were the last two speakers who took the stage. First there was Kirk’s widow, Erika, who stood in white before the crowd filling the Arizona stadium, lifted her tear-filled eyes and said that she forgave her husband’s killer. And then there was President Trump. “He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose,” he said of Kirk. “He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them.” “That was absolutely the worst statement,” Greene wrote to me in a text message months after the memorial service. And the contrast between Erika Kirk and the president was clarifying, she added. “It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.” It also, Greene said, clarified something about herself. Over the past five years, as Trump’s most notorious acolyte in Congress, she had adopted his unrepentant pugilism as her own. “Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong,” she told me in her Capitol Hill office one afternoon in early December. “You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud.” Greene’s reaction put her in a distinct minority among influential conservative figures. Almost immediately after Kirk was declared dead, many of her comrades on the right — the billionaire Elon Musk, the Fox News host Jesse Watters, the podcaster Steve Bannon — labeled the killing an act of war by the left and exhorted their audience to think in similar terms. But Greene — who for years took a back seat to no one when it came to reactionary rhetoric, going so far, before she was in office, as to accuse Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of treasonous conduct and adding that treason was punishable by imprisonment or death — realized that she had suddenly lost all appetite for vengeance. She later told a friend, who confirmed the exchange: “After Charlie died, I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.” That was when the stress fracture that had been steadily widening between Greene and her political godfather became an irrevocable break. She had increasingly taken stands apart from the president and the Republican Party: declaring the war in Gaza a “genocide”; objecting to cryptocurrency and artificial-intelligence policies that, from her perspective, prioritized billionaire donors over working-class Americans; criticizing the Trump administration for approving foreign student visas, for enacting tariffs that hurt businesses in her district and for allowing Obamacare subsidies to expire. Most significant, she defied the president and compliant House Republican leaders as she argued that all investigative material pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein should be released. “The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,” Greene told me in December. “Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims.”…

She wasn’t invited to Kirk’s funeral, with all the other kool kidz. She didn’t get read in on the ‘act of war’ talking points, when her erstwhile comrades all wheeled in unison like a flock of starlings. NOT GREAT, BOB!



I have covered Greene, who is 51, extensively over the past five years, and it was evident during this recent visit that on one level nothing had changed. Just outside the front door of her office stood the familiar placard blaring, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE.” One sign on the door warned visitors that “NO FOREIGN LOBBYING” was allowed; another featured the image of Charlie Kirk. Hanging on the wall inside the waiting area were fan letters from all over America, some dating to 2021, her first year in office. The television was, as always, set to Fox News, though Greene told me she no longer watched the network because she found it factually unreliable. The fact that her office remained the same reflected Greene’s sense of where she stood: She continued to be faithful to Trump’s campaign promises. If anything, she said, her sin was to have regarded them as more than slogans. “That’s what I’m guilty of,” she told me. “That’s what made me, in the president’s words, a traitor — which was truly believing in Make America Great Again, which I perceive to be America First.” Greene’s last exchange with the president was by text message on Nov. 16. That day, she received an anonymous email in her personal Gmail account that threatened her college-aged son: “Derek will have his life snuffed out soon. Better watch his back.” The email’s subject heading used the nickname Trump had given her the day before: “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” Greene promptly texted that information to the president. According to a source familiar with the exchange, his long reply made no mention of her son. Instead, Trump insulted her in personal terms. When she replied that children should remain off limits from their disagreements, Trump responded that she had only herself to blame… Still, her five-year trajectory on the national scene — from the president’s embrace to her excommunication — serves as an apt parable for this political moment. If Trump engendered loyalty on an unprecedented scale, Greene was his most fervent high-profile loyalist — and now, his most unlikely apostate. She arrived in Washington as one kind of misfit and departs as another, all while remaining more or less herself but also changing in ways that compelled even her detractors to give her a second look. None of this is normal, like the rest of the Trump era. But because it represents an evolution for Greene, she may yet again prove to be a harbinger of a sea change in the movement she once helped lead…

Donald Trump telling Marjorie Taylor Greene not to talk about Epstein because "my friends will get hurt" is an example of how manipulative Donald is.

Donald doesn't have any friends. And he only cares about himself.

He was trying to manipulate her to protect himself. [image or embed] — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 2:02 PM

Marjorie Taylor Greene must be called to testify before Congress regarding this conversation with Trump about the Epstein files

“everyone in the suite of rooms could hear [Trump] yelling at her as she listened to him on speakerphone..According to Greene, Trump replied, ‘My friends will get hurt’” [image or embed] — Adam Cohen (My Personal Views Only) (@axidentaliberal.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 1:55 PM

You similarly won’t find the NYT pressing Greene on her harassment of Marie Newman and her trans daughter, or Greene’s promotion of transphobic conspiracy theories.

To admit that her worldview is based in hatred and conspiracism would deprive the NYT of presenting that hate as a “controversy” — Queerhawk 🏳️‍🌈 | 🇺🇦 | 🛡 (@alwaysadorecats.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 9:16 AM



You’ll never be pretty enough to hang with the real queens, MTG…

… While others in her party kept their options open as Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, entered the field for the 2024 presidential election, Greene’s allegiances were not up for debate. And Trump took notice. By early 2022, she would tell me, Trump had floated the idea of her as his 2024 running mate. That rolling discussion continued into the summer of 2024, she says, but Trump, she claims, was bothered by her steadfast opposition to abortion, which she has called “murder.” (A White House spokeswoman said that Greene was never under consideration. Vice President JD Vance also opposes abortion, but has deferred to Trump’s preference to leave the matter up to the states.) She ultimately joined Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump Jr. as early advocates of Vance, then a first-term senator from Ohio. According to an aide, Greene would end up spending roughly $1 million from her own war chest to campaign for Trump’s re-election. Greene’s fidelity to the MAGA cause masked some private misgivings, she now says. Some of Trump’s devotees struck Greene as worshipful in the extreme: “For a lot of MAGA, Trump is a savior, and he’s like a god to them.” She also disliked the unctuous, hedonistic posturing at Mar-a-Lago. In particular, she told me recently: “I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women.” She continued: “I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts. I’ve never spoken about it publicly, but I’ve been planning to.”…

She has done no such thing. She merely came to the conclusion that the mythical cabal of elite, satan-worshipping Jewish pedophiles that control all communism includes the sitting President because of his actual decades-long relationship with actual elite pedophiles. [image or embed] — Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:38 AM

I see a lot of arguing on here and I just want to help out a bit: It’s possible to enjoy Marjorie Taylor Greene burning bridges with conservatives without also concluding that she is now a reformed progressive icon — Mike Drucker (@mikedrucker.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 2:41 PM