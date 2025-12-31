Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

New Years Eve Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

Hope you all are having a good one!. Joelle and I went to the Ukrainian market today because she does not like pork and sauerkraut, so we settled for some good kielbasa and kraut, picked up some black-eyed peas an pierogies, I got myself some pickled beats, some smoked sprats, and a nice tin of Herring Rollmops in a wine sauce, which almost made Joelle throw up when I described them.

Very laid back evening planned, and then tomorrow our kielbasa feast for good luck. Hope all your sportsball teams won.

Oh, yeah, talk about burying the lede- dad fell and has a slight fracture in a bone and will be in the hospital until tomorrow. It happened last night and they didn’t even bother to tell me until around noon. Which is really the most Cole thing ever.

*** Update ***

Arizona is raising the minimum wage 45 cents or so tomorrow and there is a 60 something year old pizza shop owner complaining about it on the local news (he actually said “they are shooting me in the foot whatever the fuck that means”) and once again if you can not pay your employees minimum wage you don’t have a business you have a hobby that requires others to subsidize it with their labor.

    37Comments

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      Ohhhhh best wishes to ColeDad for fast healing.

      We are also planning a laid-back evening. It ended up being a busier day than I had planned, because unexpected snow meant a trip to the store (packed, literally got the last parking spot) and a bunch of shoveling. Had a couple of hours of my sidewalk looking perfect, and then it started snowing again. Roads are looking bad, which usually results in some fender-benders and close encounters between cars and power poles in my neighborhood. We really do not need to add drunkenness and fireworks to this.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Doug R

      Mom used to make pierogies using egg noodle dough filled with dry curd cottage cheese. With gravy on the side.

      So many commercial pierogies have potato and/or cheddar cheese-it’s just not the same. I know there’s specialty places with cottage cheese, but it costs an arm and a leg.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      I’m so sorry about your dad, Cole. I hope he recovers quickly.

      And yes! Iowa beat Vanderbilt in the uh, Whatever Bowl. The one in Tampa.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      Mom decided that NYE would be a fancy-ish home cooked meal, so I made a salad with arugula, shaved fennel and apples, and a couple of other things, and she did a main which was a mushroom ragu served over polenta. Dessert was a nice coffee sorbet with biscotti. Very pleasant.

      Hopefully next year will be at least marginally better than Shitshow 25.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bjacques

      Happy 2026 from 6-9 hours in the future!

      2025 is hastily buried in a shallow grave and sprinkled with quicklime.

      There was a Project 2025, but this is 2026!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @dmsilev: your meal sounds amazing. Arugula is so wonderful! I never though of that combination; I’ll have to look up how to shave fennel. What interesting flavors! The taste marriage might depend on which apple varietal you use, so I’m guessing this could be a salad to make many times, using different apples..
      Now I want coffee sorbet, and I’ve never even seen it at the stores. I shall investigate.
      you’ve woken my curiosity as well as my taste buds..

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Maccheerful

      Many thanks to all those on this blog who helped with the fundraiser for Ukraine Defense Support or who have otherwise contributed to those fighting there.

      And in honor of the day, and those with us still and those not, a song:

      Should old acquaintance be forgot,
      and never brought to mind?
      Should old acquaintance be forgot,
      and auld lang syne?

      Chorus
      For auld lang syne, my dear,
      for auld lang syne,
      we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
      for auld lang syne.

      And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
      and surely I’ll buy mine!
      And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
      for auld lang syne.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @bjacques: Bonne Année…. I don’t know how to say this in French, nor in Flemish. But happy new year. Wishing you sweet dreams of a much better year..

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, no! Best wishes for a speedy recovery for Dad Cole.

      Sort of forced into partying tonight and tomorrow – or, rather,catering to partying. We have an improv troupe coming to the theater tonight, and then we’re doing a “Paint and Sip” with a local artist and a free showing of “Mamma Mia” tomorrow to use up the last of whatever booze is left.

      That and hoping to get home in time to see the Adaman group shoot off fireworks from the top of Pikes Peak tonight (Yes, I *can* see Pikes Peak from my house!) is the extent of my partying hearty for New Year’s.

      Happy New Year’s/Hogmany!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JoyceH

      Since my double root canal, I froze what was left of the roast and stocked up on low-chew food. Dinner tonight will be seafood salad on white bread and macaroni salad. Followed by ice cream.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tony Jay

      Cole Dad just likes the New Year breakfast tacos they serve at the hospital. Who can blame him?

      It’s officially 2026 here on Shitty Choice Island, so let me wish you all an increasingly great year. May we keep those in danger safe and bring consternation to the doers of bad deeds. Cheers. 🍻

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      I’ll have to look up how to shave fennel.

      Mandolin. Just be careful not to shave your fingers as well.

      And the dressing for the salad was pretty simple, just olive oil and balsamic vinegar, bit of salt and pepper, and some chopped parsley.

      The whole recipe, such as it is: Marinate the fennel and apples in the dressing for half an hour or so and then toss with the arugula. Top with some roasted slivered almonds and a light dusting of Parmesan.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @JoyceH: I’ve had some root canals. Mm, painful.

      Some soft foods I go to: carrot onion/ sunflower seed purée/ pate, soup, liver and onions cooked soft then puréed ( if you like it), steamed cauliflower, yogurt, baked sweet potatoes with soy sauce or salt and coconut oil. As a young adult, after my wisdom teeth came out, I think I sucked on cake donuts, soft, and disintegrate easily.
      I’m sure you already have what you need. Good luck.

      Reply

