Hope you all are having a good one!. Joelle and I went to the Ukrainian market today because she does not like pork and sauerkraut, so we settled for some good kielbasa and kraut, picked up some black-eyed peas an pierogies, I got myself some pickled beats, some smoked sprats, and a nice tin of Herring Rollmops in a wine sauce, which almost made Joelle throw up when I described them.

Very laid back evening planned, and then tomorrow our kielbasa feast for good luck. Hope all your sportsball teams won.

Oh, yeah, talk about burying the lede- dad fell and has a slight fracture in a bone and will be in the hospital until tomorrow. It happened last night and they didn’t even bother to tell me until around noon. Which is really the most Cole thing ever.

*** Update ***

Arizona is raising the minimum wage 45 cents or so tomorrow and there is a 60 something year old pizza shop owner complaining about it on the local news (he actually said “they are shooting me in the foot whatever the fuck that means”) and once again if you can not pay your employees minimum wage you don’t have a business you have a hobby that requires others to subsidize it with their labor.