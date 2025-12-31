Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

The willow is too close to the house.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

People are weird.

White supremacy is terrorism.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republicans do not trust women.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Come on, man.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – JanieM – 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2

On The Road – JanieM – 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

JanieM

As always, thanks to Steve from Mendocino for being my editor, teacher, and partner-in-photographic-enterprises.

The “Larger version” links go to Flickr pics with much finer resolution. To get the full effect, use the expand arrow in the upper right corner of the Flickr display and make the browser full-screen.

All the pictures were taken in Maine.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 9
Augusta

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 8
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 7
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 6
Monmouth

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 5
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 4
Monmouth

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 3
Hallowell

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 2
Readfield

Larger image.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2 1
Readfield

Larger image.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 2nd of 2
Happy holidays!

Larger version.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.