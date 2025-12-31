Nice to go out on a high note. And the last special election of 2025 goes to…

The Democrat!

Congratulations to the Democrat who won the state Senate race in Iowa!

(The Hill)

A Democrat wins Iowa state Senate race, blocking GOP from regaining supermajority! Democrat Renee Hardman won a special election for state Senate in Iowa on Tuesday, according to Decision Desk HQ, preventing Republicans from regaining a supermajority in the chamber. Hardman, the West Des Moines mayor pro tempore, defeated Republican Lucas Loftin to fill the seat that has been vacant since state Sen. Claire Celsi (D) died in October.

Pretty close to the crazification factor, am I right?