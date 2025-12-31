Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

Second rate reporter says what?

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

White supremacy is terrorism.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / One More Piece of Good Electoral News to Ring Out the Year!

One More Piece of Good Electoral News to Ring Out the Year!

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Nice to go out on a high note.  And the last special election of 2025 goes to…

The Democrat!

Congratulations to the Democrat who won the state Senate race in Iowa!

(The Hill)

A Democrat wins Iowa state Senate race, blocking GOP from regaining supermajority!

Democrat Renee Hardman won a special election for state Senate in Iowa on Tuesday, according to Decision Desk HQ, preventing Republicans from regaining a supermajority in the chamber.

Hardman, the West Des Moines mayor pro tempore, defeated Republican Lucas Loftin to fill the seat that has been vacant since state Sen. Claire Celsi (D) died in October.

Pretty close to the crazification factor, am I right?

One More Piece of Good Electoral News to Ring Out the Year!

Her victory denies Republicans a two-thirds majority in the upper chamber, which would have given them the power to override a governor’s veto, call for special sessions and approve a governor’s appointees on a party-line vote.

With Hardman’s win, Iowa Democrats are closing out the year strong. Back in January, Democrat Mike Zimmer flipped an Iowa state Senate district that had overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2024. And in August, Democrat Catelin Drey flipped another open state Senate seat, breaking the GOP supermajority.

Hardman’s win is also the last in a string of notable victories for her party nationwide. Democrats most recently saw success in a special election for a state Senate seat in Kentucky. Prior to that, the party overperformed in a special election in Tennessee. And Democrats had a better-than-expected Election Day in November, when they overwhelmingly won the governors’ mansions in New Jersey and Virginia, the mayor’s office in New York City, and a number of other notable downballot races.

Hardman has also made history. The first Black woman elected to the West Des Moines City Council, she now becomes the first Black woman elected to the state Senate. Celsi managed Hardman’s first city council campaign nearly a decade prior, KCCI reported.
“Her victory ensures that Iowa Republicans will not have a supermajority in the Iowa Senate, a major check on Republican power that puts billionaires first,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “With the last special election of the year now decided, one thing is clear: 2025 was the year of Democratic victories and overperformance, and Democrats are on track for big midterm elections.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.