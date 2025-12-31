There were fears 2025-26 might be a bad #flu year because of a new #H3N2 variant called subclade K. Looks like the jury is in; it is making a lot of people sick. (The timing surely contributes.) NY State has never recorded as many flu cases in 1 week as it has now. www.statnews.com/2025/11/20/f… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:46 PM

Remember how during the pandemic masking eliminated an entire flu strain, well guess what ? Large health systems including mine are back to recommending masking for visitors + healthcare personnel in hospitals and clinics due to the very high levels of flu we are seeing currently & because it works! — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:28 PM

It's not too late to get your flu shot. Flu circulates year round but more intensely during flu season. For N. hemisphere:

Onset: October–November

Peak: December–February (most often January)

Decline: March

Tail end: April–May (occasionally later)

This is why we give shots until the end of February — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:39 AM

It's remarkable how low COVID deaths have fallen in the last year. The 2024 summer wave peaked at 1,358 deaths per week; the 2025 summer wave peaked at 466 deaths per week.

www.cdc.gov/covid/php/su… [image or embed] — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 11:03 AM

As far as I know, yes! These figures are reported by state and local public health agencies so if they didn't match the CDC data it would be really obvious.

Here in Seattle we see the same trend: Low overall numbers and a significant downward trend over time.

kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dph/… [image or embed] — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Flu deaths exceeded COVID deaths last winter and we may be on track for the same thing this year! [image or embed] — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 11:16 AM

Important to stress that although case and hospitalization reporting have been watered down, death reporting hasn't changed since the start of the pandemic. All data sources — local and federal, qualitative and quantitative — indicate that mortality has fallen over time and is currently low. [image or embed] — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 11:24 AM

This is kind of unexpected.

There's been a big December surge in enterovirus D68 in every single West coast sewershed we track (mostly CA and including a few not listed), but nowhere else in the country.

Everywhere else there was a surge in Fall that has since died out. [image or embed] — Solid Evidence (@solidevidence.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:02 PM



Speculation:

This is probably the so-called “mystery cold” that’s been popping up everywhere where symptomatic people are testing negative for COVID, flu, and RSV.

Enterovirus D68

#RSV confers similar risk of poor outcomes in hospitalized patients as #flu over time, data suggest

Risks rose steeply from 30 days to 1 year for RSV and flu patients.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/r… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:39 PM

Newsweek: 'What Will Happen to COVID-19 in 2026? Experts Explain'

'Some may also go on to develop long COVID. Long COVID has become one of the most common chronic conditions among America's children.'

www.newsweek.com/covid-19-202… [image or embed] — Billy Hanlon (@bhanlon15.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 11:47 AM

Under Trump, RFK Jr & Drs Oz, Makary, Prasad, Bhattacharya, Høeg & Kulldorff, public health was pummeled

But Katelyn Jetelina & Hannah Totte show us the wins: "outbreaks were still prevented, harm was still reduced & people were still kept safe"👏

yourlocalepidemiologist.substack.com/p/20-public-… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 1:13 PM

at some point, i hope the policy portal and resources we created can be ported to another org’s website. we worked really hard on it for years and it’s been pretty popular [image or embed] — public health guy (@publichealthguy1.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 12:43 PM

===

===



[Gift link]

Brace yourself

“Over the course of the year, Kennedy’s actions have alarmed public health experts, medical associations and current and former health officials, who say he is eroding trust in science and dismantling confidence in long-standing public health measures.” [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:21 AM

‼️ The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation & Research has had 5 directors in one year

The new director, Tracy Høeg, is a vaccine skeptical sports medicine doc with 0 regulatory expertise

“I don't know that I could have thought of anyone worse for this position” 👇

www.medpagetoday.com/publichealth… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 7:34 PM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stated that the 1918 flu pandemic was caused by a lab virus from vaccine research, a defective influenza vaccine. Let’s analyze what a lie this is. First, in 1918, 107 years ago, virology was in its infancy — Jim Alwine (@jimalwine.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 6:42 PM

and the ability to do such vaccine research was impossible. In 1918 it was not known what caused influenza; the influenza virus was not discovered until 1933. The bottom line is that a vaccine virus could never have been imagined in 1918. The influenza virus arose in 1918 by zoonosis, the natural transfer of viruses from animals to humans. The problem is that there are millions of people in the US who do not or cannot see how ridiculous Kennedy’s claims are; they can’t see how Kennedy is lying to them. Kennedy and his anti-vaccine followers count on this; they prey on everyone’s lack of knowledge. They want to convince you that malevolent scientific forces are to blame for all health problems. They know that the desire to have someone to blame is strong in the US. It’s a way to sow discontent and confusion, a way to make vaccines sound dangerous. Kennedy and his followers are liars; do not believe anything they say.

RFK Jr’s first MAHA report was called “Make Our Children Healthy Again” & I’m scratching my head wondering how him freezing all child care payments to an entire state will improve child health 🤔

www.cbsnews.com/news/hhs-fre… [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:47 PM

You know what, shitbird? I have an idea. What about a VACCINE?

There are several in late stages of development.

Will you promote them so we can get “children back into the woods” as you say? [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 6:36 PM

Poll shows small yet significant drop in Americans’ willingness to recommend MMR vaccines

Only 13% of those polled said they were concerned or worried that they or someone in their family would contract measles.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:24 PM

Not enough young men are getting vaccinated against HPV, and it's undermining the elimination of cervical cancer. If more boys receive the vaccine it will save numerous lives from HPV-associated cancers, including cervical, anal, penile & oral cancers.

www.sciencealert.com/vaccinating-… [image or embed] — Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:35 PM

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led a path of gutting and destruction of public, global health, and medical research resources, among others.

How much did it save in federal spending?

Nothing…it led to an increase

www.nytimes.com/2025/12/23/u… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 12:17 PM

===

===

Congratulations to us on this public health failure 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

This disease should be eradicated from the globe:

-no animal reservoir

-safe and effective vaccine

The only reasons for persistence is conflict and anti-vaccine misinformation. So sad…😢 [image or embed] — Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 5:29 PM

Along with measles, whooping cough rampaged across the U.S. in 2025, culminating in almost 28,000 cases and 13 deaths.

There were substantially more cases last year, but there were three more deaths this year.

RFK Jr. and his anti-vax cult are responsible for the decline in vaccination. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:38 PM

Measles epidemic continuing to grow — Dr Peter Hotez on Chris Hayes goes through rfk jr's dangerous lies about measles and vaccines

@allinwithchris.bsky.social

youtu.be/gTsj8DwyNxI?… [image or embed] — Not My Cat (@tamarz.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 7:44 PM

The come back of pertussis and Measles is only the beginning of the resurgence of preventable infectious diseases in the US. This has been one of the biggest public health failures of 2025 and the competition is tough.

www.cnn.com/2025/12/30/h… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 4:10 PM

===

===

#Avian flu strikes birds in 5 more US states, suspected in die-offs in Iowa, Florida

A broiler farm in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland, lost the largest number of birds, at 96,200.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: Michael Gwyther-Jones / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:27 PM

The key takeaway for policymakers is how narrow the window for action will be before a bird flu outbreak spirals out of control. Once cases rise beyond roughly two to 10, the disease is likely to spread beyond primary and secondary contacts.

www.bbc.com/news/article… [image or embed] — Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 11:14 PM

===

===

Stories like this make me feel hopeful. Resilience in the face of adversity. When USAID was shut down programs like this malaria program in cameroon faced collapse. They found a way to continue doing the work and saving the lives of children affected by malaria.

www.nytimes.com/2025/12/28/h… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 9:43 AM

More than half a million chikungunya cases reported globally in 2025

Through December 10, the world has seen 502,264 chikungunya cases worldwide, with 291,451 in the Americas region alone

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 2:58 PM