As the year comes to an end, spare a thought for those for whom time has frozen — Ukrainians held in the russian captivity. No holidays, no freedom. Instead, never ending pain and torture. Do not let the world forget them. Be their voice. russian captivity kills.

I do want to begin tackling Adam Entous's excellent, thorough, and in depth reporting on just how badly the Trump administration and, as a result of Trump being president the US, betrayed Ukraine in 2025.

As the year comes to an end, spare a thought for those for whom time has frozen — Ukrainians held in the russian captivity. No holidays, no freedom. Instead, never ending pain and torture. Do not let the world forget them. Be their voice. russian captivity kills. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:31 AM

All of that said, I do want to begin tackling Adam Entous’s excellent, thorough, and in depth reporting on just how badly the Trump administration and, as a result of Trump being president the US, betrayed Ukraine in 2025.

Adam Entous conducted more than 300 interviews over more than a year with government, military and intelligence officials in Ukraine, the United States, Britain, Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Turkey. The train left the U.S. Army depot in the west of Germany and made for Poland and the Ukrainian border. These were the final 800 miles of a trans-Atlantic supply chain that had sustained Ukraine across more than three long years of war. The freight on this last day in June was 155-millimeter artillery shells, 18,000 of them packed into crates, their fuses separated out to prevent detonation in transit. Their ultimate destination was the eastern front, where Vladimir V. Putin’s generals were massing forces and firepower against the city of Pokrovsk. The battle was for territory and strategic advantage but also for bragging rights: Mr. Putin wanted to show the American president, Donald J. Trump, that Russia was indeed winning. Advertising their war plan, the Russians had told Mr. Trump’s advisers. “We’re going to slam them harder there. We have the munitions to do that.” In Washington, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, had been talking about munitions, too, testifying to a Senate appropriations subcommittee that those earmarked for Ukraine by former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. were “still flowing.” Three months earlier, in fact, Mr. Hegseth had, unannounced, decided to hold back one crucial class of munitions — American-made 155s. The U.S. military’s stocks were running low, his advisers had warned; withholding them would force the Europeans to step up, to take greater responsibility for the war in their backyard. Day after day, then, thousands upon thousands of 155s earmarked for Ukraine had lain waiting on pallets at the ammunitions depot. The American commander in Europe, General Christopher G. Cavoli, had fired off email after email, pleading with the Pentagon to free them. The jam had been broken only after intervention from Jack Keane, a retired Army general and Fox News contributor who was friendly with the president. But on July 2, as the train approached the Ukrainian border, a new order came in to the U.S. military’s European Command: “Divert everything. Immediately.” Exactly why the liberated shells had been taken captive again was never explained. In the end, they waited for just 10 days, in a rail yard near Krakow. Yet to U.S. military officers who had spent the last three and a half years fighting to shore up the Ukrainian cause, the interrupted journey of the 18,000 shells seemed to encompass the entirety of America’s new, erratic and corrosive role in the war. “This has happened so many times that I’ve lost count,” a senior U.S. official said. “This is literally killing them. Death by a thousand cuts.” It was to hold back the Russian tide, perhaps even help win the war, that the Biden administration had provided Ukraine with a vast array of increasingly sophisticated weaponry. The Americans, their European allies and the Ukrainians had also joined in a secret partnership of intelligence, strategy, planning and technology, its workings revealed earlier this year by The New York Times. At stake, the argument went, was not just Ukraine’s sovereignty but the very fate of the post-World War II international order. Mr. Trump has presided over the partners’ separation. The headlines are well known: Mr. Trump’s televised Oval Office humiliation of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in February. The August summit with Mr. Putin in Alaska. The furious flurry of diplomacy that led to the Mar-a-Lago meeting on Sunday with Mr. Zelensky, the latest high-stakes but inconclusive negotiation in which the fate of Ukraine has seemed to hang in the balance. It is still unclear when, and if, a deal will be reached. This is the chaotic and previously untold story behind the past year of head-spinning headlines: The Ukraine specialists at the Pentagon afraid to utter the word “Ukraine.” Mr. Trump telling his chosen envoy to Russia and Ukraine, “Russia is mine.” The secretary of state quoting from “The Godfather” in negotiations with the Russians. The Ukrainian defense minister pleading with the American defense secretary, “Just be honest with me.” A departing American commander’s “beginning of the end” memo. Mr. Zelensky’s Oval Office phone call, set up by the president, with a former Miss Ukraine. This account draws on more than 300 interviews with national security officials, military and intelligence officers and diplomats in Washington, Kyiv and across Europe. Virtually all insisted on anonymity, for fear of reprisal from Mr. Trump and his administration. Mr. Trump had scant ideological commitment. His pronouncements and determinations were often shaped by the last person he spoke to, by how much respect he felt the Ukrainian and Russian leaders had shown him, by what caught his eye on Fox News. Policy was forged in the clash of bitterly warring camps. Mr. Biden had left the Ukrainians a financial and weapons nest egg to cushion them for an uncertain future. Mr. Trump’s point man for peace negotiations presented him with a plan to maintain support for Ukraine and squeeze the Russian war machine. But that strategy ran headlong into a phalanx of Ukraine skeptics led by the vice president, JD Vance, and like-minded officials he seeded at the Pentagon and elsewhere in the administration. In their view, instead of squandering America’s depleted military stocks on a sinking ship, they should be reapportioned to counter the greatest global threat: China. A cold wind — what one senior military officer called “a de facto anti-Ukraine policy” — swept through the Pentagon. Time and again, Mr. Hegseth and his advisers undermined, sidelined or silenced front-line generals and administration officials sympathetic to Ukraine. Against that backdrop, Mr. Trump granted Mr. Hegseth and other subordinates wide latitude to make decisions about the flow of aid to Ukraine. On several occasions, when those decisions brought bad press or internal backlash — as with the 18,000 shells — Ukraine-friendly commentators at Fox stepped in and persuaded the president to reverse them. Even as Mr. Trump bullied Mr. Zelensky, he seemed to coddle Mr. Putin. When the Russian stiff-armed peace proposals and accelerated bombing campaigns on Ukrainian cities, Mr. Trump would lash out on Truth Social and ask his aides, “Do we sanction their banks or do we sanction their energy infrastructure?” For months, he did neither. But in secret, the Central Intelligence Agency and the U.S. military, with his blessing, supercharged a Ukrainian campaign of drone strikes on Russian oil facilities and tankers to hobble Mr. Putin’s war machine. Day to day, Mr. Trump was inconsistent. But he was still a deal maker determined to broker a deal — and convinced that, in the calculus of leverage, the advantage lay with the stronger. Both sides fought a war within the war, to shape the president’s perceptions. “They look invincible,” he told aides in May after seeing footage of a military parade in Moscow. Three weeks later, after Ukraine mounted an audacious covert drone operation inside Russia, Mr. Zelensky sent a parade of aides to the White House with his own victory message: “We are not losing. We are winning.” Yet on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, Mr. Trump kept pushing the Ukrainians deeper and deeper into a box. What he underestimated was the Russian leader’s refusal to budge from his demands. The origin point of this story was the president’s belief in what he saw as his personal connection to Mr. Putin. On the campaign trail, he had promised to broker peace quickly, perhaps even before taking office. After he won the election, European and Middle Eastern leaders began calling, offering to help smooth the way for talks with the Russians during the transition.

This is just from the introduction to the ten parts of the reporting. While I go into those then sections in greater depth over the next several days, let me sum up.

Biden, with all of his usual best intentions, took Trump at his word when the latter promised:

The week after the election, he hosted Mr. Trump at the Oval Office and explained why he believed it was in America’s interest to continue military support for Ukraine. Mr. Trump didn’t telegraph his intent. But according to two former administration officials, he ended the meeting on a strikingly gracious note, commending Mr. Biden on a “successful presidency” and promising to protect the things he cared about.

That obviously didn’t happen across the board as so much of the past eleven months has been erasing everything Biden and his administration accomplished. In the case of Ukraine the key players were Vance, his surrogates, and Hegseth who comes off as his usual belligerent meathead way out of his depth self. As for Vance, it is clear that he despises Ukraine, Ukrainians, and is quite simply a black hole of maliciousness. I am more and more convinced that he’s not a chameleon who will do or say anything to make money and achieve power, but is a textbook psychopath. And since a lot of being successful as a psychopath is the ability to be a chameleon, there’s a lot of overlap there. We in the US and everyone around the world will be in even greater danger if Vance ever ascends to the presidency.

Witkoff and Jared come off as the grasping, scheming easily manipulated ignoramuses that they are. Trump is, of course, Trump. Not a good enough con man to realize he’s Putin’s mark.

The saddest non-Ukrainian person in the entire reporting is LTG (ret) Kellogg who also comes off as well meaning, but hopelessly naive. How he could spend the entire first term as the Deputy National Security Advisor first to Flynn and then to McMaster and Bolton for a bit and then as Pence’s National Security Advisor and be that naive I do not know, but he managed to pull it off.

Finally, as I’ve been screaming about here in updates for almost four years, the US defense industrial base, which is used by Vance, his surrogates, and Hegseth as the excuse to cut Ukraine off, is badly broken. It can’t make more than about fifty of anything a month. In most cases it can’t make more than ten weapons or munitions a month. Our shipyards can’t build ships because of problems with the boatyards and the shipwrights. The world’s most expensive military, which is supposed to be the world’s most superior military, couldn’t fight a large scale combat operation for more than a few weeks before it would have to stop because it was out of Schlitz. Two is one and one is none.

More on this tomorrow.

Ouch!

Speaking of naive:

No shit!

From The Kyiv Independent:

While Trump expressed outrage after first receiving reports of the alleged attack on Putin’s residence, his social media activity on Dec. 31 indicated he may have doubts about the claim. Trump shared an article about the allegation from the New York Post to his Truth Social account not long after Russia’s “evidence” surfaced. The headline reads: “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace.”

Here is President Zelenskyy’s New Year’s address. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

New Year’s Greetings by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dear Ukrainians! In just a few minutes, the new year will begin. And I would give anything in the world if, in this address, I could say that peace will also come in just a few minutes. Unfortunately, I cannot say that yet. But with a clear conscience, I – all of us – can say that Ukraine is truly doing everything for peace. And continues to do so. I returned to Kyiv yesterday, at 6 a.m. Our team spent nearly 50 hours on the road. The peace agreement is 90 percent ready. Ten percent remains. And that is far more than just numbers. Those ten percent contain, in fact, everything. Those are the ten percent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe, how people will live. Ten percent to save millions of lives. Ten percent of the determination needed for peace to work one hundred percent. Ten percent of the unity and wisdom so desperately needed – Ukrainian, American, European, from the entire world. Ten percent to peace. I want all of us to be on the same page right now – to understand reality in the same way, to be armed not only on the battlefield, but also with the truth. The truth about who truly wants what. What does Ukraine want? What does America want? What does Russia want? What do Europe and the entire world want? Let us begin with the most important thing. What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No. We want the end of the war – not the end of Ukraine. Are we tired? Extremely. Does that mean we are ready to surrender? Those who think so are deeply mistaken. And clearly, over all these years, they still have not understood who Ukrainians are. A people who have held on through 1,407 days of a full-scale war. Just take in that number. That is longer than the Nazi occupation of many of our cities during World War II. 1,407 days of an unconquered Ukraine. A country that, in effect, spends every night in shelters. Every day – in struggle. Often – without electricity. Often – without sleep, holding positions for many, many days. Yet always – without panic, without chaos, without division, in unity – so that we can have peace. Do we want the war to end? Absolutely.

Why has it not happened yet? The answer is right next door to our country. Can Russia end the war? Yes. Does it want to? No. Can the world force it to do so?

Yes – and only that way will it work. Why does the world not do this to the full extent? Let us break it down. Step by step. Honestly. As it truly is. Our people know this better than anyone.

Russia does not end its wars on its own. There has never been a war in history that they ended of their own free will. Only pressure from others – only coercion from others, which they themselves call a goodwill gesture. This has been the case every year Russia has fought someone – that is, throughout its entire existence. This can be confirmed by everyone against whom Moscow has waged war at different times. Poland, Türkiye, Finland, Syria, Georgia, Abkhazia, Ossetia, Chechnya – and the list can go on endlessly, because almost the entire territory of Russia was assembled through wars. This is who we are dealing with. We – Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and the entire world. Withdraw from Donbas, and everything will be over. That is how deception sounds when translated from Russian – into Ukrainian, into English, into German, into French, and, in fact, into any language in the world. Does anyone still believe them? Unfortunately. Because too often, the truth is still avoided and called diplomacy, though in reality it is simply lies in suits. That is why there is pressure on Ukraine – yes. That is why we keep fighting the way we do and proving what should have been obvious long ago: that after the occupation of Crimea, the seizure of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the full-scale invasion on February 24, after Bucha, Mariupol, Olenivka, and everything the Kremlin has been doing all along – taking them at their word is nothing less than a verdict. A verdict against shared international security. And against every leader whose duty is simply to protect their people. Have our arguments been heard? We very much hope so. Have they agreed with us? Not fully. Not yet. That is precisely why, for now, we speak of 90 percent, not the full 100 percent, readiness of a peace agreement. Intentions must become security guarantees. And therefore – be ratified. By the U.S. Congress, by European parliaments, by all partners. A Budapest-style piece of paper will not satisfy Ukraine. Ukraine does not need a Minsk-style meticulously drafted trap. Signatures under weak agreements only fuel war. My signature will be under a strong agreement. And that is exactly what every meeting, every call, every decision is about right now.

To secure a strong peace for everyone. Not for a day, not for a week, not for two months – peace for years.

Only then will it truly be a success. For Ukraine, for America, for Europe – and, in truth, for every nation that wants to live, not to fight. I said this to President Trump. I said it during our first meeting – when everything could have ended in a storm for all of us – and during our recent meeting, which gives hope to all of us. Hope that peace is close, more possible than ever, and that we are capable of securing it together. And I will be honest – it was not easy at all to achieve such a change in the tone of relations between Ukraine and the United States. From the first meeting in the Oval Office, with all its tense moments, to the conversation at Mar-a-Lago, which made one thing clear: without Ukraine, nothing will work. Ukraine has defended its right to have a voice. And everyone can see that Ukraine respects itself – and that is why we are respected, Ukraine is respected. And the most obvious proof of this is the seven meetings I had this year with the President of the United States. And no matter where in the world we meet – Washington, New York, The Hague, the Vatican – the U.S. President always mentions our people and talks about how bravely Ukrainians are fighting. And for the entire world, such recognition of Ukrainians has become essential. It is a joy to hear this – and a great pride to be the President of such a people. And of such a state. A state that has stood firm and can reach any enemy military target and oil refinery; that brings the war back to Russia and teaches NATO militaries what modern drones are; that delivers an asymmetric blow to Russia and forces Putin to lie – claiming he has taken Kupyansk three times and personally shot down drones near his own residence. A Ukraine that has mature foresight and its own long-range capabilities – and therefore has arguments; that has wisdom and dignity; and that is ready for compromise – but not for shame. And I thank every leader who supports Ukraine in this. And who understands the most important thing: today, there are only two options. Either the world stops Russia’s war, or Russia drags the world into its war. And this is shocking – shocking that after so many wars, after four years of such a war, a war in Ukraine, in Europe, we still, unfortunately, have to explain this to many. And we explain it, we repeat it – and even as leaders change, the questions remain the same.

Is America capable of stopping the aggressor quickly and decisively? Absolutely.

Would we want that? Very much. When is it possible? Always. And when is it needed? We needed it back yesterday. And in 2026, it is possible. Sanctions are in place – we are grateful. Sanctions are biting Russia – but only an iron grip will work. Russian oil is already cheap, but their tankers must be stopped completely for the war to stop. Russian plants are already slowing down, but they must be brought to a halt so that the occupier cannot advance. And Tomahawks in Ukrainian hands would prove only one thing: peace has no alternative. There must be peace. There must be support. And there must be a strong agreement. And then – everything will work. Does Europe understand this? Yes. Does all of Europe understand it? No. And I do not want that understanding to come to everyone in Europe one day, at four in the morning – the way it came to Ukraine. I do not want that understanding to be brought to Europeans by armored vehicles with the letter “Z” on their streets. And when Putin says, “We’re not going to attack you,” that is the first warning of exactly where his tanks will go and where his drones will fly. And today we have every right to say this plainly: Ukraine is, in fact, the only shield that now separates Europe’s comfortable way of life from the Russian world. And for most leaders, the question “Why support Ukraine?” does not arise. Because if – God forbid – Ukraine falls, the next questions would be: “Why support Poland?” and “Who will fight for the Baltic states?” and “What is there to do without Ukraine in NATO?” Europe needs Ukraine. And Ukraine needs Europe. We feel this more than ever. And when, after meetings in the United States, we are on the phone with our partners, and Europeans are not sleeping, everyone is worried, always in touch, and we coordinate with Emmanuel, the President of France, on how to act next. And when, on the road back to Kyiv, we speak with the Chancellor of Germany, and Friedrich says, “Air defense will be delivered.” And we speak with Keir Starmer about the need to meet immediately after the New Year, without making any pauses, to have the Coalition of the Willing engaged, and to push through all the documents, and not to lose the United States, and to pressure Russia to comply. And how absolutely right Giorgia Meloni is when she says: Look, the documents of the agreement must be correct. Peace must be such that Ukrainians accept it. This peace must be approved by Ukrainians. Because if everything is unfair, if the peace is fragile, and Moscow attacks again – she says – I do not want disappointed people in Ukraine then burning portraits of European and American leaders in the squares. These words – that peace must be dignified – are supported by everyone who is truly doing a great deal for Ukraine: the Netherlands and Sweden, Norway and Poland. And the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette, who always says: We are not doing enough for Ukraine; we must do more for Ukraine because this is for the defense of all of Europe. And Spain, which stands with us. And the Vatican and the Phanar, with their diplomacy and prayer. Czechia, Romania, Greece. And President Erdoğan. All countries of the European Union. And this morning, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, called me. And every day we talk on the phone with him. And after our important conversations, he always says at the end, “My friend, do not forget to train – because you must be strong, Ukrainians must be strong. We believe in you. We all need you.” And this kind of our communication with Europe’s leaders – this warmth and the spirit of partnership – means that Ukraine is already part of the European family, and that all negotiating clusters between us have, in reality, long been open. And such unity gives us hope. And such unity between Ukraine and Europe has been proven. We have secured support worth 100 billion dollars. And this is far more than just assistance for two years. It is the resilience of our army. It is peace of mind for our people. It is money, salaries, and pensions – yes, that is life. And it is justice that, in the end, Russia pays for this. And such unity and concern for Ukraine goes far beyond our continent. We feel it and see it – in Japan, Australia, Canada. I sincerely thank everyone in the world who stands on the light side of history, on the side of Ukraine, and does everything so that Ukraine succeeds in achieving its goal, in pressing forward, in forcing its way to peace. Dear people! In just a moment, it will be the New Year. Millions of us are waiting for it. And we will have a New Year, despite everything, because that’s the kind of people we are – we are Ukrainians. We will figure something out, we will prepare something, and we’ll have a good time, delicious food, and a glass of champagne – or, for some, perhaps something stronger. And there will be a toast – very important words. A toast. One for everyone. For millions of Ukrainians. For our warriors who are now on the contact line. For everyone who gave their life for Ukraine. For all those who save us and teach us every day. For all those who are always on duty – even tonight. Firefighters, doctors, energy workers. For our people who have returned from captivity and will meet this New Year at home. For all those we are waiting for. For all those who help us. For the war to end. For peace to come. For the enemy to achieve nothing. And they will not. As long as we fight like this. As long as we stand like this. As long as we remain Ukrainians. Russia will have to end the war – the moment they find one reason for peace more than for fighting. That is why we often say to one another what our guys at the front say: all we need is to hold on for one day longer than they do.

And today we add: to be one step ahead. One hour faster. One decision braver. Even by one tenth – but better. And by ten percent – by those ten percent I spoke about at the beginning – ten percent stronger. And then we will win peace one hundred percent. I wish this to all of us. Dear Ukrainians! The year 2025 is coming to an end. Around us is a real winter. And something we have not seen for a very long time – snow for New Year’s Eve. And all the children, of course – and, honestly, the adults too – have been waiting for this.

And it gives a powerful feeling: if we truly want something, sooner or later, it happens. Of course, more than anything else right now, we want peace. But unlike New Year’s snow, it will not simply fall from the sky as a miracle. But we believe in peace, we fight for it, and we work for it. And we will continue to do so. Because in 2026, we truly want that the skies be calm and the land peaceful; that warmth and light fill our homes – and not 170, but the full 220, as it should be; that all our people return home – from the front, from captivity, from occupation; that we stand; that Ukraine stands. Happy New Year, dear people! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Rustaveli Avenue now, at 11:20 PM. At midnight, Georgian protesters enter both a new year and day 400 of standing up for democracy. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 2:20 PM

Happy New Year from the protesters of Rustaveli Avenue. As the clock struck midnight, Georgia entered not only 2026 — but day 400 of daily, uninterrupted protests. 🇬🇪🇪🇺🎊 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 3:05 PM

Happy New Year from the Rustaveli protest! It’s now the second Ne Year’s in a row! Our resistance continues into 2026 and we hope in your timely support. May this be a victorious year for the good, and may we crush the evil. 🇬🇪🇺🇦✊🏻 #GeorgiaProtests Day 399 📷 Radio Liberty [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 4:01 PM

Protesters gathered on Rustaveli avenue again today this is the second year they have welcomed the New Year at this place with a protest. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 399 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 2:51 PM

Most people celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and family, at festive gatherings. In Georgia, we’re spending it at our daily protest. We’re counting down to midnight — and to 400 consecutive days of standing up for democracy in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 2:53 PM

New Year’s at the Gldani prison in Tbilisi. Georgia now has more political prisoners per capita than Russia. January 1, 2026 is Day 400 of daily #GeorgiaProtests 📷 @mariamnikuradze.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 6:38 PM

In Georgia, friends and family members of political prisoners welcomed the New Year outside Gldani prison. The country has 120+ political prisoners. At the same time, hundreds gathered on Rustaveli Avenue to ring in not only New Year but also day 400 protests. 📷 Netgazeti [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 4:37 PM

1/ Judge Giorgi Gelashvili commuted Eva Shashiashvili’s imprisonment to a 5,000-GEL bail in connection with the events of October 4. Both the defense and the prosecution requested that the judge change the measure of restraint. She will be released from prison today. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

2/ During today’s hearing, it was also announced that Eva Shashiashvili has pleaded guilty and does not dispute the evidence presented in her case. In material publicly released by the Prosecutor’s Office, she is seen throwing a stone. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

3/ Eva Shashiashvili has a 24-year-old daughter with a disability, for whom she is the sole guardian. While Shashiashvili was in prison, her daughter was placed in an institution. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

4/ Eva Shashiashvili is one of the defendants in the October 4 case. She is charged with two counts: attempting to seize an object of strategic and special importance as part of a group, and participating in organized group violence. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

5/ What happened on Oct 4: A large protest was held at Freedom Square in Tbilisi. Around 7 p.m., opposition figure Paata Burchuladze declared that “power belongs to the people,” after which UNM member Murtaz Zodelava called on protesters to march to the presidential residence. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

6/ A few minutes after his statement, some citizens gathered on Atoneli Street near the Presidential Administration. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

7/ Some protesters demolished the gate and fence of the presidential residence and entered the yard. Shortly afterward, special forces appeared on the scene and dispersed the demonstrators using pepper spray, water cannons, and tear gas. They also used so-called gas capsules. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

8/ Criminal proceedings have been initiated against 70 people in connection with the October 4 case. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Georgia meets the year 2026 not just with more political prisoners per capita than in Russia, but also with 20% of the population receiving state assistance! It’s 708,000 people out of less than 3.7 million population. 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:24 AM

And that’s in a system where basic items such as even a fridge could disqualify you from state assistance, because having a fridge makes you well-off enough… 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:24 AM

Sometimes, I’m surprised not by how our resistance hasn’t yet won, but by how we have the capacity to resist at all. The figures are from the Social Service Agency, a state agency. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:24 AM

By this day in 2002 all Russian soldiers in Moldova and Georgia were promised to be removed. They were not. But please believe us when we negotiate now about our soldiers in Ukraine. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 5:42 AM

Chechnya:

Germany:

In the event of a Russia–NATO war, Germany would become a key base and transit corridor for Allied forces, and therefore one of the first targets for strikes on both military and civilian infrastructure. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 8:33 AM

Politico reports that Germany has prepared a classified contingency plan for such a scenario. The Operational Defence Plan treats cyberattacks, sabotage, and disinformation not as isolated incidents, but something that “can fundamentally serve to prepare a military confrontation.” — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 8:33 AM

From Politico:

BERLIN — Germany’s military planners are warning that recent cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation campaigns could be the opening salvo in a new war, according to a confidential government document seen by POLITICO. That assessment is set out in the Operational Plan for Germany (OPLAN), a blueprint for how Berlin would organize the defense of German territory in a major NATO conflict. The planning reflects a broader shift in Germany — which has assumed a central role in logistics and reinforcement planning for the alliance — as Russia has grown increasingly belligerent toward European NATO countries following the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago. The document states that hybrid measures “can fundamentally serve to prepare a military confrontation.” Rather than treating cyber operations or influence campaigns as background pressure, the plan places them directly within the logic of military escalation. The assumption has concrete consequences for how Germany plans its role in a future conflict. The document frames Germany as an operational base and transit corridor for NATO troops that would come under pressure early, particularly because of its role as the alliance’s main hub for moving and sustaining forces. The 24-page document is classified as a so-called light version of the plan, which aims to coordinate civilian and military actors to define Germany’s role as a transit hub for allied forces. In a conflict scenario, Germany would become “a prioritized target of conventional attacks with long-range weapon systems” directed against both military and civilian infrastructure, the document states. OPLAN lays out a five-phase escalation model, ranging from early threat detection and deterrence to national defense, NATO collective defense and post-conflict recovery. The document notes that Germany is currently operating in the first phase, where it is focused on building a shared threat picture, coordinating across government, and preparing logistics and protection measures. The plan also assigns a significantly expanded role to domestic military forces. Homeland security units are tasked with protecting critical infrastructure, securing troop movements across German territory, and supporting the maintenance of state functions while combat forces deploy elsewhere. Civilian structures are treated as essential to military success, with transport networks, energy supply, health services and private contractors repeatedly cited as required enablers. The document states that “numerous tasks require civilian support,” without which the plan can’t be implemented.

More at the link.

Finland:

The Finnish Border Guard detained the vessel Fitburg in the Gulf of Finland on suspicion of damaging undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, according to Finnish police. The ship, sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was en route from Russia to Israel with [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 1:20 PM

14 crew members on board, including Russian nationals. The vessel is suspected of damaging a telecommunications cable belonging to the company Elisa, which runs between Helsinki and Tallinn. The damage, however, was recorded within Estonia’s exclusive economic zone. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 1:20 PM

The US:

Back to Ukraine.

Grim statistics in two simple infographics. In 2025, Ukrainians endured countless air raid alerts. The Kharkiv region alone faced more than 2,000. Russia launched 100,000 drones against us, 60,000 glide bombs, and 2,400 missiles. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:21 AM

They targeted civilian infrastructure, apartment buildings and homes, churches, kindergartens, hospitals. Nothing is off-limits to them. It was another harrowing year, full of loss and grief. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:21 AM

🌲🇺🇦 New Year on the front line! The Christmas tree stands under the flag of freedom!

Our defenders are not celebrating New Year at the festive table, not in the warmth of their homes. They are celebrating it where it is most difficult! But where they are most needed.

Glory to the AFU! 💙💪 [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 9:59 AM

Bloomberg reports that in December Ukraine set a record for the number of attacks on Russia’s energy facilities.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 10:52 AM

According to the outlet, in December Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries, oil tankers, and other maritime targets at least 24 times, as well as major pipeline infrastructure. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 10:52 AM

From Bloomberg:

Ukraine has ratcheted up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure this month, hitting the most assets and the widest range of targets since the war began. December has seen at least 24 assaults on Russian refineries, oil tankers and other assets at sea, as well as major pipeline infrastructure, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on public statements from both countries. The attacks are adding to pressure on Russia’s exports, which are already challenged by international sanctions on the nation’s top oil producers. Although Moscow still ships significant volumes of crude, the flow of petrodollars — a key source of funds for its war — is declining, and the government expects oil and gas revenue to sink to 23% of budgetary income this year, a record low. Notably, Kyiv has intensified attacks on offshore infrastructure, including repeated assaults on Lukoil PJSC’s oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea. It also hit the Black Sea ports of Taman and Rostov during the month, leaving several tankers ablaze, and continued to strike Russia’s shadow fleet. Inland, Ukraine kept up strikes on Russian fuel-producing plants, on one occasion using Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles for the first time to attack the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, according to the military’s General Staff. Russia, meanwhile, is still regularly hitting Ukrainian energy and civilian targets, leaving thousands of people without power, water and heating amid freezing temperatures. The attacks continue despite a recent flurry of diplomatic activity, with US President Donald Trump pushing to secure a resolution to the conflict that’s dragged on for almost four years. Although Trump hailed progress at the weekend, his campaign has since faced fresh complications, with Russia’s Vladimir Putin saying he would revise his country’s negotiating position.

According to the BBC, in 2025 Russia lost 40% more soldiers on the front line than at any other time since the start of the full-scale invasion.

bbc.com/news/article… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:19 AM

The BBC has confirmed the names of approximately 160,000 dead Russians; at the same time, journalists say the real number of deceased Russian occupiers is likely to be twice as high. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:19 AM

From The BBC:

Over the past 10 months, Russian losses in the war with Ukraine have been growing faster than any time since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, BBC analysis suggests. As peace efforts intensified in 2025 under pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration, 40% more obituaries of soldiers were published in Russian sources compared with the previous year. Overall, the BBC has confirmed the names of almost 160,000 people killed fighting on Russia’s side in Ukraine. BBC News Russian has been counting Russian war losses together with independent outlet Mediazona and a group of volunteers since February 2022. We keep a list of named individuals whose deaths we were able to confirm using official reports, newspapers, social media, and new memorials and graves. The real death toll is believed to be much higher, and military experts we have consulted believe our analysis of cemeteries, war memorials and obituaries might represent 45-65% of the total. That would put the number of Russian deaths at between 243,000 and 352,000. The number of obituaries for any given period is a preliminary estimate of the confirmed losses, as some need additional verification and will eventually be discarded. But it can indicate how the intensity of fighting is changing over time. 2025 starts with a relatively low number of published obituaries in January, compared with the previous months. Then the number rises in February, when Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked directly for the first time about ending the war in Ukraine. The next peak in August coincides with the two presidents meeting each other in Alaska, a diplomatic coup for Putin that was widely seen as an end to his international isolation. In October, when a planned second Russia-US summit was eventually shelved, and then in November, when the US presented a 28-point peace proposal, an average of 322 obituaries were published per day – twice the average in 2024. It is difficult to put increased Russian losses down to any one factor, but the Kremlin sees territorial gains as a way of influencing negotiations with the US in its favour: Putin aide Yuri Ushakov stressed recently that “recent successes” had had a positive impact.

More at the link.

Kharkiv:

Russian drones reported in Kharkiv skies. As the world counts down to the New Year, Kharkiv counts incoming drones. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 11:50 AM

Russian occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk Oblasts:

/2. • Three deployment sites of the “Rubikon-D” unit (Selidove, Donetsk region).

• Two enemy personnel concentration sites, 74th Brigade and 589th Regiment (Selidove, Donetsk region).

• Melitopol substation (Zaporizhzhia region).

• Molochansk substation (Zaporizhzhia region). — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 3:43 AM

Odesa:

At night, the Russians carried out a strike on Odesa. The attack hit residential apartments and a post office branch. Among the victims are two families, including three children. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 3:37 AM

The Kremlin:

Russian oil collapse: December had record number of strikes on Russian oil infrastructure. Since August, drone sanctions have devastated the Russian oil industry, crippled revenues, and led to fuel shortages. And 2026 will be catastrophic as strike numbers keep rising monthly. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 2:03 AM

Russian economic collapse: Kremlin-aligned economists warn of likely recession in early 2026. With how much they’ve been lying about the economy’s health, their internal projections must be terrible for them to say this publicly. 2026, the year of the collapse, starts tomorrow. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 3:25 AM

Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia:

Drone sanctions have been vigorously applied to an oil depot in Kopaevo, Yaroslavl oblast. This close-up video shows lots of Russian oil being rapidly converted into heat and light. How long do you guys think it will burn for?🔥 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 1:25 AM

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl region of russia last night. the oil depot in Rybinsk is a key hub for storing and distributing petroleum products across Russia’s Northeastern region. Also, it looks very festive 😀 🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 8:28 AM

Russian channels report that drones attacked the city of Rybinsk in Russia’s Yaroslavl region. Amid an air alert declared in the city, local residents reported explosions and a fire. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:13 AM

According to monitoring channels, fuel storage tanks caught fire following a UAV strike on the “Temp Combine.” This refers to an oil storage facility that is part of the Rosrezerv system (the Federal Agency for State Reserves of Russia). [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 7:13 AM

Kaluga Oblast, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces share footage of successful strikes against the ‘Tamanneftegaz’ port and Russian ammunition warehouses in the occupied territories, conducted on the night of December 30–31. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 11:05 AM

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

This is Domodedovo in the Moscow region. There is also a partial power outage there. Additionally, due to some kind of accident, residents were left without water as well. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 10:09 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new (year’s) video from Patron!

@patron__dsns Ну ось. Знову ми прощаємось з прожитим роком і зустрічаємо новий. Відчуття чистої сторінки вже немає, правда? Бо ми знаємо, що дива не станеться, і після опівночі світ не перезавантажиться. Але бажати чогось та вірити у його здійсненність все рівно треба. Думаю, так нашій психіці трохи легше. Я знаю, що всі ми хочемо одного. З року в рік на всі бажаннязагадувальні свята ми думаємо про одне й теж. Але ви самі бачите, що воно так не працює. Давайте спробуємо трохи по-іншому. Час просити не глобальних чудес, а дрібних сил на наші земні зусилля. Не просто «Хочу миру», а «Хочу бути корисним своїй країні». Не «Хай усі повернуться живими», а «Хочу знайти в собі сміливість стати донором крові». Не лише «Хай усі безпритульні тваринки знайдуть дім», а «Хай в прийдешньому році у мене вийде прилаштувати бодай когось одного». Щоб не просто хотіти добра, а виробляти його власноруч та власнолап. І ще прошу вас помітити просту річ: той, хто зараз поруч з вами, хто тримає вас за руку, хто усміхається, хто часто телефонує, хто залишає шерстинки на одязі — це і є ваше справжнє багатство. І навіть якщо світ страшний, загрозливий, несправедливий, навіть якщо здається, що нічого не зміниш — ми можемо. Можемо любити, підтримувати, бути разом. Навіть серед тривог у нас є місце для радості, для сміху, для маленьких див, які роблять життя варте того, щоб його проживати. Дякую вам за ще один рік зі мною. Запрошую вас у наступний ❤️ Всім новорічний лизь 👅 ♬ original sound – 𝒶𝓂𝒶𝒾 🌀☀️

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Well, here it is. Again we say goodbye to the lived year and meet a new one. The feeling of a blank page is gone, right? Because we know that a miracle will not happen, and after midnight the world will not reboot. But it is still necessary to wish for something and believe in its feasibility. I think it’s a little easier for our psyche. I know we all want one thing. From year to year, we think about the same thing for all our wishes. But you yourself see that it does not work like that. Let’s try a little differently. It’s time to ask not global miracles, but small forces for our earthly efforts. Not just “I want peace,” but “I want to be useful to my country.” Not “Let everyone come back alive,” but “I want to find the courage to become a blood donor.” Not only “Let all homeless animals find a home,” but “Let me be able to accommodate at least someone alone in the coming year.” To not just want good, but to produce it with your own hands and paws. And I also ask you to notice a simple thing: the one who is now next to you, who holds your hand, who smiles, who often calls, who leaves hairs on your clothes – this is your real wealth. And even if the world is scary, threatening, unfair, even if it seems that you will not change anything – we can. We can love, support, be together. Even in the midst of anxieties, we have room for joy, for laughter, for the little wonders that make life worth living. Thank you for another year with me. I invite you to the next ❤️ New Year’s lick everyone 👅

I wish everyone a happy and healthy new year!

Open thread!