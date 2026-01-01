It can’t be worse than last year.
*** Update ***
My wife has informed me that I should not speak ill of 2025 and in particular the month of September.
by John Cole| 27 Comments
Kayla Rudbek
Don’t tempt the Powers That Be (including Murphy, Coyote, and Loki) and the writers by saying that!!
And was it just me or did the NYC ball look like something out of the Tron movies?
Jay
I don’t want a New Year, I want an old one of a good vintage.
NotMax
Do. Not. Tempt. The. Fates.
;)
BC in Illinois
RIP 2025 (2025-2025)
cain
Comparing the celebrations around the world. America definitely feels like it is in decline and that makes me sad.
Happy New Years everyone 🎈 🍷
Bruce K in ATH-GR
Most of us survived it, even if some of us will bear figurative or literal scars for the rest of our lives. So in a dark sense, it could have been worse, and next year could be worse.
Let’s hope and work towards averting that. Good health and good fortune to everyone here for the New Year, and confusion to the bad guys.
NotMax
Did I hear correctly that Greece recently legalized the 13 hour workday and the 6 day work week?
If so, color me flabbergasted. Forward, into the past.
Gvg
I need to look up lists of the funniest Murphy’s law sayings to cheer myself up.
gratuitous
Oh, it could be worse. But I still have faith in the United States and its Constitution. We’ll beat these bastards. They always lose. Always. Yeah, some folks aren’t going to get there, maybe me for one. But these fuckers will lose. They always do.
2026: Bet.
jame
So now that Mamdini’s been inaugurated, when do we get the earthquake, birds and snakes, an aeroplane? <checks earpiece> I’m told Lenny Bruce is not afraid.
prostratedragon
John, they will try to take you up on that. Meanwhile, New York City has a new mayor 📷.
cain
@Kayla Rudbek: right ? You get what I am saying.
It’s the most lame presentation compared to many other cities.
Rob J.
Thank you and Joelle for my first laugh of 2026!
mrmoshpotato
Happy New Year from Chicago!
ETA – to Hell with the GOP, the orange shitstain, and that fucking shithole tower.
Sherparick
John & all the folks on Balloon Juice, best wishes for the coming year & that you will all see the next one in.
But John, don’t even think the next year can’t be worse. It’s like double daring the fates.
scav
Happy New Year to Chicago! and global environs!
