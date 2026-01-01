Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Second rate reporter says what?

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Giving up is unforgivable.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Happy New Year

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BC in Illinois
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • cain
  • chemiclord
  • gratuitous
  • Gvg
  • Hawes
  • jame
  • Jay
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Rob J.
  • scav
  • Sherparick
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • TaMara
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Don’t tempt the Powers That Be (including Murphy, Coyote, and Loki) and the writers by saying that!!

       

      And was it just me or did the NYC ball look like something out of the Tron movies?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      Comparing the celebrations around the world. America definitely feels like it is in decline and that makes me sad.

      Happy New Years everyone 🎈 🍷

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Most of us survived it, even if some of us will bear figurative or literal scars for the rest of our lives. So in a dark sense, it could have been worse, and next year could be worse.

      Let’s hope and work towards averting that. Good health and good fortune to everyone here for the New Year, and confusion to the bad guys.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TaMara

      JFC dude, what are you trying to do….summon the asteroids?

       

      Also, Dorothy Parker allegedly to Robert Benchley:

      You come right over here and explain why they are having another year.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gratuitous

      Oh, it could be worse. But I still have faith in the United States and its Constitution. We’ll beat these bastards. They always lose. Always. Yeah, some folks aren’t going to get there, maybe me for one. But these fuckers will lose. They always do.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Urza

      @cain: Its not what the people voted for, its what the government voted for and the people protested mightily.
      I think we all should be aware that politicians are rarely actually performing the will of the people.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      Happy New Year from Chicago!

      ETA – to Hell with the GOP, the orange shitstain, and that fucking shithole tower.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sherparick

      John & all the folks on Balloon Juice, best wishes for the coming year & that you will all see the next one in.

      But John, don’t even think the next year can’t be worse. It’s like double daring the fates.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @cain: yes, the Tiffany ball from either last year or within the last couple of years looked much better (more Victorian/steampunk).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.