New Year’s Gift from the WSJ: As Signs of Aging Emerge, Trump Responds With Defiance

Oh my goodness, this Wall Street Journal piece about Trump's ailing health that includes an interview with him (gift link). There are a number of ridiculous details in it and I'll put a few of them in this thread. (1/6)

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 1, 2026 at 9:57 AM

Don’t know when the Wall Street Journal decided Trump is a sunk cost, but Annie Linskey’s byline guarantees a hit piece, so… “In an interview, the president says he has eschewed some advice from his doctors and regrets getting advanced imaging” [Archive.ph link]:

President Trump is taking more aspirin than his doctors recommend. He briefly tried wearing compression socks for his swelling ankles, but stopped because he didn’t like them. And he regrets undergoing advanced imaging because it generated scrutiny of his health.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on his decision to get a cardiovascular and abdominal scan in October. “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

Trump, 79, the oldest man to assume the presidency, is showing signs of aging in public and private, according to people close to him. Yet he has at times eschewed the advice of his doctors and scoffed at the medical community’s widely accepted health recommendations, relying instead on what he calls his “good genetics.” Trump and his doctor say he is in excellent health, and aides say he maintains a vigorous schedule.

Trump gets little sleep and has recently struggled to keep his eyes open during several televised events in the West Wing. Aides, donors and friends say they often have to speak loudly in meetings with the president because he strains to hear. Aside from golf, Trump doesn’t get regular exercise, and he is known to consume a diet heavy on salty and fatty foods, such as hamburgers and french fries.

The large dose of aspirin he chooses to take daily has caused him to bruise easily, he said, and he has been encouraged by his doctors to take a lower dose. But Trump has declined to switch because he has been taking it for 25 years. “I’m a little superstitious,” he said in the interview…

His physical signs of aging are becoming more evident to some of his closest advisers. His skin is so delicate that Pam Bondi, now his attorney general, caused his hand to bleed when she nicked him with her ring while giving him a high-five at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee…

Trump’s staff have also counseled him to try to keep his eyes open during public events, fearing the optics of his appearing to fall asleep, a person familiar with the matter said. Cameras caught him appearing to doze in December at a cabinet meeting and during a November announcement about reducing the cost of weight-loss medication…

But he isn’t interested in an exercise routine other than golf. “I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

Trump takes rosuvastatin and ezetimibe to control his cholesterol and uses mometasone cream to treat a skin condition, his doctor reported in April.

Barbabella, Trump’s physician, said the president uses aspirin for “cardiac prevention.” He said Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day. A low dose of aspirin is most commonly 81 milligrams, according to the Mayo Clinic…

Trump said he hasn’t made changes to his diet. In a podcast interview in October, Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters described being shocked by Trump’s eating habits when they traveled together during the campaign. While flying to a campaign event, according to Gruters, Trump consumed french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish.

Trump said he had plenty of energy, which he credited to his parents, who he said were energetic until their old age.

“Genetics are very important,” he said. “And I have very good genetics.”

He does have ‘great genetics’, in that he’s survived this long. But his father was ‘energetically’ senile for years before his death, and if Trump’s kidneys haven’t already collapsed from an NSAID overdose, he’s energetically risking a serious intracranial bleed. Happy New Year, everybody!

Entirely possible he was neither wounded nor faked bleeding in Butler and his ear just does that sometimes

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:04 PM

I’ve argued since August we need a serious conversation about Trump’s health. One thing lacking so far: The excuse to turn this “news story” into a “news event.” This WSJ story — and Trump’s opening — should be the chance to do just that.
www.doomsdayscenario.co/p/it-s-time-…

[image or embed]

— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:18 AM

The God-Emperor’s new clothes are MAGNIFICENT! You are merely dazzled by the glamour of his appearance! Only someone with Trump Derangement Syndrome would say otherwise!

      Baud

      Only “signs of aging”?

      Ok then

       

      He does have ‘great genetics’, in that he’s survived this long.

       

      ETA
      He’s not that old, in terms of praising his genetics.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      As an aside, I believe that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” isn’t a mental illness; it’s an allergic reaction.

      AM in NC

      We’ve got this in the WSJ and an awesome breakdown of Trump/world corruption in the NYT.

      Now we just need to keep “Corruption” and “Old man with diminished capacity and energy” in the news on the daily. Like, share, and click on and read all these articles so the publishers will run more articles like them.

      Once the daily drumbeat starts on stories like these, it’s hard to stop them.  And with Trump, there’s the added factor that both happen to be 100% true.

      Gin & Tonic

      Excellent story out of Ukraine; I hope Adam covers it tonight, but in case he doesn’t, and for those who don’t read his posts, here’s a quick summary: a prominent anti-Putin russian, by the name of Denis Nikitin (aka Denis Kapustin) has been running a group called the Russian Volunteer Corps, sort of freelance militants fighting for Ukraine, for several years; he has been convicted of treason in absentia and has had a price on his head for a while. About five days ago, his death in action was widely reported by reputable news organizations on all sides, and supposedly russia paid out a $500k bounty. Today Ukrainian military intelligence chief LTG Kyrylo Budanov appeared in a news conference with a very alive Denis Nikitin. Apparently this was all an intelligence op. The Budanov fan club will only grow.

      Suzanne

      But he isn’t interested in an exercise routine other than golf. “I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

      Good FSM. Does he seriously think that’s the only option?!

      He might be happier if he played some tennis or went on a bike ride every once in a while. More critically: he might be less of a mean, stupid asshole.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      I hear that Trump had a Neurolink implanted, so now he can keep up with the destruction of the USA well past brain-death.

      When he’s ‘dozing off’ or unresponsive? That’s because the most recent updates from Moscow got delayed by internet congestion.

      JoyceH

      @oldster: “An old, mad, blind, despised and dying king – “ opening line of Shelley’s England In 1819 sonnet which I keep thinking of for some reason. (The poem wasn’t published for twenty years, long after Shelley’s death. He’d sent it to his publisher who shelved it – Shelley lived in Italy but the English publisher could have been jailed if he published it. We’re not there yet…).

      Deputinize America

      @oldster:

      George III got an unfairly bad rap. He needed to pay down the costs of maintaining the frontier and some old French & Indian war debt. His treatment of Colonial subjects in rebellion wasn’t out of line with the prevailing standards of the day.

      The proponents of separation were simply a pack of well-heeled merchants who painted a veneer of the Enlightenment over the exercise for the sake of legitimacy, and lucked out due to distance, French hatred of Britain, and a favorable lump of demographics vis-a-vis the UK mothership (35-40% of British subjects).

      different-church-lady

      Your compulsory reminder that we have this decrepit asshole for president because nobody would shut up about how worried they were about having a decrepit president.
      [Waits for the inevitable objections from the guilty parties.]​

      JoyceH

      @Deputinize America: And the lesson there is that unrest in the midlands is a lot easier to stamp out than unrest an ocean away. And it wasn’t all “well-heeled merchants”, who tried well into the 1770s to come to some reconciliation with the motherland.  Their original goal was to establish that colonists were British citizens who merited being treated like all other British citizens. But the British government’s whole philosophy wouldn’t allow that – colonial economies had to remain stunted and in service to the homeland – make all the raw materials you want but ship them here to feed OUR manufacturers.

      dnfree

      @different-church-lady: Just a reminder that Biden could have lost to Trump also if he had remained the candidate.  We have no data at all indicating what might have happened if he had just announced before primary season that he wouldn’t run again.

      JoyceH

      Hey and can we talk about the fact that for months Trump has been answering questions about his “MRI” and now months later he’s saying it wasn’t an MRI?

      Suzanne

      God. His obnoxiousness about being a lazy fucker is so embarrassing.

      When I was really young, my grandfather (who I lived with at this time) had a TIA. He had a pacemaker put in. At this time, pacemakers were far less sophisticated than they are now, and his heart rate was fixed. So this man, who had enlisted in the Army at 18 and fought in the war, and who had maintained his weight within 5 pounds of his Army weight up until this event in his 60s…. all of a sudden could not run anymore, or do anything that would quicken his heart rate. But he refused to let that stop him. He walked his dog four times a day in every kind of weather, he swam, he lifted weights as best as he could. In short, even with severe limitations, he put in effort and took care of himself, because he was not lazy and he had others who depended on him.

      This piece of shit literally has the country depending on him and he can’t be arsed to cut back on cheeseburgers or play pickleball once a week or anything.

      JoyceH

      @oldster: It was written after Shelley had got word from home about the massacre called “Peterloo”, when regular soldiers were sent to disperse a political gathering and demonstrated why you don’t use troops against your own civilian citizens.

      FelonyGovt

      This is DELIGHTFUL. I’m also in my 70’s and as recommended for older folks, I pay attention to my diet, make sure to exercise, do puzzles, read on a wide variety of subjects, listen to my doctors, and get enough sleep. I’m thrilled that the Beast is doing just the opposite. Maybe 2026 will be a good year!

      zhena gogolia

      “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

      Haha, as if he could ever do that.

      BellaPea

      It’s clear that the Orange Menace has reached the point where he won’t listen to anyone–political advisors, doctors, consultants, his own cabinet members, anyone at all. If he’s that dumb and lazy not to follow doctor’s orders and at least halfway take care of himself, let nature take its course.

