Once again, Happy New Year to all of you. Didn’t pay much attention to the news today, but I did see this:
Mayor Mamdani has nullified every executive order issued by Eric Adams after he struck his corrupt bargain with Trump to secure dismissal of the indictment against him.
— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:58 PM
That is precisely the energy we need from every single Democrat, Trump’s name comes off of everything and we undo everything we can that he has done.
It rained over night and was overcast and was just a really bad shoulder pain/all body pain for me and well, Joelle has that knee thing, all of which is me saying we didn’t get much done. Joelle dozed throughout the day and I sort of just puttered around being miserable and pissy.
Joelle made a spectacular dinner- she cut up the kielbasa and rendered down all the fat with some yellow onions and then cooked the pierogies in that, and they were fantastic. I had some pickled beets along with it, and a little potato salad, and later on I am going to have a slice of fruitcake that was sent to me by dear friends, and then I suppose after that meal I should probably read up on gout and take an interest in the modern pentathlon.
I’ll probably just spend the evening playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which is just fantastic and a splendid and immersive timesink. It’s just a beautiful game all the way around.
You all have fun.
