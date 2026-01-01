Once again, Happy New Year to all of you. Didn’t pay much attention to the news today, but I did see this:

Mayor Mamdani has nullified every executive order issued by Eric Adams after he struck his corrupt bargain with Trump to secure dismissal of the indictment against him. [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:58 PM

That is precisely the energy we need from every single Democrat, Trump’s name comes off of everything and we undo everything we can that he has done.

***

It rained over night and was overcast and was just a really bad shoulder pain/all body pain for me and well, Joelle has that knee thing, all of which is me saying we didn’t get much done. Joelle dozed throughout the day and I sort of just puttered around being miserable and pissy.

Joelle made a spectacular dinner- she cut up the kielbasa and rendered down all the fat with some yellow onions and then cooked the pierogies in that, and they were fantastic. I had some pickled beets along with it, and a little potato salad, and later on I am going to have a slice of fruitcake that was sent to me by dear friends, and then I suppose after that meal I should probably read up on gout and take an interest in the modern pentathlon.

I’ll probably just spend the evening playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which is just fantastic and a splendid and immersive timesink. It’s just a beautiful game all the way around.

You all have fun.