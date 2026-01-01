Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Let me file that under fuck it.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Second rate reporter says what?

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

He really is that stupid.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

New Years Night Open Thread

Once again, Happy New Year to all of you. Didn’t pay much attention to the news today, but I did see this:

Mayor Mamdani has nullified every executive order issued by Eric Adams after he struck his corrupt bargain with Trump to secure dismissal of the indictment against him.

— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:58 PM

That is precisely the energy we need from every single Democrat, Trump’s name comes off of everything and we undo everything we can that he has done.

It rained over night and was overcast and was just a really bad shoulder pain/all body pain for me and well, Joelle has that knee thing, all of which is me saying we didn’t get much done. Joelle dozed throughout the day and I sort of just puttered around being miserable and pissy.

Joelle made a spectacular dinner- she cut up the kielbasa and rendered down all the fat with some yellow onions and then cooked the pierogies in that, and they were fantastic. I had some pickled beets along with it, and a little potato salad, and later on I am going to have a slice of fruitcake that was sent to me by dear friends, and then I suppose after that meal I should probably read up on gout and take an interest in the modern pentathlon.

I’ll probably just spend the evening playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which is just fantastic and a splendid and immersive timesink. It’s just a beautiful game all the way around.

You all have fun.

    2. 2.

      sab

      Good day today. Snow guys had beem missing in action. They turned up when I checked and realized I had paid the basic fee but not sales tax. Paid that and within half an hour there they were.

      Last year Prof Bigfoot recommended a battery operated snowl shovel that has been amazing this year. Most years it would have had no opportunity to prove itself.

      This year by December it had dug us out three times.

    4. 4.

      sab

      We had turkey sausage, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes for dinner. We never eat pork, for the same reason we don’t eat dogs.That’s just us.

    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      @sab: I am idly wondering if there is a snowblower that would work on stairs. We have 19 between the sidewalk and the front porch.

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: LOL, yes, it rains in Phoenix. It is fairly infrequent, but when it happens, it can be a lot of rain in a short period of time, and lead to flash flooding.

    11. 11.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @sab@Suzanne: battery operated snowl shovel

      i did not know this was a thing.  If I ever live in a place that gets snow that I need to shovel, this is going to be first on my list. Holy cow! Holy cow!

    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      I took down all the Christmas stuff today. It’s quite a job, every year now I wonder if I’ll want to do it next year. The hardest part is hauling everything back up to the attic. I do think this is the last year for a real tree, though. A real tree is a two person thing, at least if it’s a big one.

    17. 17.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Suzanne: Oh boys does it ever rain in Phendish. Every once in a while a wall of water comes down the stream-beds and wipes everything out. How do I know? One of them took out my employer’s power-line, when I was in the middle of a chat with a colleague there.

    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, but other links showed similar things in the $150-$200 range. I gotta play with one in real life to see if I like it or if I think it can work. We have very typical DEATH STAIRS.

    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @Castor Canadensis: I lived in AZ for over 30 years, so I have some bonkers rain event stories. I remember when the Mill Avenue bridge collapsed and washed away. I remember when they passed the Stupid Motorist law because of all the dumbasses underestimating the rain and thinking their small-dick-mobile trucks could handle it, and then they would have to be rescued off the roof of the truck.

