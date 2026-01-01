Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho

frosty

We stayed at an RV Park a short distance from the town of Wallace, which I picked because it was close to the Route of the Hiawatha Bike Trail that we were going to ride. I didn’t know anything about Wallace. The first time we drove through it we could see that downtown was nothing but almost all older buildings, repurposed into contemporary businesses.

I was surprised at this until I read that the entire town was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s an interesting story. The town had to fight for its survival three times. The third fight is the one I found most interesting. Interstate 90 was planned to go right through the town. During a 17-year court fight, the town citizens put every downtown building on the Historic Register, so that they couldn’t be razed. I’m posting some pictures of downtown; in most of them you can see the elevated section of I-90 that had to be built to bypass Wallace.

The second survival was from the Big Burn in 1910, the enormous wildfire that burned a over third of the town along with 3 million acres of Idaho, Montana, Washington, and Oregon. Forest Service Ranger Ed Pulaski led over 40 firefighters racing through the smoke and flames to take shelter in a mine tunnel he knew of. This occurred just outside of Wallace and there is a trail to the site, which I hiked. The mine opening is at the end of the trail. Pulaski’s story, and many others, including Teddy Roosevelt’s and Gifford Pinchot’s efforts to preserve the American West from loggers, miners, developers, and rail barons, and establish the Forest Service, are told in the book The Big Burn, by Timothy Egan.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 9
Idaho, US

This and the next few pictures are of downtown Wallace

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 8
Idaho, US
On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 7
Idaho, US
On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 6
Idaho, US
On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 5
Idaho, US

Former Northern Pacific station, now a museum

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 4
Idaho, US

The Pulaski Tunnel Trail. About two miles one way, 800 ft elevation change almost all at the end.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 3
Idaho, US

Placer Creek along the trail

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 2
Idaho, US

The entrance to the mine where Pulaski and his crew took shelter

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho 1
Idaho, US

What the mine looked like when the fire was over.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (1/6) Wallace, Idaho
Idaho, US

A pulaski, the firefighting tool still used today, invented by Ed Pulaski in 1913, combining an axe and a mattock

