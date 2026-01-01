Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Happy New Year to Kilmar Abrego Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. immigration officials do not plan to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia again as long as a judge’s order banning it stands, according to a Tuesday court filing.
A great New Year for Kilmar and his family ! 🤩🎉💙
apnews.com/article/kilm…

[image or embed]

— Jean Pocket (@jeanpocket.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 11:49 PM


Curses, foiled again!… Per the Associated Press:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. immigration officials do not plan to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia again as long as a judge’s order banning it stands, according to a Tuesday court filing…

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did make clear they would detain Abrego Garcia if the order was lifted, Liana J. Castano, assistant director for field operations, wrote in the filing.

Trump officials have accused Abrego Garcia of being a member of the MS-13 gang, but he has vehemently denied the accusations and has no criminal record. The administration brought him back to the U.S. in June under a court order, but only after issuing an arrest warrant on human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis earlier this month questioned whether government officials could be trusted to follow orders barring them from taking Abrego Garcia back into immigration custody or deporting him.

Earlier Tuesday, a newly unsealed order in the criminal case against Abrego Garcia revealed that high-level Justice Department officials pushed for his indictment, calling it a “top priority,” only after he was mistakenly deported and then ordered returned to the U.S.

Abrego Garcia has pleaded not guilty in federal court to the human smuggling charges. He is seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the prosecution is vindictive, arguing the Trump administration is targeting him as punishment for the embarrassment of his mistaken deportation…

In her Dec. 11 order, Xinis found that immigration officials had no viable plan to remove Abrego Garcia from the U.S. and said he could not be held indefinitely. She issued a separate order barring ICE from re-detaining him, at least for the time being. After a hearing on the issue, Xinis ordered the government to file the brief they released Tuesday outlining whether they planned to detain Abrego Garcia again.

To support that argument, he has asked the government to turn over documents that reveal how the decision was made to prosecute him in 2025 for an incident that occurred in 2022…

The newly unsealed Dec. 3 order from U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw compelled the government to provide some documents to Abrego Garcia and his attorneys, although it does not give a lot of detail on their contents…

A hearing on the motion to dismiss the human smuggling case on the basis of vindictive prosecution is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Much more detail at the link.

In USA v Abrego, Judge Crenshaw puts off deciding whether to make DAG Blanche & his deputies testify. 1st he’ll hold a hearing on 1/28 to see if govt can rebut the showing Abrego has already made the prosecution is vindictive. If so, he’ll revisit making Blanche testify. If not, case dism’d. …

[image or embed]

— Roger Parloff (@rparloff.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM

… He says that here, though there's a typo. Doc. No 104 is Abrego's motion to dismiss for vindictive prosecution (not govt's motion to quash).

[image or embed]

— Roger Parloff (@rparloff.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Loving the rock and a hard place position the government is now in- offer proof not vindictive, then subpoenas will be issued.
Fail at disproving vindictiveness, then case dismissed.
If it were me, I'd skip and find a good reason to dismiss now

— debra (@andthelistgrows.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 9:04 AM

Is there a good reason to wait a month to hold a hearing?

— Buzz Grambo (@buzzgrambo.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:05 AM

He’s basically replacing this hearing with what would have been the start of the trial. Totally different arguments and lawyers need time. But also ask yourself what Garcia feels about this news while ya know he’s home with his family.

— Derek A (@sondeerrf.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:16 AM

What we long suspected has now been made clear in a finding from a District Court Judge: this Administration’s decision to go after Kilmar Abrego García is a vindictive prosecution.
They’re weaponizing our justice system and threatening the rights of all. This cannot stand.

[image or embed]

— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@vanhollen.senate.gov) December 31, 2025 at 3:09 PM

Recall that Trump/Miller have refused to deport Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica even though he's signaled acceptance of that. They must deport him to the country of *their* choice because otherwise it won't look dehumanizing and cruel enough. This is abominable conduct.
newrepublic.com/article/2043…

[image or embed]

— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 6:19 PM

Abrego Garcia does not go a single day without demonstrating how genuinely American he is lol

[image or embed]

— the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:41 AM

  • Baud
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Suzanne

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      I hope that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is enjoying himself a nice brunch right now, secure in the knowledge that he’s safe and that FFOTUS, Rodent of Unusual Size Stephen Miller, and all the rest of the xenophobic MAGAts will die mad about it.

    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      2026 — the year of The Resistance.

      Someone linked to this PNAS article on authoritarianism. Though some parts of the methodology appear to me to be circular “logic,” the major conclusion is:

      Threat of punishment may encourage individuals to self-censor, but our results suggest that an adaptive authority does not enact large-scale punishment until after the masses have become compliant (Fig. 4). It is simply too costly for the authority to punish everyone, but once the vast majority of individuals become compliant or self-censoring, it is cost-effective for the authority to enact increasingly severe punishments against remaining dissidents. This is reminiscent of the often-quoted first lesson of Snyder’s On Tyranny: “Do not obey in advance”55). Preemptive surrender through self-censorship, before punishment is imposed, is a fast path to authoritarian control. Thus, a population’s persistent dissent in spite of threatened punishment early on may deter an authority from adopting more extreme policies.

      tldr: Do not obey in advance

      ETA bolding

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      Anne, thank you for this.  I can’t say that I feel the light upon my face much of the time, but reading about good things happening for Mr. Abrego Garcia, even if they’re tiny good things, that’s a feeling of warmth.  Thank you for this.

