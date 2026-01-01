Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Come on, man.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

You are here: Home / Music / Thursday Morning Open Thread: 2026

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • gkoutnik
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    5. 5.

      oldster

      Happy New Year to everyone at Balloon Juice, and by “everyone” I mean all of the pets, and possibly some of their owners.
      2026 is going to be a lot better than 2025.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      January 1st chez NotMax means the annual viewing of/listening to a favorite production of Die Fledermaus.

      While not directly New Year related, nevertheless it fills the bill for being festive.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      Happy New Year, slowcoaches. Nothing has improved. I blame The Amish. Those fuckers are up to something.

      And A-L, I have it on good authority that the only Earth music the PBAs will dance to is Barry White’s back catalogue. Something to do with harmonics.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      satby

      Happy New Year one and all! And especially to you Anne Laurie, for more than a decade (and a half?) of interesting morning subjects to read with my coffee.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      Happy New Year, y’all. May the tide continue to turn against the evil embodied in this Administration and its Republican lackeys at all levels.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.