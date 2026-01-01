If the Purportedly Benevolent Aliens show up and ask us to describe our ways, I’d use this clip as a starter.
Or maybe this one (h/t commentor Jay):
Baud
Happy New Year, AL.
eclare
More dogs
In drive thrus!
oldster
Happy New Year to everyone at Balloon Juice, and by “everyone” I mean all of the pets, and possibly some of their owners.
2026 is going to be a lot better than 2025.
NotMax
January 1st chez NotMax means the annual viewing of/listening to a favorite production of Die Fledermaus.
While not directly New Year related, nevertheless it fills the bill for being festive.
Happy New Year, all y’all!
May the tides of time wash these villains from us!
Baud
So say we all.
Happy new year.
Tony Jay
Happy New Year, slowcoaches. Nothing has improved. I blame The Amish. Those fuckers are up to something.
And A-L, I have it on good authority that the only Earth music the PBAs will dance to is Barry White’s back catalogue. Something to do with harmonics.
NotMax
If it’s all the same to you, I’ll opt for Katz.
:)
Dogs are always welcome!
Baud
Nominated.
satby
Happy New Year one and all! And especially to you Anne Laurie, for more than a decade (and a half?) of interesting morning subjects to read with my coffee.
satby
@Dorothy A. Winsor: I saw too late to comment about your trip to the ER. Glad you’re better!
lowtechcyclist
Happy New Year, y’all. May the tide continue to turn against the evil embodied in this Administration and its Republican lackeys at all levels.
Baud
So say we all.
Happy new year.
