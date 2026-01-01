I’m still feeling the BLEH, so I’m going to try to just run through the basics.

Despite having the BLEH, let’s start with a bit more on Entous’s reporting from yesterday. (emphasis mine)

On the morning of Feb. 28, Mr. Kellogg, Mr. Graham and several other Ukraine supporters met with Mr. Zelensky for a prep session at the Hay-Adams Hotel, a short walk from the White House. There would be much tortured back story to contend with. During his first term, Mr. Trump had come to blame Ukraine, not the Kremlin, for the 2016 election interference that spawned the Russia investigation. And it was his effort to have Ukraine investigate the Bidens that led to his first impeachment. In meetings, according to five aides, Mr. Trump would sometimes say of Mr. Zelensky, “He’s a motherfucker.” Mindful of all this, according to several participants, Mr. Kellogg and the others counseled Mr. Zelensky to flatter Mr. Trump a bit, “to be very, very thankful to the United States of America for what it’s done” for Ukraine. They counseled him specifically not to show Mr. Trump the photos he had brought of emaciated Ukrainian prisoners of war. Mr. Zelensky took almost none of the pregame advice: The fall that Mr. Kellogg had feared was broadcast live, the images and insults then replayed and replayed again. The schedule had included a working lunch. Instead, the Ukrainians were banished to the Roosevelt Room as the Americans debated next moves. “Let’s just have the lunch and talk our way through it,” Mr. Trump told his advisers. But first Mr. Waltz, and then others, argued that Mr. Zelensky had treated the president badly and should be sent packing. Mr. Waltz and Mr. Rubio would perform the eviction; a lunch, they told the Ukrainians, was clearly not going to be productive. The Ukrainians resisted. The Americans insisted. On the way out, a senior U.S. official recalled, Ukraine’s ambassador, Oksana Markarova, looked as if she was crying. Afterward, Mr. Trump and his advisers ate the lunch. In his office that afternoon, Fox News rerunning the showdown, Mr. Hegseth turned up the volume to hear the commentary. Mr. Caldwell and others came in, Pentagon officials recalled, and the men took turns gleefully, even giddily, deriding Mr. Zelensky and praising Mr. Trump. The following Monday, March 3, Mr. Trump gathered his advisers in the Oval Office to consider recommendations for pausing aid to Ukraine. Mr. Caldwell stood outside, and as the president’s aides filed in, he handed out copies of an Associated Press report with quotations highlighted in yellow. Mr. Zelensky had told reporters in London that he believed the partnership remained strong, that U.S. aid would keep flowing, that a negotiated peace was “very, very far away.” To the president’s advisers, the article was proof that Mr. Zelensky was both taking their support for granted and dismissing out of hand Mr. Trump’s promise of cutting a deal. Mr. Trump ordered a freeze in assistance to Ukraine. The only debate was over its duration. Aides recommended a week, but the president wanted maximum leverage. “No,” he told them. “Let’s not say when the freeze will end.” Even before the freeze, two blows had shaken the partnership (and perhaps strengthened the president’s hand). In the fall of 2023, easing a prohibition against American boots on Ukrainian ground, Mr. Biden had sent a small complement of military advisers and other officers to Kyiv; the limit was later raised to 133. But when Mr. Hegseth saw an internal report that there were now 84 officers in Ukraine, he circled the number and declared “no more.” After much prodding, Mr. Biden had also let the Ukrainians launch long-range American missiles known as Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, into Russia to protect forces they had sent into the Kursk region. Mr. Trump hadn’t rescinded that permission, and with the Russian defenders and North Korean allies closing in, the Ukrainians asked General Cavoli to free up their remaining 18 ATACMS. He was their steadfast champion, yet he had refused; the missiles were an older variant with little chance of penetrating Russian air defenses. Better to save them for more vulnerable targets. The Ukrainians said they understood, but still it chafed. Now came the freeze, and once again, Mr. Umerov was pleading. What would it take, he asked Mr. Hegseth the next day, to get the aid flowing again? Mr. Hegseth stuck to the script crafted by the White House: “We need to see you taking the negotiation process seriously.” Taking the negotiation process seriously would mean facing up to some painful diplomatic candor. On March 11, Mr. Rubio stood in a conference room at a hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and spread a large map of Ukraine on the table. It charted the two armies’ line of contact — the line cleaving the country between Ukrainian- and Russian-held land. “I want to know what your absolute bottom lines are; what do you have to have to survive as a country?” he asked the Ukrainians, according to a U.S. official who was present. Across three years of war, Mr. Zelensky had vowed and vowed again that Ukraine’s armies would fight until they won back their stolen land. This was his most politically untenable of red lines. Here, then, was the breakthrough moment, one American official recalled — “the first time that Zelensky, through his people, said, in order to reach peace I’m willing to give up 20 percent of my country.” The Ukrainians, Mr. Trump’s advisers told one another, were now “in the box.”

A couple of quick points here. First, I have no doubt at all that the recounting of the prep session in February is directly from Kellogg and Graham to cover their flabby, impotent dupas.

Second and, perhaps, more importantly, this whole process has been to entrap the Ukrainians into given Putin whatever he demands so that Trump can just announced he ended the war. Hence the need to put the Ukrainians in the box.

Third, this is the reality of what Russia has been able to achieve:

‼️🇺🇦 4336 sq km of Ukrainian territory was occupied in 2025, – DeepState This is approximately 0.72% of the entire territory of Ukraine. In total, from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2026, the increase in the occupied territory was 7463 sq km or 1.28% of the entire territory. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 1:45 PM

The good news is that Putin can’t even seem to bring himself to accept getting a much better deal than he deserves, which is why the Ukrainians were never really in the box.

Zaporizhzhia, where so much of Putin’s interests lie because of the nuclear power plant:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Working Very Hard to Resume Prisoner Exchanges in the New Year – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Once again, Happy New Year to everyone. We are starting this year with diplomacy, and we are continuing dialogue with our partners. This is the most important thing – that support for us, for Ukraine, is in place and sufficient. Everything rests on this – above all, our warriors on the frontline, all our defenders, our industry, our weapons production, everyone who helps us, all our international support. We must search for air defense every single day. Ukraine needs air defense missiles every day. The same goes for funding for weapons, for drones for our army, for UGVs, for equipment – for everything that is necessary. Everything is being pursued as actively as possible. And likewise – for the sake of keeping negotiations moving – in all aspects, on every track. Today, Rustem Umerov is holding meetings in Türkiye – with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye and, next, with the intelligence services. We are working very hard to resume prisoner exchanges in the new year – this is precisely the key topic in our talks with Türkiye. We need this facilitation to bring our Ukrainians home from Russian captivity. Last year, the swaps were active, but toward the end of the year they slowed down, unfortunately. Now they must be resumed. Rustem is also in contact with the American team and our partners in Europe every single day – yesterday and today. We are preparing formats and important meetings. On January 3, a meeting of national security advisors will take place in Ukraine. This is the first such meeting in Ukraine focused on peace. European representatives will attend, and we expect the American team to join online. Fifteen countries have confirmed their participation, along with representatives of European institutions and NATO. Next, on January 5, there will be a meeting of the military – chiefs of general staff. The main issue is security guarantees for Ukraine. Politically, almost everything is ready, and it is important to work through every detail of how the guarantees will function in the air, on land, and at sea – if we succeed in ending the war. And this is the key goal for all normal people. On January 6, a meeting at the leaders’ level will take place – European leaders and the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing. We are preparing now to ensure that the meeting is productive, that support increases, and that there is greater political confidence both in the security guarantees and in the peace agreement. I thank everyone who is helping us. I have just spoken with the President of Cyprus – my first call of the year. As of January 1, Cyprus has assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and it is important for us that Ukraine be among the priorities of the Cypriot presidency for the next six months. Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is also a security guarantee, and we are working toward membership as well. I informed him about our conversation with the United States and about the overall diplomatic situation. I thank Cyprus for its support. Thank you, Mr. President, Nikos, for all the important words about Ukrainians, about Ukraine, and about our strength. Of course, I thank everyone who, since the night and from the early morning today, has been working on recovery after Russian strikes. Even on New Year’s night, the Russians could not help themselves. That’s who they are. But we are defending ourselves and restoring what was damaged. That’s who Ukrainians are. And tomorrow will be an important day of domestic policy for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

While most Georgian families gather around the New Year’s table today, hundreds of protesters are standing on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi — and in 8+ cities across Georgia — in cold, rainy weather. Day 400 of daily, uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:48 PM

400 days of daily #GeorgiaProtests Persistence is the best we can currently do as a society, but it will pay off. 📷 Mariam Qavshbaia / @publikage.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 1:15 PM

January 1st is sacred family time in Georgia. Yet for the second year in a row, people are still here—snow, cold, holidays notwithstanding. 🇬🇪❄️ Day 400 of daily, uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:57 PM

January 1 is when Georgian families traditionally gather around the dinner table. Yet tonight, protesters are still on Rustaveli Avenue — in cold, snowy weather — marking the 400th consecutive day of resistance. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:23 PM

The regime had strictly prohibited the closing of Rustaveli for the New Year’s, but their police said absolutely nothing to Arabs and Indians who actually did close the road. Because as long as you aren’t Georgian, you cannot be suspected of protest. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 8:10 AM

Poland:

🇵🇱 Be brave like Poland, — Tusk tells Europe “Poland is a role model for the whole of Europe,” Donald Tusk said, commenting on the successes in border protection. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 4:41 PM

The Prime Minister emphasized that “it is this decisive strategy that has allowed the country to become a safe place and an example of how to combine responsibility with tough protection of national interests.” — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 4:41 PM

Germany:

🇩🇪 We are seeing more and more clearly that Russia’s actions were and remain part of a plan aimed at the whole of Europe. 2026 could be decisive, — Merz said in his New Year’s address to the nation. 🔹Russia’s terrible war against Ukraine poses a direct threat to the freedom and security of Europe; [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:59 AM

🔹Germany faces sabotage, espionage and cyberattacks every day, most of which may involve Russia; 🔹The rise of protectionism in the global economy is a serious challenge:

Europe’s dependence on imported raw materials is increasingly being used as an instrument of political pressure; — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:59 AM

🔹The current partnership with the US has become more complex and requires Europe to be more independent; 🔹Europe must be guided by confidence, not fear. This year could be a turning point, a year in which Germany and Europe find new strength to return to decades of peace, freedom and prosperity. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:59 AM

The Baltic Sea:

🇪🇺 Kallas: The Baltic Sea has seen a clear pattern of disruption since the start of Russia’s war. Europe’s critical infrastructure remains at high risk of sabotage. I thank Finland for taking swift and determined action in seizing the ship and crew suspected of damaging subsea cables yesterday. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:44 AM

As the investigation continues, Europe remains vigilant and in close contact with Finland and Estonia. EU will continue to fortify its critical infrastructure, including by investing in new cables, strengthening surveillance, ensuring more repair capacity, and moving against Moscow’s shadow fleet. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:44 AM

The US:

This is from Entous’s reporting:

Lavrov demanded that Trump publicly promise to force Zelensky to hand over Donbas, according to NYT According to the outlet, in September 2025 Russia’s foreign minister spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the conversation, he claimed that he believed an informal agreement had [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM

been reached at the Alaska summit to end the war on Moscow’s terms. Following this, the Russian minister instructed the embassy in Washington to send an official letter demanding that this supposed agreement be publicly confirmed. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM

The American administration reacted sharply negatively. Officials stressed that no such arrangement had ever existed. Moreover, Washington believed the letter had not been coordinated with the Kremlin and was instead Lavrov’s own political maneuver, aimed at showcasing his personal influence. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM

Trump and his team are so out of their league, we’ll be lucky if Putin doesn’t wind up with 20% of the US by the time this is all done.

💩 Russia’s Ministry of Defence handed over so-called “data” to the defence attaché’s office in the US Embassy in Russia. The “data” allegedly shows the flight path of an unidentified drone, with a final destination of Putin’s bunker. Sure.

Absolutely credible.

Please, embarrass yourselves further. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 4:13 PM

That’s a Coast Guard captain, not the Defense Attache. Embassy Moscow’s senior military officer assigned is known as a Senior Defense Official (SDO). He or she, though as far as I know it has always been a he, is one star foreign area officer (FAO). All the attaches – Defense (Army), Air (Air Force, Naval (Navy, Marines, and/or Coast Guard) – work for the SDO. They also work directly for the Secretary of Defense and the president through the SecDef as they are the SecDef’s representative in the host country. They do not work for or represent the Secretary of State.

Back to Ukraine.

🥂While many of you are still celebrating the New Year, please remember this:

Ukraine has had only four days in 2025 without drone strikes and missile attacks. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:03 AM

Living under constant terror is not normal.

Be grateful – to God and to the Armed Forces of Ukraine – that you have a peaceful sky. For now. Enjoy it. Do not take a single day for granted.

It was fought for. For us. And for you. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:03 AM

The aggregated map with all Russian air attacks which occurred in 2025. Russia launched a record number of missiles and drones into Ukraine, making clear that Putin has no intention in peace. All while Trump is in office. [image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:39 PM

Let’s check in and see what LTG Budanov and his merry band of mirth makers have been up to:

🇺🇦😎 On New Year’s Day, GUR released news that Denis Kapustin, commander of RVC, is alive. The money that Russian intelligence paid to have him “eliminated” now works against Russia itself. Read more 👀

theukrainianreview.info/back-to-life… [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:47 PM

⚡️ WOW. Russian intelligence failure‼️ RDK commander Denis Kapustin is alive, and the half-million dollars allocated for his assassination will now strengthen special units of GUR. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:27 AM

The assassination of Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is fighting against Moscow as part of GUR’s “Tymur Special Unit,” was ordered by the intelligence services of the aggressor state, Russia. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:27 AM

As a result of a comprehensive GUR special operation that lasted over a month, the life of RDK commander Denis Kapustin, whom Putin considers a personal enemy, was saved. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:27 AM

From The Ukrainian Review:

On New Year’s Day, Ukrainian intelligence released news that quickly spread online. Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), is alive. The money that Russian intelligence paid to have him “eliminated” now works against Russia itself. The head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, announced this publicly. It sounds almost like a movie plot. Yet behind these words is a real special operation that lasted over a month. It saved the life of one of the most well-known and effective commanders of Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine, while dealing a major reputational blow to Kremlin intelligence services. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that enemy intelligence services ordered the assassination of RVC commander Denis Kapustin and allocated $500,000 for it. According to the Ukrainian side, the funds eventually came under the control of the DIU. During a report to Budanov, the commander of the “Timur Special Unit” said the operation was complex and lasted more than a month. As a result, the team not only prevented the assassination but also identified the people behind the plot. This confirmed that the earlier reports of Kapustin’s death were part of a carefully planned operation. During a video link, Denis Kapustin joined the conversation himself. His presence proved that the “assassination” story was a trap. His calm tone and confidence emphasized that his unit remained operational and that Russia’s attempt to remove him had failed. My temporary absence did not affect the quality of our combat missions. I am ready to move to the operational area and continue leading my unit, Kapustin said. In response, Kyrylo Budanov welcomed Kapustin “back to life.” First of all, Mr. Denis, welcome back to life. That is always a pleasure. I am glad that the funds paid for the order of your elimination are now being used to support our fight. I wish success to all of us and to you personally, he said.

More at the link.

Russian Tor-M2 and Vityaz radar systems of the S-350 were targeted today.

According to Magyar, this type of drone can carry a warhead ranging from several dozen kilograms up to 100 kg.

A joint operation by the Nemesis and Asgard units, with the participation of the USF of Ukraine [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:28 AM

Kharkiv:

A russian air bomb struck Ecopark near Kharkiv on January 1, injuring a woman and several lions‼️ According to founder Oleksandr Feldman, the explosion occurred near the aviary and the predators’ winter housing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 7:54 AM

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

🎉 Soldiers of 425th OSHP staged a New Year’s salute near the stele at the entrance to the Donetsk region and at positions in Pokrovsk [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:23 PM

Odesa:

‼️⚓️ The main goal of the Russian strikes on Odesa is to undermine the Ukrainian economy by cutting off one of the main supply lines, — WSJ In December, Russia sharply intensified its attacks on Odesa, port provides about 90% of the country’s agricultural supplies. [image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 1:15 PM

The strikes damaged port infrastructure, storage facilities and power grids, and led to temporary power, heating and water outages. Disruptions in grain exports can lead to the loss of markets, falling domestic prices and a reduction in agricultural production. — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 1:15 PM

Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

💥 GUR special forces are fighting with Russians in a multi-storey residential building in Stepnohirsk This episode uses a classic of the Toretsk defense campaign – blowing up the entrance of an enemy-occupied building with TM-62 spark mines. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM

Kostiantynkivka, Donetsk Oblast:

💥 Near Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Pilots of the 3rd Battalion target and destroy two Russian infantrymen using a fiber-optic drone with a special munition. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 12:39 PM

Kherson Oblast:

☠️ The consequences of the strike on the gathering of collaborators and the local occupation authorities in the Kherson region. The attack occurred during Putin’s New Year’s address. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 8:48 AM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Happy New Year from these former Georgian strays, rescued and placed for adoption in Europe and North America by our small team of volunteers. Follow their happy endings on Instagram @zerostraysgeorgia. And if you ever want to adopt from Georgia, DM me! 🐕🐈 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 4:55 AM

