Critter Count (Open Thread)

So far this year, we’ve seen:

  • 6 deer
  • 1 otter
  • Many birds, including herons, egrets, ospreys, cranes, turkeys, warblers, sparrows, cardinals, wrens, crows, titmice and chickadees.

So, we’re off to a good start. We kept it lowkey for New Year’s Eve and Day, mostly watching football and eating too much.

Yesterday, we had friends over for brunch. I made a crude sculpture using the foil and wire thingie that covered the cork on a champagne bottle:

Critter Count (Open Thread)

The plan is to keep this sort of idle nonsense up over the weekend and then stop being lazy, gluttonous slobs on Monday. It could work!

Open thread!

    Butch

      Butch

      Well (we’re in the Upper Peninsula, out in the country) we have a resident wolf that’s been showing up.  Huge black guy – doesn’t come too close to the house but we’re still keeping an eye on the pups when they go out.

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      @HinTN: I did spare a thought for poor Raven’s distress but confess I was rooting for Ole Miss because 1) my grandfather went there, and 2) it was good to see an SEC team other than Georgia or Bama get a crack at the title. It was by far the most exciting game of the day!

    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Speaking of critters:

      coloradosun.com/2026/01/02/colorado-fatal-mountain-lion-attack-estes-park/

      Nine months ago, a female was spotted consistently wandering around Boulder.  Okay, poor choice of words, she was wandering around *in* Boulder:

      reddit.com/r/boulder/comments/1jypmg7/mountain_lion_spotted/

      I’ll occasionally see a fox at City Park or the City Park Golf Course if I’m out doing my 6.5-mile run early enough.  But that’s as wildlifey as it gets here in the core.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      I follow the same plan. I consider the new year (and the resolutions) to begin on the Monday after NY day. The days between Christmas and next Monday are The Lost Days. Nothing counts, nothing gets done, don’t bother asking.

    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Very briefly there was a hawk on our deck who stretched his neck out when he saw me and flew away before I could even get my phone out of my pocket.

      From Albatrossity’s Law it might have been a Red Tailed Hawk, but my guess is it was a Red Shouldered Hawk.

      It’s good to see greater varieties of wildlife here in the NoVA suburbs.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Speakomg of critters. My sister and brother-in-law unfortunately found a dead black bear on their property laying at the bottom of an electrical pole the day after xmas.   Oof.  Just a few miles from Bristol Mountain for my Rochester peeps.

    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      This is a BFD insofar as impact on California water distribution.

      A California appellate court dealt a setback this week to the state’s Delta tunnel project, ruling that the Department of Water Resources lacks the legal authority to issue billions of dollars in bonds to dig the controversial conveyance under the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to Southern California.

      In an opinion issued Wednesday, the state’s 3rd District Court of Appeal said the bond plan — first approved by water managers in 2020 — was too vague and gave the department “unfettered discretion” to decide what to build and how to pay for it. The court upheld a 2024 decision by a Sacramento judge, siding with project opponents led by the Sierra Club and several capital region counties, including Sacramento.

      The tunnel — officially called the Delta Conveyance Project — is a 45-mile underground pipeline that would divert water from the Sacramento River before it flows through the Delta and send it to Southern California. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supplies water to 19 million people around Los Angeles, is expected to fund a major share of the multibillion-dollar project.

      sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article314123073.html#storylink=cpy

      I presume state supreme court is next stop. Donny’s fucking with CVP water delivery is a parallel item not specifically related to Delta Conveyance. The systems however both draw from Sacramento River.

    Josie

      Josie

      I have decided that this is the year I am going to lose the extra 30 pounds that have crept up on me. I’m going low carb, since this is the only thing that has worked for me in years past. I discovered a book entitled Dirty, Lazy Keto that I think is the answer for me. It sort of fits my attitude about strict eating programs. I’m just announcing this in the hope that someone will hold me accountable. Reports will be monthly.

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      My New Year’s resolution is to see an Atlantic Puffin. I saw a Tufted Puffin in the PNW a few years ago, but I’ve never seen the Atlantic variety. (This will require me to leave FL.)

    Scout211

      Scout211

      @Another Scott: I thought we had numerous Red Tailed Hawks here but the Merlin App told me they were Red Shouldered Hawks. They are really gorgeous and their call is very melodic.

    Hoodie

      Hoodie

      @Betty Cracker: I’m a lifelong Dawg  fan but was curiously not that bothered by the result. Felt like the losses by developmental powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Bama and the Dawgs are signaling the end of an era and we’re now in a new one dominated by NIL money and player transfers. Mostly for the good because the athletes are not being exploited quite as much but they probably need to find some new equilibrium to keep the less wealthy schools viable. Sure, teams like Ole Miss have become competitive but that’s probably more because they were first movers. I doubt that the leveling will last because the lesson for the rich schools coming out of this playoff is go out and buy all  the best available talent out there instead of leaning so heavily on developing in-house, which may eventually crowd out the less well off. The NCAA may also need reorganization something along the lines of the way European soccer works, with transfer fees for smaller schools that develop talents like Trinidad Chambliss so they can continue to field teams.

    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Hoodie: When it comes to SEC I always root comet. Still, it’s a relief to not have Georgia involved in whatever remains of the college bowlgazm.

    Spanky

      Spanky

      @Scout211: In my short foray this morning to the hardware store I saw a red shoulder sitting on a dead tree, and a few minutes later a pileated woodpecker flew right in front of the car.

      Pretty good start to the year for big birbs. The white-throated sparrows and Carolina wrens have been here all along.

    HinTN

      HinTN

      @Betty Cracker: I hear Iceland has much to recommend it, although the northern Maine coast offers promise if you prefer not to travel internationally.

      Also too, I am thrilled for Ole Miss.

    Mel

      Mel

      Betty, I am all in for a little idle nonsense for a sanity break.

      We are assembling a cat agility course in our basement to keep the new kitten busy.

      The prices for premade ones are jaw-dropping, so we’re using what’s at hand: a cut down hula hoop, paper towel roll cardboard cores for the jump slat rungs, and 16 cheapie plungers ordered from Amazon for the weave poles and the sides for the hoop jump and (paper-towel core) slat jumps. And velcro. SO much velcro.

      We’re spray painting the whole mess turquoise and purple to “fancy it up some”, as my Grandma would have said.

      I wonder what the Amazon employee who pulled 16 plungers for a single household thought…

    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @Mel: I wonder what the Amazon employee eho pulled 16 plungers for a single household thought…

      Addressed to Mar a Lago would have cleared things up.

    FastEdD

      FastEdD

      I was at a friend’s house last night-she has 3 ill-trained dogs and I have one. Mine is a cranky old guy who growls at the others and all he wants is to lie down next to me and be left alone. She has one new husky (rescue), big guy about 80 pounds. He became attached to me too. I gave him the special ear scritch that felt so good he was groaning. He gave me a big play bow and I did a little play fighting with him. When I went to the door to go home he definitely wanted to go home with me. That is kind of an insult to his owner, but she should pay more attention to the guy and play with him more often.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      I was out on my porch a little after midnight, early Thursday, and I heard a coyote howl. Then I heard it again. That’s considered a bad omen– if you’re a turkey.

    36. 36.

      NeenerNeener

      I hung a bird seed bell on my deck today, but I haven’t filled the actual feeder in weeks because of marauding raccoons and opossums. The tail end of the last seed bell was snatched by a raccoon last week and I can’t keep the *@(#&^# possums off the bird feeder with the camera in it if it even has a dusting of bird seed, even with pepper flakes in the seed. The possum swings by every night to check for snacks so I’m leaving the feeder empty. He leaves the seed bell alone because he can’t get 3 good points of contact on it. I have a great picture of him raiding the suet feeder that was up there two months ago, with his front paws grabbing the edge of the wire frame and his tail wrapped around the shepherds hook it was hanging from. I feel bad about depriving the birbs but the possum should eat elsewhere.

    Shalimar

      Shalimar

      @Betty Cracker: 3) you know Lane Kiffen has spent his entire lifetime praying for a National Championship so I am really hoping God has a sense of humor and Ole Miss winning this year is the only one Kiffen ever gets.

    Butch

      Butch

      @Dmkingto: We keep our four rescue kitties inside anyway because of the predators and the farm traffic, and there’s too much snow on the ground to let the chickens out of their yard, so there’s not much on our property for him to hunt.  We do keep an eye on our two goldens when they go out, though!

