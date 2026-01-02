So far this year, we’ve seen:
- 6 deer
- 1 otter
- Many birds, including herons, egrets, ospreys, cranes, turkeys, warblers, sparrows, cardinals, wrens, crows, titmice and chickadees.
So, we’re off to a good start. We kept it lowkey for New Year’s Eve and Day, mostly watching football and eating too much.
Yesterday, we had friends over for brunch. I made a crude sculpture using the foil and wire thingie that covered the cork on a champagne bottle:
The plan is to keep this sort of idle nonsense up over the weekend and then stop being lazy, gluttonous slobs on Monday. It could work!
Open thread!
