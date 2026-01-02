Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Let’s start off the night talking about the shitshow at CBS:

They’re trying to be the new Fox, but they just don’t get that there is no market for it. Part of me is sad to see these venerable institutions fall, but the majority of me thinks that if they had been worth a shit we wouldn’t be in this mess.

***

In some feelgood news, Tesla sales continue to slump:

Tesla has lost its status as the world’s biggest seller of electric vehicles after Congress and President Trump eliminated the federal tax credits that had encouraged Americans to buy those cars.

The company’s car sales declined 16 percent in the last three months of 2025, Tesla said on Friday. And its sales for the full year declined 9 percent even as other automakers notched gains. In 2025, for the first year ever, the company sold fewer electric cars than China’s leading automaker, BYD.

The sales figures released on Friday highlighted how far Tesla has turned away from its onetime goal of becoming the largest carmaker in the world. It once set a target of selling 20 million cars a year by 2030 — or about twice as much as what Toyota does now. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, has instead bet the company’s future on self-driving cars and humanoid robots, developing technologies that do not yet generate much revenue and where there is significant competition.

I hate that this is feel good news because I want the EV market to thrive, but anything to hurt that monster Elon brings me a smile. Although it probably won’t matter at all because TSLA is a fucking meme stock. It would not surprise me if his fanboys boosted the stock of the company on the news of slumping sales by saying “That’s great news it means he’s no longer focusing on cars but thinking about robot taxis” or some other hopium bullshit.

In other Musk related ventures:

Elon Musk’s xAI saw user backlash after its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok generated sexualized pictures of children in response to user prompts.

A Grok reply to one user on X on Friday stated that it was “urgently fixing” the issue and called child sexual abuse material “illegal and prohibited.”

In replies to users, the bot also posted that a company could face criminal or civil penalties if it knowingly facilitates or fails to prevent this type of content after being alerted.

Grok posts are AI-generated messages and do not stand in for official company statements.

Musk’s xAI, which created Grok and merged with X last year, sent an autoreply to a request for comment: “Legacy Media Lies.”

Fucking awesome.

***

In local news, time for me to buy some whistles:

ALTHOUGH DONALD TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION AGENDA is becoming less and less popular with voters, the president has shown no interest in slowing it down or scaling it back in the new year.

In fact, the federal crackdown is likely to only grow in scope and intensity, as Reuters reported. And as three former DHS officials in contact with their former colleagues at the agency each described to me, the expectation among current officials is that one Democratic-led city in particular is about to become the next focus of arrests, detentions, and deportations: Phoenix.

A more robust DHS presence in the Phoenix metropolitan area would mark a new phase in the Trump operations—not just because it would take place in one of the country’s most significant swing states (and a border one, at that), but because it would likely involve a greater expenditure of federal resources than prior operations in other cities have required.

Fuck these motherfuckers. Time to start listening to Rage again, I suppose, and re-install the DSA slack.

***

Joelle made the rest of the kielbasa and pierogies for dinner, and actually said the most Pittsburgh thing ever- “I decided we’re having kielbasa two ways” which was immediately greeted by a snide remark from yours truly. We’re watching that Charlie Sheen documentary and discovering that he grew up with Sean Penn explains so much. I mean add in his crazy ass partying father Martin Sheen and all his wild friends- his brother Emilio is wild as hell, too, and on top of it that was that part of LA- Malibu, Santa Monica, etc., was just crazy during that era- go watch the Lords of Dogtown, and all the bands that came out of there in that era like Motley Crue and the RHCP and so many other and all the surf punk and what not, and then that whole junuior rat pack era. Like knowing all this excuses nothing, but it sure explains everything. It’s kind of crazy Penn and Charlie are still alive, tbh.

At any rate, if you are from that area and time, fill us in. All I know is what I have read and seen on tv.

Oh- and dad is at the hospital until Monday. He’s in good spirits but the food sucks.

    1. 1.

      Layer8Problem

      Dang it, I couldn’t read the comment on WaterGirl’s now vanished post. Somebody tell WaterGirl her post-as-Cole-lure idea worked.

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Grok generated sexualized pictures of children in response to user prompts.

      Who else isn’t surprised in the least?

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      A lot of CBS’s market is just TIRED of all the FUSSING and wants things to be NICE like they WERE when something something X and Y weren’t happening and people just weren’t ARGUING all the time.

      And yeah, Fox has specialized in the Ima-shoot-people-who-disagree subsegment of that market, plus related subsegments, and I agree there ain’t much left for CBS to pick up at this point that they don’t have already.

      But media ain’t a particularly profitable segment.  This is just dutiful Nazis Republicans angling for notice and approval from the Leader, and how it plays out in share or reach is probably almost immaterial.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      We got the call from the cat rescue organization that the sweet kitty that Spawn the Younger picked out was ready to be picked up and adopted. YAY! Very exciting! So we went and picked her up.

      While we were there, Spawn the Youngest bonded with another lovely cat. Reader, I bet you know where this is going.

      Yep. Brought them both home tonight. One is fearless and running around already. The other is under Spawn’s bed and evinces no desire to come out yet.

    5. 5.

      Hoodie

      I think the average age of CBS viewers is the oldest among the networks (almost 70) and I’d guess a lot of them came there for the higher-brow offerings CBS was historically known for.   As you said, no one watching Fox, OAN or other rightwing outlets will tune into a Fox Lite on CBS.  If anything, they’ll lose the few viewers they already have.

    6. 6.

      Gin & Tonic

      “The perspective of the average American.” I look forward to CBS presenting the views of a Black woman working as a nurses’ aide in an assisted-living facility.

    11. 11.

      SpaceUnit

      I’ve been saying for years that every major media news outlet’s boardroom wants to be Fox News.  Upper management as well.

      They all go home at night and watch Fox.

    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      I would rather rub shit in my hair than watch the state media at this point. Bari Weiss is trying to create a less trashy version of Fox because anyone who has read a book in the last 25 years is embarrassed by Fox. But she still wants to churn out propaganda.

    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Warning! It’s The Independent, but full of juicy gossip.

      Private jets, armed security and ‘Bari pitches’ including jet-skiing with DJ Khaled: Inside Weiss’ chaotic ‘CBS Evening News’ reboot

      In an effort to make a splash and gain some publicity for his debut, the network is sending Dokoupil out on a 10-city “Live From America” cross-country kickoff tour during his first two weeks in the chair. Throughout his swing through the nation, CBS Evening News will broadcast from cities such as Miami, Dallas, Detroit, Cincinnati before wrapping things up in Pittsburgh.

      According to three sources with knowledge of the matter, Weiss is planning on chartering a private plane to fly to each location for the “Live From America” tour this month. Besides taking Dokoupil and CBS Evening News executive producer Kim Harvey on the flights, Weiss’ personal security detail of five armed bodyguards will also be on board

      The increased involvement from Weiss on the CBS Evening News reboot in recent days has raised eyebrows over her desire to be on location for each telecast.

      That potential additional expense comes after the news network laid off roughly 100 employees and is preparing for more crippling cost cuts from owner David Ellison and Paramount. It also seems to fly in the face of Dokoupil’s anti-elite mission statement for the show, according to sources who spoke to The Independent.

      “Nothing says ‘meeting Americans where they are’ by flying around the country on a private jet costing millions of dollars,” one network staffer said.

      “And if her security detail is such a huge concern, why is she going? She could watch from the control room or on an actual TV like everyone else,” the source added. “Instead CBS News has to foot the bill for her five security guards, private jet, and more guards with heavy weapons. Does she not understand how much journalism could be made with the money we’re instead spending on perks for her?”

      As Weiss has continued to propose last-minute changes to the logistics for the “Live From America” tour for the show, which has included her own pitches and demands for location changes, staffers on the show have grown increasingly concerned that the relaunch will be a “car crash.” The plummeting morale on the show, according to sources, has landed at the feet of Harvey.

      “She is a yes person that is not just drinking the Bari Kool-Aid, but like injecting it in her veins, because that’s how she survives,” one network insider noted.

      The potential booking of expensive charters for the 10-day tour of American cities – which sources said could cost as much as $2 million in totalcomes as Weiss has caused behind-the-scenes turmoil at the show with last-minute logistical changes for the tour. This has included requests to switch some of the outdoor locations to indoors for her own personal safety.

      . . .

      Amid the rush to finalize the new logistics, sources said, Weiss came back on Christmas Eve and “blew it up” by adding specific locations for individual cities that she wanted to film at – which apparently includes places that aren’t fully associated with the areas they are hoping to represent. According to network sources, some of the locations Weiss has requested include restaurants that appeal to tourists and upscale private schools.

      Much, much more at the link, including detailed plans for all of the location interviews, including the first stop in Miami

      On a CBS Evening News production call sheet, shared with The Independent, the segments pitched for Dokoupil’s first stop in Miami this Monday, January 5, include a discussion with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the state’s school phone ban, a piece on the “loss of trust” in the media, and why Miami’s Venezuelan population has turned on Trump amid the administration’s mass deportations.

      The show is also planning on light and fun segments known as “bon bons”that will be spotlighted on social media. In a dizzying array of options, Dokoupil will either play soccer with Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham; ask locals if they call it the “Gulf of America” or “Gulf of Mexico,” after the Trump administration’s name change; party at one of the city’s exclusive nightclubs (either Club Space or LIV) or join a boat party that will see the anchor jet skiing with rapper DJ Khaled.

    15. 15.

      Gloria DryGarden

      The concept of AI generating sexualized pix of children has me yelling at the screen, “shut it all down, immediately.”

      here I am yelling in the car with the windows rolled up, screaming invective and swear words in as many languages as I can muster

      its in a quote box so you can’t hear my whole rant

    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

      @Suzanne: Just out of curiosity, which is which – is the one that Spawn the Youngest swooned over the bold adventurous one, or the shy one?

      And yes, congrats on acquiring two feline overlords at once!

