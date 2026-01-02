Let’s start off the night talking about the shitshow at CBS:

They’re trying to be the new Fox, but they just don’t get that there is no market for it. Part of me is sad to see these venerable institutions fall, but the majority of me thinks that if they had been worth a shit we wouldn’t be in this mess.

In some feelgood news, Tesla sales continue to slump:

Tesla has lost its status as the world’s biggest seller of electric vehicles after Congress and President Trump eliminated the federal tax credits that had encouraged Americans to buy those cars. The company’s car sales declined 16 percent in the last three months of 2025, Tesla said on Friday. And its sales for the full year declined 9 percent even as other automakers notched gains. In 2025, for the first year ever, the company sold fewer electric cars than China’s leading automaker, BYD. The sales figures released on Friday highlighted how far Tesla has turned away from its onetime goal of becoming the largest carmaker in the world. It once set a target of selling 20 million cars a year by 2030 — or about twice as much as what Toyota does now. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, has instead bet the company’s future on self-driving cars and humanoid robots, developing technologies that do not yet generate much revenue and where there is significant competition.

I hate that this is feel good news because I want the EV market to thrive, but anything to hurt that monster Elon brings me a smile. Although it probably won’t matter at all because TSLA is a fucking meme stock. It would not surprise me if his fanboys boosted the stock of the company on the news of slumping sales by saying “That’s great news it means he’s no longer focusing on cars but thinking about robot taxis” or some other hopium bullshit.

In other Musk related ventures:

Elon Musk’s xAI saw user backlash after its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok generated sexualized pictures of children in response to user prompts. A Grok reply to one user on X on Friday stated that it was “urgently fixing” the issue and called child sexual abuse material “illegal and prohibited.” In replies to users, the bot also posted that a company could face criminal or civil penalties if it knowingly facilitates or fails to prevent this type of content after being alerted. Grok posts are AI-generated messages and do not stand in for official company statements. Musk’s xAI, which created Grok and merged with X last year, sent an autoreply to a request for comment: “Legacy Media Lies.”

Fucking awesome.

In local news, time for me to buy some whistles: