frosty

My wife heard about this bike trail almost ten years ago and put it on her bucket list. About 14 miles long, with nine tunnels and “seven sky high trestles” through the Bitterroot Mountains, it sounded like a must-ride. We put it on the itinerary when we were planning this Pacific Northwest trip.

The trail route once belonged to the Milwaukee Road as an important main line to the West Coast. It was the last transcontinental one completed during the early 20th century, and one of the best engineered, with easy grades, a shorter route, and a direct connection from Chicago. Unfortunately, the cost of the construction and subsequent electrification forced the railroad into bankruptcy in 1925.

For the bike ride, most people start at the East Portal, ride through a 1.7 mile tunnel, then downhill to the bottom where they catch a shuttle back to the lower part of the tunnel, then ride through it again. We thought we’d drive to the bottom, eBike uphill, then ride back downhill to the car. The drive didn’t work out so we ended up with a 13 mile ride downhill, skipping the long tunnel. When we got to the end we found out there was a 6:00 PM off-the-trail curfew and we didn’t have time to make it back up. So we bought shuttle tickets on site and rode back with everyone else.

A beautiful ride, put it on your bucket list.