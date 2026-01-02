Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

frosty

My wife heard about this bike trail almost ten years ago and put it on her bucket list. About 14 miles long, with nine tunnels and “seven sky high trestles” through the Bitterroot Mountains, it sounded like a must-ride. We put it on the itinerary when we were planning this Pacific Northwest trip.

The trail route once belonged to the Milwaukee Road as an important main line to the West Coast. It was the last transcontinental one completed during the early 20th century, and one of the best engineered, with easy grades, a shorter route, and a direct connection from Chicago. Unfortunately, the cost of the construction and subsequent electrification forced the railroad into bankruptcy in 1925.

For the bike ride, most people start at the East Portal, ride through a 1.7 mile tunnel, then downhill to the bottom where they catch a shuttle back to the lower part of the tunnel, then ride through it again. We thought we’d drive to the bottom, eBike uphill, then ride back downhill to the car. The drive didn’t work out so we ended up with a 13 mile ride downhill, skipping the long tunnel. When we got to the end we found out there was a 6:00 PM off-the-trail curfew and we didn’t have time to make it back up. So we bought shuttle tickets on site and rode back with everyone else.

A beautiful ride, put it on your bucket list.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 7
Idaho, US

First tunnel

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 6
Idaho, US

A trestle on a stretch of the trail below us

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 5
Idaho, US

First trestle. This one started immediately after the tunnel, which is barely visible through the trees.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 4
Idaho, US

Some of the trestles were indeed “sky high”. This was the tallest: 230 ft high, 850 ft long. The gravel surface made for a squirrelly ride, too.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 3
Idaho, US

This was the last trestle, another tall one, 220 ft high and 760 ft long.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 2
Idaho, US

Inside the tunnels. This was a short one, so it wasn’t quite as dark as the others.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha 1
Idaho, US

The line for the shuttle. It was about an hour wait.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Eastbound (2/6) Route of the Hiawatha
Idaho, US

The railroad had trouble with steam engines on the route, with coal smoke in the tunnels, with the -40 degree weather making it hard to get up steam, and with sparks from the locomotives setting wildfires. With low-cost hydroelectric power available, they converted 645 miles of the route from steam to electric starting in 1919, the first long main-line electrification in the US. The supports for the catenary are still there on the trestles.

