Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

We will not go back.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

This chaos was totally avoidable.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Let there be snark.

So many bastards, so little time.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / SaturdayFriday Morning Open Thread

SaturdayFriday Morning Open Thread

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: ,

What the KENNEDY Center used to be…
Remember that time Aretha Franklin performed at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, paying tribute to Carole King, who co-wrote “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman,” and it brought a tear to Obama’s eye and everyone to their feet? And Carole King’s reaction. Wow.

[image or embed]

— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) January 1, 2026 at 12:04 AM

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has announced in a 'Dear Colleague' letter that House Dems will hold a 'special hearing' on January 6 to "examine ongoing threats to free and fair elections … and detail the threats to public safety posed by the hundreds of violent felons who were pardoned."

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM

This is the key. You can win some elections, but you can't force people to like or respect you; ironically, Trump's people want that respect from people they claim to care nothing about. They don't hate the "elites" – they envy that club, and they're mad because money and power can't buy them in.

[image or embed]

— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 2:39 PM

New year, same mission:
@housedemocrats.bsky.social are fighting to lower costs, protect health care, and clean up corruption.
For working families. Not billionaires.

— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:42 AM

The single most effective response you can ever have to him is Fuck You, Make Me.

[image or embed]

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 5:59 PM

I knew Trump was giving tax handouts to giant corporations, but I wanted to find out just how big ONE tax handout really was.
It's shocking.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) January 1, 2026 at 12:23 PM

If history is a guide, Republicans stand a good chance of losing control of the House of Representatives in 2026. President Trump is trying to keep history from repeating — and doing so in ways his opponents say are intended to manipulate next year’s election landscape.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AnonPhenom
  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • JerseyBeard
  • kalakal
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • p.a.
  • PAM Dirac
  • Princess
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • Suzanne
  • Timill
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Whew!  Signs of life: last comment on the Thurs night post (except me) were from 9:00pm EST, only OTR comment, also me, and it went up at 5am EST.

      That’s lack of activity is really odd for this site.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      It’s Friday! I have the day off today! So literally and figuratively Saturday-adjacent….. but it’s Friday.

      To follow up on the discussion of Rama Duwaji’s boots…. they were apparently a loan, as were other elements of her style yesterday. So yes, when you may ask yourself: could this criticism be any dumber? The answer is: HOLD MY BEER.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JerseyBeard

      If there’s anyone I trust with time travel shenanigans, it’s the Ballon-Juice Front Pagers. Carry on Saturday, carry on.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Leather boots look worn after one use? I have boots that I’ve had for years. Shine them up, get them resoled if needed…. they look really nice.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffg166

      Woke to another dusting of snow. I wonder if this winter will be a bunch of nuisance storms. Had one of those about 15 years ago when I was younger and could deal with them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      @Suzanne:

      I’m so old I can remember when the people here shoehorning frothing mad diatribes about the crimes of  ‘The Left’ into threads were called Republicans.

      More innocent times.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      China slashes hundreds of tariffs in strategic trade war twist

      Policy signals shift from general trade liberalization to securing critical inputs for greater tech and industrial self-reliance

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I mean, depends on the style of sole and the conditions I’m walking in. My natural stride is such that I wear on the outside of my heels over time, and so I have had shoes resoled….. but not after one wear, and not if I was just wearing them on dry sidewalks.

      After a few hundred miles in a pair of running shoes, though….. they are done AF.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Tony Jay:

      I’m so old I can remember when the people here shoehorning frothing mad diatribes about the crimes of  ‘The Left’ into threads were called Republicans.

       
      Oh, you remember that, too?

      The Left and the Center frequently annoy me for different reasons, but I can add, and there’s no way we win if we alienate one another. I also remember that no one owes us their political alignment, we have to earn it. We’re not entitled to it. So persuasion is a better use of time/energy than continuing the beatings until morale improves.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
      That question had to come from one of the GOPers on the committee. I didn’t listen to the whole thing, but I know it was pointed out over and over again in the past few years that Trump’s not a particularly cooperative client, and that makes it hard to get good lawyers to stick around.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      satby

      @Suzanne: Or, with a 4 day weekend for a lot of folks, people are busy IRL, including AL, IIRC.

      @Baud: everyone should always agree with you sweetie, it would save so much time and be a better world.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      Trump is the Jan 6th president (gift link)

      Tragically, America is still living in a political era that began on Jan. 6, 2021. Recognizing as much is necessary to bring this era to an end before it has many more anniversaries.

      It was a day that should live in infamy. Instead, it was the day President Trump’s second term began to take shape.

      Five years ago, on Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-trump mob attacked the Capitol, hoping to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. After the sun set that day, Congress reconvened to certify Joe Biden’s victory. The rioters lost, and so did Mr. Trump, who had summoned them to Washington and urged them to march to the Capitol. The Trump era seemed to have ended in one of the most disgracefully anti-American acts in the nation’s history.

      That day was indeed a turning point, but not the one it first seemed to be. It was a turning point toward a version of Mr. Trump who is even more lawless than the one who governed the country in his first term. It heralded a culture of political unaccountability, in which people who violently attacked Congress and beat police officers escaped without lasting consequence. The politicians and pundits who had egged on the attack with their lies escaped, as well.

      The aftermath of Jan. 6 made the Republican Party even more feckless, beholden to one man and willing to pervert reality to serve his interests. Once Mr. Trump won election again in 2024, despite his role in encouraging the riot and his many distortions about it, it emboldened him to govern in defiance of the Constitution, without regard for the truth and with malice toward those who stand up to his abuses…

      Over the next several years, Jan. 6 became a “day of love” in Mr. Trump’s telling.  The rioters were “patriots,” and those detained were “hostages” whose suffering compared to that of Japanese Americans interned during World War II. He made common cause with the most extreme elements of his coalition to manipulate history. Together, they rallied right-wing media to their cause, silenced all but a few Republican critics and intimidated corporate leaders into complicity.

      This behavior, though inexcusable, was not shocking. It fit with Mr. Trump’s character, as both a businessman and a politician who has long pursued his self-interest without legal or ethical restraint.

      The shocking part of the story was the response of so many other people in government, media and business.

      Never let them off the hook for it, either.  Because…

      In Mr. Trump’s second term, he has governed as if Jan. 6 never ended. The damage to the nation is severe.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      p.a.

      @Timill:Most of the overnight comments were on Adam’s thread and the preceding New Year’s Night thread.

      They weren’t showing up on my page despite several hits of the “renew” button. Maybe my iPad was glitching. But other posts were there.🤷‍♂️

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I try to not buy cheap-ass shoes anymore. I need that arch support, man. But I keep shoes forever. When we moved in 2020, I did a lot of cleaning out. I had shoes that I had worn in high school, 20 years before. They no longer fit…. I’ve had three Spawns and my feet are a full size larger now. But if they still fit, I would absolutely have kept them.

      I can recommend Thursday Boots (they also make sneakers) if you want good quality but simple-looking shoes that don’t go in and out of style. I have two pairs and I have been very happy with them. I wear them to the office and client meetings all the time. I did slip in some black ice while crossing a street last year, but that’s because they were a smooth-sole style. So I may purchase a lug sole style, as well.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      My, you’re all up early this morning.

      My normal up time is 0400, but I’m taking today off as part of the holidays.  Unfortunately, I had problems sleeping last night so when Summer (the dog) asked to be let outside at 5, I just grabbed a cup of coffee and stayed up.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I think that it is fair to criticize our elected leaders within reason. They sign up for this, and we give them money, time, and votes. And I am not of the opinion that “Democrats don’t run against other Democrats”. I find the assertion that my role as a Democrat is to cheerlead for every elected Democrat in the name of “unity” to be, quite frankly, fairly offensive. Nah. Not only do I not think that’s my role as a citizen or a party member, I think it’s a bad tactic. There are plenty of times I have a principled disagreement with someone in the party, and I find The alternative is much worse is a far more persuasive position than The Dems are always right and you should be more unified.

      But as for the voters…… I’m trying really, really hard not to criticize any potential Dem voters. We are trying to give GOP voters, leftists, non-voting normies every off-ramp possible. And the current Dem coalition includes a lot of people with whom I don’t always agree. So I’m far better served if I STFU about that.

      Basically, I think that if you punch to the left, you’re doing what Republicans do.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      satby

      @Jeffro: and a followup:

      It’s hard to witness a rich white man get rewarded for treachery while I’m punished for fulfilling my duty. Maybe that’s why so many people don’t do the right thing — because it’s hard and it hurts- Sergeant Aquilino Gonell

      Yeah, I’m going to shill for that fundraiser until it meets it’s goal. It appalls me that there has to be a fundraiser at all, he should be paid his disability claim. I assume the felon’s retribution train is why he hasn’t.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Rusty

      @Baud: Some healthy self reflection of our side ultimately is beneficial, but the constant tearing down is destructive and less is better.  I think Dem leadership is doing better because of the criticism from the base.  There are a few figures on the left that irritate the crap out of me, but I am trying very hard to keep my criticism of them to myself.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Criticizing elected Dems risks alienating some people.

      Basically, I think that if you punch to the left, you’re doing what Republicans do.

      They’re also doing what Republicans do when people criticize liberals or Democrats. Yet it happens all the time, here and elsewhere.

      My ultimate point is that it’s really hard to police comments for content or tone. Rules such as “no bigoted or personal attacks” are easier to enforce. But trying to judge when a substantive criticism crosses the line is harder, and will lead to more acrimony. My view is this is a political blog and people can express what they want, and others can disagree.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      PAM Dirac

      @Baud:

      I for one am looking forward to Baudsday.

      Could we hold off on that until the weather gets warmer?  Right now it’s barely warm enough to survive let alone go around without any pants.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.