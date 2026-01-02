I am still feeling the BLEH! Though a little less of the BLEH! than yesterday, so I think it is breaking up. I’m just going to run through the basics tonight so I can continue to convalesce.

I do, however, want to thank Bill Arnold for bringing this very interesting reporting on the Ukrainians use of computational behavioral image analysis in their drone efforts.

Ukraine is deploying AI-enabled attack drones at scale, and they are tearing through Russian forces at a dramatic rate. In the commercial world, AI has been through regular ‘AI winters’ when the technology failed to deliver and consequently suffered a period of sidelining and under-investment. The same thing happened with AI-assisted drones, after a false start in 2024 when makers promised a lot but failed to deliver. Now Ukraine is mass-producing a new generation of automated attack drones at scale, and they are bringing a new level of destructive power with minimal human supervision. The first generation of AI-assisted drones appeared in early 2024. These made heavy use of off-the-shelf machine vision technology, like the popular YOLO software, running on the cheapest possible hardware like sub-$50 Raspberry Pi processors. In theory, the operator just needed to line up the target in the crosshairs and the vision system locked on and completed the attack, negating the effect of jamming which broke the link with the operator. In practice, some systems were delivered before they were ready for combat use. Others were not able to work effectively with the low-quality video images from cheap FPV cameras. Processors could not work fast enough to handle rapidly-changing scenes, and in some cases the drones had trouble locking on to moving targets. The result was a lot of unimpressed FPV operators who would only use automated guidance when jamming made it impossible to do the job manually. The commander of the Ukrainian Typhoon drone unit told me an interview that their experiences with the early AI drones were ‘inconclusive’ and that skilled human pilots would be essential for the foreseeable future. Since then Ukrainian AI developers have been working hard. A successful AI system would not only cancel out jamming, but it would also greatly reduce the need for operator training, and allow a single unskilled operator to attack multiple targets in quick succession. Ukraine’s Brave1 says that around a hundred Ukrainian companies are working in this field. In addition, Ukraine also fields FPVs equipped with Skynode-S AI hardware supplied by US-Swiss makers Auterion, and others such as Eric Schmidt’s Swift Beat.

More at the link.

President Zelenskyy is shaking up his leadership team again, which is the focus of his address today.

Budanov is an unusual choice to lead the Office of the President. He was one of the few who happened to be in exactly the right place at the right time, so reassigning him feels odd. We will see how it goes since he accepted. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 8:06 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Oleh Ivashchenko, the current Foreign Intelligence Service chief, will replace outgoing spy chief Kyrylo Budanov as the new head of military intelligence (HUR). An official in the President’s Office, speaking anonymously to share information about the latest reshuffle, told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 2. that Ivashchenko was President Volodymyr Zelensky’s choice to lead HUR. Decrees published later that day on the Presidential Office website confirmed Ivaschenko’s appointment. The official, who spoke said the relevant decrees would be signed on Jan. 2. The news comes a few hours after Zelensky announced he would appoint Budanov to take charge of the President’s Office following the dismissal of Andriy Yermak as the head of the office in November. Yermak resigned after nearly five years in office amid Ukraine’s largest corruption scandal. Before publicly confirming the new HUR chief, Zelensky said in a Telegram post that he had held a meeting with Ivashchenko, during which they discussed the current threats, the general state of the country, and steps to continue harming the Russian economy. “Starting today, Oleh Ivashchenko will continue serving our state and carrying out tasks to limit Russia’s military potential in his position within Ukraine’s military intelligence,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. Among other tasks, HUR carries out long-range strikes deep inside Russia and across Russian-occupied territories to grind down Moscow’s military capabilities, as well as gatherers intelligence and conducts sabotage operations. HUR also regularly publishes data of Western components found in Russian weapons that kill civilians in Ukraine, in efforts to expose how Moscow is bypassing sanctions. Before assuming the role of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service in March 2024, Ivashchenko served as deputy chief of the military intelligence in 2015-2024.

Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, We Have Begun a Substantial Overhaul – Internal Changes to Make Ukraine More Resilient – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Today, we have begun a substantial overhaul – internal changes to make Ukraine more resilient. Last year, there were good results from state institutions that need to be scaled up, as well as problems that should not carry over into the new year. Therefore, a wave of personnel changes is underway, and more decisions will follow regarding institutions. First, Kyrylo Budanov has been appointed Head of the Office of the President. Kyrylo’s experience and strength are enough to steer the Office’s work toward security matters and the negotiation process exactly as needed. Second, Oleh Ivashchenko will head the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defense. He previously served in the Defense Intelligence and led Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service – a highly qualified professional. A decision regarding the Foreign Intelligence Service will follow soon. Third, there will be a new Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and I am awaiting nominations from the Minister of Internal Affairs for appointment. We discussed changes with Serhii Deineko and with Ihor Klymenko – new approaches will be introduced in managing the Border Guard Service. Fourth, I have instructed the preparation of a presidential draft law to update the State Bureau of Investigation. There are things that should be changed. I expect the draft law in January for submission to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Government officials and the Office must jointly prepare proposals regarding the State Bureau of Investigation. Fifth, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa, who himself commanded combat units, will, in the coming days, communicate with our combat brigades to determine which decisions can strengthen Ukraine’s positions. There will also be changes in military training. Training must learn the lessons of this war directly from the front, and everyone who trains Ukrainian warriors must understand firsthand what war truly is. I have also decided to change the working format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. I have proposed to Mykhailo Fedorov that he become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Mykhailo is deeply involved in the issues related to the Drone Line and works very effectively on digitalizing public services and processes. Together with all our military, the army command, national weapons producers, and Ukraine’s partners, we must implement defense-sector changes that will be of help. Everything rests on the resilience of Ukrainians. And our resilience must have the necessary weapons, the necessary energy, the necessary finances, the necessary politics, and the necessary support of institutions. Denys Shmyhal remains part of our team – Ukraine’s team – and I am grateful to him for his systematic work for our state. Last year, the Ministry of Defense delivered solid results; in particular, by December, the task on producing interceptor drones had been fulfilled, with production exceeding 1,000 units per day. We are working to increase the number of trained crews. There were plenty of other tasks like this as well. Mykhailo Fedorov will be able to implement all of this and add technological efficiency. I have proposed that Denys Shmyhal lead another direction in government work – equally important for our resilience. Tomorrow, we will continue the changes. Further decisions will follow. And tomorrow, there will also be a meeting at the level of National Security Advisors – Europe plus the United States. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

In Russia’s plans, this is what’s to happen with Georgia: The opposition and media are to be erased so that propaganda spreads unchecked; Georgia is to be integrated into Russian international organizations, or maybe even some Union State treaty like Belarus. 1/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 12:11 PM

As an intermediate measure, Georgians could be tricked into a confederacy with Abkhazia, thinking the country’s reunited, which would give the Georgian Dream at least the minimum necessary legitimacy to rule. 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 12:11 PM

Of course, later Abkhazia could just leave the confederacy, but by then Georgia would already be a full and complete Russian satellite; Emigration from Georgia skyrockets, fulfilling the centuries-long Russian dream of Georgia without Georgians. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 12:11 PM

India:

According to the agency, Reliance Industries Ltd.’s refinery on India’s west coast has resumed purchases of Russian oil after U.S. President Trump imposed sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 8:49 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Footage of the alleged “attack” on Putin’s residence. Very convincing, isn’t it? The video is being widely circulated outside Russia. It is suspected that it is likely aimed at audiences in countries where people are not very familiar with AI technologies. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 8:39 AM

I’m first person in history to find multiple ways to have my enemy to defend themselves using my money. I remain a master strategist. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 12:36 PM

That very “half-million dollar” video. Intelligence operatives carried out a sophisticated multi-stage operation to fake Kapustin’s death. They staged footage of two FPV drones: one crashing into the van where Kapustin was supposedly located, and another filming the “results.”

t.me/c/1606301574… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 10:37 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) released video footage on Jan. 2 showing how they convinced the Kremlin that Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) Commander Denis Kapustin had been killed in order to claim bounty money from Moscow. Kapustin’s death in a combat mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was reported on Dec. 27. HUR then revealed on Jan. 1 that Kapustin is alive and that the earlier reports were part of a complex special operation to mislead Russian intelligence services, who had ordered the commander’s assassination. HUR has published video footage of Kapustin’s staged “death,” which the agency used to collect a $500,000 bounty. The video shows a direct drone hit on a minibus shortly after Kapustin is seen entering the vehicle. Later, video shows the bus engulfed in flames in the aftermath of the strike. “To support the legend, a video of the work of two strike drones was created,” HUR said. The Russian intelligence services who placed the bounty on Kapustin’s head “believed the video,” HUR said, and the reward money the agency collected “will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the HUR special forces.” Kapustin, also known by his nom de guerre “White Rex,” leads the Russian Volunteer Corps, a military unit of Russian volunteers who have been fighting for Ukraine since 2014. The RDK has carried out cross-border incursions into Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts in 2023 and 2024, operating alongside other anti-Kremlin Russian formations linked to Ukraine’s defense and security forces, like the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion. The day after HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov revealed the special operation to stage Kapustin’s death, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Budanov had been tapped to lead the Presidential Office as his new chief of staff. Zelensky will appoint Oleh Ivashchenko, the current Foreign Intelligence Service chief, to replace Budanov as head of HUR, an official in the President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 2.

Kharkiv:

A horrific Russian strike on Kharkiv‼️ Preliminary reports say two missiles hit directly in a residential area‼️ One of the buildings is heavily damaged. Rescue operations are underway, with all necessary services involved. The exact number of casualties is still unknown [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 8:22 AM

📍Kharkiv Russia struck a residential building with two Iskander missiles! As of now, 16 people are reported injured, with one of them in critical condition. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 8:42 AM

Russia struck a five‑story residential building in central Kharkiv‼️ 13 people are reported injured. The building was completely destroyed by the strike, and a fire broke out. Search and rescue operation ongoing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 8:36 AM

Rescuers have recovered the body of a child from under the rubble at the site of the russian missile strike in Kharkiv. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:32 PM

“I know she was in the apartment, but the apartment no longer exists, that’s what I know… She isn’t answering. The police and emergency services remain silent.” Near the high-rise in Kharkiv struck on the afternoon of January 2, stands Tymofiy Akumov. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM

He is waiting for news about his fiancée and her child, who were inside the apartment at the time of the missile strike. He explains that he had left for half an hour to meet a friend, so he was not at home when the attack happened. – Suspilne reports. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 11:00 AM

The boy killed in a russian missile strike on Kharkiv was only three years old. His name was Maksym. His mother is still considered missing. The photo shows all that remains of their home. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 3:21 PM

Dogs are searching for survivors under the rubble of the building destroyed by a Russian missile in Kharkiv today. But judging by the state of the building… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 1:31 PM

Rescuers have pulled the body of a child from beneath the rubble of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile today. The boy was only 3 years old. He had been at home with his mother, who is still missing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:52 PM

The search and rescue operation continues, but with the building completely demolished, there is little hope. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:52 PM

Another body has been found under the rubble after today’s russian strike on an apartment building in Kharkiv. The body believed to be female, according to the mayor. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 7:16 PM

“It’s Armageddon there.I don’t know what hell looks like,but I think it looks exactly like this” A Russian airstrike using a guided bomb has hit Feldman Ecopark near the city of Kharkiv.The explosion occurred in the central part near the winter enclosures&the aviary.Birds were killed

📹Radio Liberty [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 10:55 AM

Kherson:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Clearance operations and street fighting are underway in the western part of Stepnohirsk, where Russian occupiers have broken through. Fighters are throwing TM-62 anti-tank mines into building basements occupied by the enemy.

The video has subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 3:13 PM

Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

A soldier of the “Morok” Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment single-handedly took out three Russians in close-quarters combat in the Huliaipole sector.

Aerial reconnaissance spotted a group of six occupiers in a building opposite the Ukrainian positions.

t.me/c/3226980820… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 10:15 AM

The building was targeted by heavy bombers. The three Russians who survived the strike attempted to find cover. Guided by “eyes in the sky,” the command post relayed real-time movement data to the soldiers, enabling them to set an ambush and eliminate the remnants of the assault group. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 10:15 AM

Rovenky, Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Satellite images of the oil depot in occupied Rovenky before and after the aerial attack by the Unmanned Systems Forces on December 31 have appeared online. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:20 PM

Odesa Oblast:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

Pokrovsk

Russian forces tried to amass troops for an assault on Hryshyne via the Shevchenkove–Pokrovsk route but failed. Over 30 light vehicles were intercepted. Some destroyed on the march thanks to M142 HIMARS,others spotted&neutralized at the SE edge of the city while seeking cover 📹7corpsDSHV [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 4:14 PM

Russia:

Want a true indicator of Russia’s economic problems? Look at alcohol prices. As of 2026, prices are up again. Since 2022:

🔺Vodka up 57%, from 261 rubles to 409

🔺Cognac up 57%, from 480 rubles to 755

🔺Brandy up 74%, from 348 rubles to 605 This will cause significant unrest. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 2:09 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

The Hachiko team is on the ground with emergency pet support in Kharkiv after today’s ballistic missile attack destroyed an entire apartment building. And people say russia wants peace? [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 5:11 PM

Open thread!