Additional Respite Open Thread

Additional Respite Open Thread

by | 24 Comments

That last thread is a little full so here’s another one.

Please, leave discussion of current events and current warcrimes at the door. Unless we’re willing to shut down the country at great risk to our physical selves a la Iran, this will be of no consequence.

Here’s some catpics. You like cat pics, right?

Hime, being adorable
Hime is doing catly well after her pirate eye surgery. It’s called enucleation, but seriously, pirate eye seems better.
Hime folded paws
Hime took up meditation for cone toleration.
Odo tramping on the housemate
Odo’s response to his sister’s surgery is… well, to be expected, I guess.

It was very quiet at Chez Rue Mara. Which I am thankful for, because kitty surgery was tiring and kitty surgery with my back out was doubly so.

It’s raining like I live in the tropics here in NorCal. I hope you’re secure, warm, full of good coffee or tea and feeling healthy this 2026. Share some pet pics!

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      trying to measure my outrage out and couple it with good stuff, mostly music and books, so while trying to find something transcendent, I came across an old tune that immediately transported me back and reminded me of how deeply I adore my spouse and everything she does, our relationship, our sharing of life together and maybe as an exercise, you guys might find that one song that takes you deeply inside yourself and allows it to center you.

      youtube.com/watch?v=d8_fLu2yrP4

      Roberta Flack – The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Certainly is raining in NorCal but the tropics have neglected my little slice. Okay, will allow as to its approaching sixty.

      Will take it in trade for those 2+ weeks of fog and 40.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Why did Hime need enucleation?

      Curious because my daughter’s kitty Blue has eosinophilic eye disease that causes his body to attack the tissues around and on his eyes and has already had to have one surgically removed, despite treatment. He also developed glaucoma and cataracts from it in the remaining eye.

      Lifetime of eyedrops and oral prednisone aside, he doesn’t seem to care much, and he’s dear and sweet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      @ruemara: we do what we can, I hope that Ms. Hime will rock that pirate eye with the appropriate feline aplomb and that you will have the required hat, kerchief and transport available by Halloween :-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      ruemara, just yesterday I was wishing / hoping for you to start posting again.

      I had no idea my wishing was so powerful!  //  :-)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      Please don’t let the fact that Cole stomped on your first post in forever (9 minutes!) keep you from continuing to post! :-)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Spanky

      Well, it was totally predictable that The Blogfather was going to bigfoot someone. Sorry that it had to be you.

      How did Hime get her name?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ruemara

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      Her eye was not really secured into her head and had a tendency to get infected on a regular basis. Her eye would leak bloody pus and more important to me, was causing her pain and discomfort. It’s been like a new kitty these past 2 weeks after the main healing. She has a couple of open spots that need healing but she’s been a real trooper. If your kitty doesn’t need it, don’t bother, because I was a panicked mess after the surgery and wondering if I did the right thing because her distress tore at my heart. But I bedded down next to her recovery crate and we rode it out together. She’s been so much better it’s remarkable.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      Thanks for the additional respite thread and the kitties.  I can’t with all the “other” right now.

      Sorry about the big foot but the piggy thread was getting weighted down so it’s good there’s another fresh thread for jackals to discuss the “other.”

      My little corner of NorCal (almost foothills) is mostly wind right now but the heavy rain will be starting later and all day tomorrow.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      Cute kitties.  Hope the surgery recovery goes well and your back starts to feel better sooner than later.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tenar Arha

      Got no pet pics but I went out to the theater to see Wake Up Dead Man on New Year’s Day, and decided to watch Popeye yesterday evening. Anyone want to talk about either movie?

      @ruemara: So glad for you that Hime is feeling better. Best wishes for her continued healing

      ETA —and for your back to settle down very soon too!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      @Martin: I don’t think it’s bigfooting when the posts are mutually exclusive.

      True, they are not at all the same. But it does deprive the big-footed front pager from being the first post people see when they get to the site. The big-footed thread will often get lost because there is usually more activity on the thread that is the most recent one.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Really beautiful kitties.
      someone sang me a line from a song, earlier. “He can’t even run his own life, I’ll be damned if he runs mine. “ always a good song to Re center oneself and one’s  strength.

      then there’s the song chocolate is love, sung by the motherfolkers , a local band. I didn’t look to see if it’s on YouTube.

      Reply

