I am just stunned by the illegal warfare conducted on Venezuela and have so many thoughts my head is spinning. The implications of this…
You aren’t the only one.
I’m equally heartsick and gobstopped at it all.
Right there with you. All I can think of is the scene in Hunt for Red October, when the Admiral says, ‘This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we’ll be lucky to live through it.’
Trump is going to find out just how much the world hates him – and therefore the US. When that happens, and it feels inevitable, we are all going to suffer.
With luck the prosecution of Maduro will be handled with the care and attention to detail as the prosecution of Comey.
A friend if mine who lives in Europe was shocked by tfg winning again and just thought she was seeing the fall of the American empire in real time. I knew this administration was going to be really bad but this is a hundred times worse than I imagined it. I will never forgive the people who sat by and let this happen(looking at you Mitch McConnell and John Roberts you two massive POSs.)
@Hildebrand: I think you may mean Final Countdown, rather than Hunt. /pedant
-NOoC
ETA: Evidently not. Time to start drinking something other than coffee… Apologies.
MSNOW reporting Stephen Miller very involved in the planning.
Biden gets us out of a quagmire.
Trump starts a new one.
@Quinerly: There was planning?
Republicans always start wars and crash the economy.
I can only hope that when we get rid of this Fascist POS and his administration that the US will join the ICC and we can ship all of these asshats to The Hague and let them stand trial. It’s the best way to ensure that they see justice and allow us to mea culpa our way back into the group of responsible democracies once again.
So, pretty ballsy TBH – and I suspect a number of people in Maduro’s inner circles stabbed him in the back here in order for a team to get in (well before last night), snag him and his wife, and fly out. If a team had gone in and gotten captured / killed, Trump and the US look particularly weak.
This said he’s a bad guy that on the scale of things hasn’t done much, and Trump hasn’t been focused on the PR machine to make Maduro a bad guy ala Saddam. In fact he’s kinda done the opposite – pardoning the Honduran president, removing status for Venezuelans who fled his regime, etc. I suspect a lot of squinted eyes from normies here and unlikely a net boost.
Unclear to me if this is helpful to Venezuela or the US or just a big mess
@Socolofi: Unclear to me if this is helpful to Venezuela or the US or just a big mess
The smart bet is big mess.
I slept late and woke up to this. WTF? Thank God I have some whiskey. I just cannot. Who can?
They will start calling anyone who doesn’t approve & applaud objectively pro narco-terrorist.
This is meant to provide leverage in the mid terms. It could backfire.
@Snarki, child of Loki: As a jury member would you believe a word of the “evidence” the justice department has on Maduro?
Unclear to me if this is helpful to Venezuela or the US or just a big mess
Every thing that was done in both of T’s terms can be ascribed to either stupidity or malice, but usually both.
This is so fucked up. And it is going fall out of the news cycle in a few days, isn’t it?
And it is going fall out of the news cycle in a few days, isn’t it?
Isn’t that good? People are already complaining about how this distracts from Epstein.
Stupice?
Malipidity?
Unclear to me if this is helpful to Venezuela or the US or just a big mess
Whether or not this is good for Venezuela, we shouldn’t have done it. Fucking about with other countries’ governments is not our business.
@Baud: Trumpery.
In Trump‘s address today, he promised to make all Venezuelans rich. I hope every hard-pressed American hears that message over and over.
-
@Quinerly: LOL.
If we live in a simulation, shoot the coders, please.
26.
That is the perfect word for the situation.
And it is going fall out of the news cycle in a few days, isn’t it?
Yes, it is. And it’s going to be because of the usual reason – Trump does something even more appalling.
-
@Melancholy Jaques:
Every move he makes from now on is designed to help with the midterms.He knows, if he loses big in the midterms, his free ride is over. That doesn’t guarantee that his moves will be well thought out and successful. It does guarantee that the next year will be a rough ride for all of us.
@Baud: I want to see a drumbeat in the news about the administration’s lawlessness, corruption, and evilness with the same intensity that the media would devote to tearing down any democrat.
@Quinerly: Gosh, there’s a surprise.
-
@Snarki, child of Loki: what ‘crime’ are we even prosecuting the head of state of another country with?
-
Among other things, I want us (liberals, progressives, Juicers, etc) to be calling for a global boycott of the World Cup and the Summer Olympics. I’d already had deep qualms about anyone coming to spectate from abroad over our insane treatment of foreign born people.
But now? Kind of like needing foreign observers for elections, or punitive reciprocal tariffs, we need these boycotts to bolster the internal struggle to kick the entire Republican apparatus to the curb.
@Josie: I initially very much thought so. And it could have if executed half properly. And maybe that was the intention.
But the way things are I am not sure it will help at all.
It’s so catastrophically stupid. I also can’t quite process it.
Woke my son up with the news ands all I heard from him for a minute or two was “whaaaat?” “whaaaaat??”
@Jeffg166: Republicans always start wars and crash the economy.
But usually not quite so early in their term in office to where the fallout will hit them bigtime. Hard to leave the Democrats to pick up the pieces and take the blame when you’ve still got years for the implosion to run.
@Spanky: Yes and the Russians knew and moved their people before they could be in danger.
Tammy Duckworth: …no President has the authority to unilaterally decide to use force to topple a government, thrusting us and the region into uncertainty without justification, a defined end-state or a real plan for preventing the instability that could come next.
Apparently since August.
A data point: my husband’s aunt is a typical white middle class suburban St Louis Republican voter. My guess is race is her big unspoken issue. Husband’s far far left commented of fb on a post husband made about this med, listing all the times the Us has invaded other countries. Assassinated their leaders, and all the messed the US has made. The aunt gave this guy’s comment a heart. I don’t think this is what Republican voters were looking for. I think they’re isolationist for the most part and Trump was sold to them as someone who wouldn’t do this stuff.
This is so fucked up. And it is going fall out of the news cycle in a few days, isn’t it?
EPSTEIN!!! EPSTEIN!!!
Along with Jack Smith’s testimony and Epstein.
Shame. Shame on the P* resident
@Princess: “Donald the Dove”
What I find most gobsmacking about all this is that Trump doesn’t even TRY to get congressional or popular or international support for his plans, he doesn’t even bother with advance notification but just goes ahead and does what he wants. As wrongheaded and reckless as Bush was about the Iraq war, he got congressional approval, he did a presentation to the UN. With the GOP, Trump can just rant incoherently and they’re onboard. If he says we went into Venezuela to argle bargle frim fram, Republicans would be racing to the cameras to state firmly that they’ve ALWAYS been in favor of argle bargle frim fram. Rest of us, not so much.
So it sounds like this was all under a NEW indictment. Not under the 2020 indictment.
Wife and son added to the recent indictment. Plus, a couple additional charges.
@Omnes Omnibus: Indeed. These are people who can’t game out how to win a domestic budget shutdown. Running another country by remote control? A quagmire wrapped in a morass looming.
So who is going to stop him? Who?
Might be my social media bubble, but multiple elected Dems are calling out this lawless bullshit properly, including Sens. Murphy, Van Hollen, Duckworth and Shaheen. The only bone-headed comment from a Dem I’ve seen so far came from Polis of Colorado, who has a talent for that. Fetterman probably said something dumb too, but I haven’t seen it.
I think they’re isolationist for the most part and Trump was sold to them as someone who wouldn’t do this stuff.
Trump sold himself this way, but yes, the point stands. Lots of them are just as tired of foreign wars as we are, post-Afghanistan.
(This is part of my “the AUMF vote has had a really long tail for Democrats” theory. Trump managed to convince a significant chunk of the electorate that Dems were the real warmongers.)
Credit where it’s due. It’s not easy for Trump prosecutors to secure indictments.
@Eduardo:
And it could have if executed half properly
Ah, I see the problem here for them.<
@Baud: People are already complaining about how this distracts from Epstein.
My question is, how much of the motivation (for Trump, not his various lackies) was distraction from the Epstein files? (How bad is the stuff in there???) How much was his obsession with oil? How much was a desire to be seen as a great “war President”? How much was …[fill in the blank]?
I mean, I know part of it was Steven Miller wanting an excuse to deport every Venezuelan refugee in sight. (Just like he’ll next, with an assist from Rubio, want to invade Cuba for the same reason.) But other than him murmuring in Trump’s ear, what else set this off?
No one. That ship has sailed. Only if Republicans turn against him will he be controlled.
@JoyceH: Trump is in full metal “yeah what are ya gonna do about it?” mode.
(because, ya know, what are we gonna do, now its done?)
@Betty Cracker: Fetterman indeed said something dumb on social media. I was gonna respond, but I don’t have the emotional strength today to deal with dumb comments from every Pennsyltuckyian.
Just had some more chocolate. I might regret that later. But as of now, I’m feeling okay about it.
ETA: Between invading Venezuela and going to Costco on a Saturday…. I’m fairly emotionally spent.
I’m intrigued to learn that a country can use military force to kidnap another country’s president and put him on trial in its own courts. Additional applications of this principle left as an exercise for the reader.
@JoyceH: Tom Cotton literally said into a camera this morning that this was like the FBI raiding a drug house so Congress didn’t need to be notified.
It’s no surprise that he’s so far up Trump’s ass there is no daylight (or oxygen), but that he just willingly gives away Senate power is perfectly emblematic of a totally broken political party. All power to one man is the complete antithesis of America’s founding.
In Trump‘s address today, he promised to make all Venezuelans rich. I hope every hard-pressed American hears that message over and over.
And remember that’s exactly what FFOTUS promised Americans.
Exactly what I was thinking. I’d love to know who presented to the grand jury. Line prosecutor or a Trump flunkie. And when….if the time line being reported is true, then I guess the indictment was obtained back in the summer.
@MagdaInBlack: There’s so much that’s bad. But Trump’s people managing to pull off this one heist is going to mean he’ll very much want to do similar again. And that’s when the whole hemisphere goes unstable and just plain fucked.
Interesting take on Venezuela:
facebook.com/share/v/1HP8nVR9Kk/?mibextid=wwXIfr
TL;DR: China has loaned Venezuela $60 billion and is happily taking over the oil and ports.
So it isn’t so much we want their oil, but we want to prevent China from getting it and controlling it.
I guess you caught the pictures. Several of the guys escorting Maduro have DEA patches on their fatigues.
Next up….Cuba. That’s what this is all about. Trump/Rubio want to be the guys who topple Cuba. A legacy.
@Quinerly: Miller apparently thinks being at war makes the Alien Enemies Act let him do whatever he wants. I will note that his track record with laws he believes let him do whatever he wants is not strong.
Based on how he looked and sounded today at an alleged moment of triumph, I think the next big Trump thing might be a health crisis too big to cover up.
If kidnapping Maduro is all that happens, this will be a blip in the public consciousness in a couple weeks. If we do try to occupy Venezuela, I don’t expect public reaction to be positive. Can’t do that without at least some American bodies coming home.
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on the reported Venezuela airstrikes and the capture of Nicolás Maduro:
“If this action were constitutionally sound, the Attorney General wouldn’t be tweeting that they’ve arrested the President of a sovereign country and his wife for possessing guns in violation of a 1934 U.S. firearm law.”
I am still not seeing much difference between this and the kidnapping of Manuel Noriega. Did we protest that one?
@Quinerly: Interesting Second Amendment defense.
@JMG:
Can’t do that without at least some American bodies coming home.
At the risk of becoming Jane Fonda…..
@RaflW: I somehow doubt they really need our advice or encouragement to boycott this place — advice from chez nous likely to be listened to with an eye-roll and a snigger. The further collapse in international tourism will reliably be blamed on “the strong dollar” in the media, just as the vanishing Canadians are.
@Quinerly: WHat?
They claim it’s from gun laws? .. 2nd amendment absolutists will certainly rise up in opposition. Any decade now.
73.
@catclub: Are you asserting estoppel or statute of limitations?
@JMG: I want to agree with you. But I can easily imagine a headline on Monday “US Stocks rally on expectation of Venezuelan oil and resources. Chinese markets down”.
Also in 3 months : “Trump says US “illegal” Venezuelans were dissidents and freedom fighters. Offers to send them back to occupied Venezuela for free”.
At this point, rationality and logic (and laws/rules) have very little to do with what can happen.
I think a lot of the gripes in the 2020 indictment involved nepotism on the part of a couple of the wife’s failnephews getting into some scrapes.
I’m looking for the new indictment. I guess this gun charge was added along with the wife and son.
@Quinerly: If I understand correctly, it’s an indictment under Bill Barr from 2020, so it may not be as clownish as recent ones, and there’s now a sealed superseding indictment.
On the other hand the “criminal organization” in the original indictment probably doesn’t exist, so maybe they got an early start on the clownishness.
he’s imitating VP, as if the US wasn’t large enough, he’s going to try the same shit in Cuba, Columbia and Mexico if the party in charge doesn’t stop kissing his ass.
To the Democratic Leadership in Congress: This is the moment to jettison bipartisanship and cooperation with these rogue agents masquerading as politicians. Unless they renounced MAGA conspiracy ideology, they should be opposed every inch of the way. They have shown to have or respect decent boundaries of operation, it is time the opposition party stands up and at accordingly.
It really hearkens back to 1930s-40s territorial expansion to grab resources.
But I can easily imagine a headline on Monday “
US Stocks rally on expectation of Venezuelan oil and resources.Tesla stock climbs 50% on news of impending bankruptcy.”
More realistic.
@catclub: we didn’t steal Panama’s natural resources then. We didn’t run the country ourselves then.
People seem to not have long memories
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Gideon_(2020)
What did you think was going to come out of this? Sanctions, blockade and kidnappings will continue until a little civil warring, Jared Kushner brokers a “peace” deal that installs a suitable Chalabi (is he available?) and concessions are given to Trump Oil Co.
Miller has this all figured out.
Panama.
@JMG:
If kidnapping Maduro is all that happens, this will be a blip in the public consciousness in a couple weeks. If we do try to occupy Venezuela, I don’t expect public reaction to be positive. Can’t do that without at least some American bodies coming home.
This fucking war criminal shitpile of a political party will just revert to the Cheney days – “Shut up libtard!
Dick CheneyOur Orange Godking is a wartime president!”
@Betty Cracker: Polis is term limited, and I think wants to join the big boy billionaires club when he’s out of office (I gather he’s about 50% of the way to qualifying financially).
If you want the approval of the filthy rich tech lords, you have to at least thread some needles. Add to that, Polis has been far too chummy with “vaccine choice” bullshit in the past year.
@Socolofi: Interesting if that’s a big part of the tRump admin’s thinking. I’ve been wondering when China’s loans to poor countries were going to start to get some international attention.
I just an article in some major US daily about China and Latin America.
@ruemara: Yup, saw it. And imagine, this is us seeing him at his best.
@taumaturgo: While some individual Dem senators are coming around to this, I fear that the leadership – including whoever is the inner circle advising the formal leaders – are still unable to conceive of themselves as an opposition party that must be against everything the majority party proposes or does.
@RaflW: They still are trying to get gold stars from media bitches above being a real political movement.
@mrmoshpotato: He’s already reverted to “the oil will pay for it.”
Comment in moderation. I pulled up info on the prosecutor, Jay Clayton. In short, his background is SEC.
@Quinerly: The gun charge was in the 2020 indictment. No mention of the wife, though.
@Redshift: Miller apparently thinks being at war makes the Alien Enemies Act let him do whatever he wants.
Are we at war? Or “war”? I would think capturing the leader of the target country counts as “victory”. I want to see calls for impeachment of everyone involved for doing this.
