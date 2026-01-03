Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Bari Chaotic

Late Night Open Thread: Bari Chaotic

10 Comments

i hope weiss understands that she is going to spend the rest of her career being gleefully undermined in competing outlets by every single person in her organization in the most personally embarrassing ways they can come up with, this is only the beginning

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 2, 2026 at 7:55 PM

Chaotic evil, if I understand the D&D alignment charts correctly. Per the Independent, “Private jets, armed security and ‘Bari pitches’ including jet-skiing with DJ Khaled: Inside Weiss’ chaotic ‘CBS Evening News’ reboot”:

As part of a promotional rollout ahead of taking up the legendary CBS Evening News anchor chair, Tony Dokoupil posted a video message this week where he claimed that legacy media has ignored the views of the “average American.”

Meanwhile, CBS News’ editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is scoping out a private jet and a troop of armed guards to facilitate her participation in a multi-million dollar tour of the country…

In an effort to make a splash and gain some publicity for his debut, the network is sending Dokoupil out on a 10-city “Live From America” cross-country kickoff tour during his first two weeks in the chair. Throughout his swing through the nation, CBS Evening News will broadcast from cities such as Miami, Dallas, Detroit, Cincinnati before wrapping things up in Pittsburgh.

According to three sources with knowledge of the matter, Weiss is planning on chartering a private plane to fly to each location for the “Live From America” tour this month. Besides taking Dokoupil and CBS Evening News executive producer Kim Harvey on the flights, Weiss’ personal security detail of five armed bodyguards will also be on board.

The increased involvement from Weiss on the CBS Evening News reboot in recent days has raised eyebrows over her desire to be on location for each telecast…

As Weiss has continued to propose last-minute changes to the logistics for the “Live From America” tour for the show, which has included her own pitches and demands for location changes, staffers on the show have grown increasingly concerned that the relaunch will be a “car crash.” The plummeting morale on the show, according to sources, has landed at the feet of Harvey.

The potential booking of expensive charters for the 10-day tour of American cities – which sources said could cost as much as $2 million in total – comes as Weiss has caused behind-the-scenes turmoil at the show with last-minute logistical changes for the tour. This has included requests to switch some of the outdoor locations to indoors for her own personal safety…

At the same time, production staffers on the show have had to scramble over the holidays to book different locations for the 10-city tour while network producers are being tasked with hand-selecting audience members to be in attendance.

Amid the rush to finalize the new logistics, sources said, Weiss came back on Christmas Eve and “blew it up” by adding specific locations for individual cities that she wanted to film at – which apparently includes places that aren’t fully associated with the areas they are hoping to represent. According to network sources, some of the locations Weiss has requested include restaurants that appeal to tourists and upscale private schools…

On a CBS Evening News production call sheet, shared with The Independent, the segments pitched for Dokoupil’s first stop in Miami this Monday, January 5, include a discussion with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the state’s school phone ban, a piece on the “loss of trust” in the media, and why Miami’s Venezuelan population has turned on Trump amid the administration’s mass deportations.

The show is also planning on light and fun segments known as “bon bons” that will be spotlighted on social media. In a dizzying array of options, Dokoupil will either play soccer with Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham; ask locals if they call it the “Gulf of America” or “Gulf of Mexico,” after the Trump administration’s name change; party at one of the city’s exclusive nightclubs (either Club Space or LIV) or join a boat party that will see the anchor jet skiing with rapper DJ Khaled…

In a January 14 broadcast from Chicago, according to the call sheet, the main focus is planned to be on a “Bari Pitch” to bring on former President Barack Obama and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on to discuss “how the Dems lost touch and how to regain the working class trust.”

The other story ideas include Dokoupil riding the L Train with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and asking him about the racial life expectancy gap in Chicago; a piece on crime rates falling in the Second City “but do residents feel safer,” and another “Bari Pitch” on the city’s “abysmal schools.”…

And right after Obama consents to this clownshow humiliation, I vote Cole should contact him to do an ‘Ask Me Anything’ segment on this blog — it would be every bit as likely to happen, and probably a lot more informative.

(Read the whole thing, because it is truly schadenfreudelicious. Not as though Bari Weis cares about what the plebes think, but if Larry Ellison & his failson David really hope to corner the market on attention and data the way the Vanderbilts did railroads and the Rockefellers did oil’, this whole mishegas has to sting.)

She’s putting the ‘taint’ in ‘infotainment’!

— Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 4:48 PM

  • Gretchen
  • Peke Daddy
  • Soprano2
  • TS

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Gretchen

      Venezuelans in Miami are probably not in favor of Trump bombing Caracas.

      And sure, Pritzger is eager to have a subway chat with Bari about how Chicago sucks. Great idea, Bari!

      I think we can figure out how much the staff at CBS has Bari’s back when we consider how many people there knew that the CECOT documentary would go out to Canadian stations after she cancelled the US showing, and nobody told her. Whoops, Bari, you didn’t realize it was going out anyway? So sorry!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TS

      So what on earth is happening in Venezuela – the man of peace having a little war?

      Should be a gift link

      wapo.st/4joD4Yr

      It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions, but the Trump administration in recent weeks has escalated a military confrontation with the government of President Nicolás Maduro and increasingly threatened a land attack.

      The usual could would maybe from the US trump media

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Peke Daddy

      If you liked Fox’s cheerleading over the Iraq War, you’re gonna love CBS News crowing over this. Planes were seen over Caracas.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      So one of Bari’s great ideas is to get Democrats to shit on Democrats on CBS News. Sadly, that might actually work, but she won’t get Obama or Pritzger to do it. Rahm, OTOH……

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gretchen

      It sounds like Bari is going to run with the Minneapolis daycare story, where the James O’Keefe wannabe showed up at a Somali-run daycare center with a camera crew and a few masked thugs who piled out of an unmarked van and said he was interested in enrolling his son “Joey”. Like any sane individuals, they wouldn’t let him in. He spun this as proof that it wasn’t an actual daycare center, there were no children there, and any federal daycare subsidies they received were fraudulent. Conservative media is praising him for uncovering millions of dollars of fraud with his hijinks.

      For reference, I have two grandchildren in daycare. At one center, you scan your fingerprint at the first door to open it. Then you get to the reception desk where they check your ID if they don’t know you, check whether you’re on the approved pickup list, and then let you pass to the children’s room. And of course, if you’re not on the list, you go no further.

      The other daycare, you pass the security van that is always parked out front. Scan your electronic badge to get past the gate, and check your name off the list with the nice lady on the other side of the gate. This is supervised by two literal armed security guards. Really. It’s a Jewish Community Center that had a shooting in the parking lot some years ago, and they’re not taking any chances.

      This Nick fellow rolled up on a daycare and thinks it’s suspicious that when he said he wanted to see the kids, they didn’t let him in. And conservative media is acting like he has an actual point. Some of these people must have kids in daycare, don’t they?

      One daycare today, not in Minneapolis, not run by Somalis, had a lockdown because a guy in the parking lot was pacing and ranting about federal funding and fake daycare. It’s all fun and games to these bozos, but it’s flat-out dangerous to little kids.

      Reply

