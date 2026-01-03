Farya Faraji has his own YouTube channel, which is amazing, and a fine diversion…
What good is a thread if I can’t argue with people I agree with?
I’m confident that this time I will convince them that I’m more right than they are.
@different-church-lady: The respite is arguing about something different. A change is as good as a rest.
@scav: I know that! I’m arguing about respite!
Respite = re-spite
@different-church-lady: Well O.K! What we need is not respite but respites!
Or, do I mean recipes?
I can argue with myself and avoid WordPress errors!
Coupla rags, played by Virginia Eskin:
“Fits and Starts” Rag, Scott Wheeler
@scav: Mayo vs Miracle Whip?
@Kristine: After the Best-Hellmanns skirmishes, bring on the BBQ wars.
@Kristine: Fritessaus!
Y’all are excellent.
Seals!
@eclare: Yeah well that’s what you think.
I listened to as much as I could stand of the great boner’s talk, and he actually said the we, the U.S., are gonna run the place, meaning the country, for a while, and our great oil companies are gonna fix the oil industry and take the oil. That was all I could take of his awful drone, but oy vey.
@scav: I dunno if this still works, but in the early days of internet chat boards, if anyone made even the most casual comment about coffee, it was reliably inevitable a flame war was going to break out.
@JWR: RESPITE! RESPITE!!!!
I was going to chime in with a WTF on the other thread, but it was already getting very long at 200 comments, so I’ll do other stuff instead, like clean the bathroom, make progress on my books, and update my bingo card generator with new entries for the new year.
I’m quite happy to discuss recipes. I just fed my starter and plan to make this baguette recipe. I have leftover ham, so I will divide the dough into three mini-baguettes, and then use one as the control and stuff the other two with ham, cheese, and whatever vegetables I have in the fridge.
@different-church-lady:if anyone made even the most casual comment about coffee, it was reliably inevitable a flame war was going to break out.
As a member of the tea faction, I’ll bring marshmallows to toast in the flames. I do like making coffee desserts, though. Unfortunately I’m the only one in the family who likes them, though, and I can’t bring in anything to work since we switched to WFH.
@JetsamPool: Ah, but won’t you be busy off in the trenches of the Milk in First global kerfuffle?
You are precious.
@different-church-lady: Haha, I’ll play “respite” with ya – so, with regard to previous thread and your remarks re Miles Davis’s use of MF – I just checked out the audiobook of his autobiography to get some useful stuff for the radio show, and I forgot how he also used the word “terrible” to describe something monumentally awesome – in this case, hearing Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker playing together. : )
Here’s some good news!
What went right in 2025: the top 25 good news stories of the year
Reading all 25, I now feel a bit better about 2025.
Thanks for this find, Anne Laurie. What a great singer and storyteller. His channel makes for really good listening.
I have been watching Tasting History by Max Miller (mostly on Facebook although I should probably just go to the source at tastinghistory.com/, and I’m thinking about ordering his cookbook, although there’s a lot of dairy and eggs so I will have to work around that). But the paprika chicken recipe from his episode about Bram Stoker’s Dracula looked excellent, as well as his 16th century Italian pumpkin cheesecake.
I would probably not make garum at home, though…
Thank you!
This New Lines Magazine about current trends in Polish cuisine is pretty respite-ish:
Not All Pirogies Are The Same
Poland’s culinary offerings are much more diverse than outsiders realize, and its ‘traditional’ foods are also not that simple.
The authors discuss food, foodies, traditional foods, retro-Soviet era foods, and pirogies in the rapidly modernizing nation of Poland. The article is long, like most of New Lines‘ offerings, because it has a lot of detail and covers a lot of ground.
This link might work.
But it doesn’t. I’ll try again in the reply, but New Lines articles are easy to look up.
@JetsamPool: there was a coffee dessert in a recent respite thread.
Coffee sorbet, I think it was.
meanwhile, if I write something out of spite, and then feel spiteful again, and make another comment, does that count as re-spite?
I wrote two little free verse poems on blue sky last night, to take a tiny break. It barely gives me respite, the stress and seriousness in life seems too high, and they were only mediocre, but pretty. We could argue about how crappy, silly or useless they were. The people who like to argue can find something better.
maybe y’all can argue whether raccoons are cute, adorable wildlife or obnoxious, horrible destructive, terrible very bad pests.
@Kayla Rudbek: daiya pumpkin spice cheese cake reminds me somewhat of eggnog. Life without dairy…
you can’t have eggs either? Eek.
I googled garum. No.
“War Piggy” is gonna TBogg.
It’s kinda like watching one of those old westerns where someone throws a punch and the whole saloon spontaneously starts fistfighting, as seen from the camera on the balcony.
turboSpite! Utilizing wasted exhaust gas for added Spite Power.
@Gloria DryGarden: maybe y’all can argue whether raccoons are cute, adorable wildlife or obnoxious, horrible destructive, terrible very bad pests.
All of them,
KatieGloria.
@Spanky: headed for a double TBogg as we
speakcomment.
Via reddit
Amy Poehler on why she started her podcast: ‘Like one of the reasons why I want to do this podcast as I’ve watched so many men do the bare minimum’
@eclare: yeah, the episode where he made it was pretty gross (don’t watch before eating) and apparently my ancient Roman ancestors legally barred garum manufacturers from operating in cities and towns (I guess it was like tanners who had to work outside the city or town limits). The final product seems to be tasty though
Been really enjoying your music selections, AL! That video is hilarious, and the song is great.
In the spirit of respite, let me tell you about my latest “use shit up” adventure. I have a carrot cake recipe that uses butter instead of oil and replaces some of the fat with pumpkin (or similar squash); I also grate and roast the carrots before baking, because it reduce the wetness that is endemic with carrot cake. So, I had: poaching liquid from the pears I’d poached a few weeks ago (frozen in the meanwhile); a few poached pears I didn’t use for pear tarts for NYE; a block of cream cheese; old grated & roasted carrots; and some (frozen) leftover pumpkin butter I’d made for the roulade I’d made for Thanksgiving. I added some brown sugar and reduced the poaching liquid until it was quite syrupy and thick, and then used that with the cream cheese, a little butter, and confectioner’s sugar to make frosting. For the cake, I used up the carrots as well as the rest of the poached pears (chopped fine), and used the pumpkin butter in place of pumpkin in the recipe. There was an extra tablespoon or so of the syrupy poaching liquid, so I threw that into the cake, too. It’s extremely tasty, and it definitely used up a lot of odds and ends of stuff, but I fear I’ll never have it again (which is common around my house). Still, one of my most fun adventures in using up odds and ends of stuff.
@Gloria DryGarden: I make coffee ice cream once every year or two. I like tiramisu as well.
Last week seems to have thrown a lot of people off, with Thursday being a holiday and no-one really knowing what to do with Friday.
I rather like Tampa Airport declaring it “National Pretend-to-Work Day”
@scav: As a green tea snob, milk is out of the question unless I am making matcha latte.
@Gloria DryGarden: yeah, it’s very inconvenient (although I don’t have any bad reactions to getting vaccinated so far). But after Christmas Eve/Day/St. Stephen’s with the extended family and three rich meals on those days (particularly lunch at the Alsatian restaurant), I paid for it on Saturday and Sunday.
If we get proper medical research in the US running again, I’d be happy to volunteer for the vaccination trial against food allergies (right now it’s in Canada and just for peanut allergies, but if it works I think they could extend it to other food allergies). As a diabetic I should probably be eating more protein (and full fat dairy seems to help with that for diabetes prevention, not sure about eggs)
Etymological interjection. I didn’t know, so I had to look it up.
Respite – from Old French respit “delay, respect” (Modern French répit), from Latin respectus “consideration, recourse, regard,”
Source: etymonline.com
Our border collie Daisy is very tired this morning. A big wind blew our empty recycling bins around the back porch around 2 am. A lot of noise as the bins ricocheted around. By the time I got up to secure the bins they were off into the shrubbery. Daisy’s bed is next to the back door. We think she worried about it the rest of the night.
@JetsamPool: no milk in my tea, either. Besides, Jasmine green tea, doesn’t need anything. So heavenly..
@Kayla Rudbek: I got his cookbook for xmas. If you are enjoying his videos, you’ll like the cookbook. Very much in his voice, just abridged.
