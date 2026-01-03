Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

Second rate reporter says what?

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

He really is that stupid.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: 

I am feeling a little under the weather with one of my patented several week simmering colds finally coming to a head, so not much from me tonight. I’m just chugging water and resting. We did get a new collar for Maxwell:

Saturday Night Open Thread 46

It’s very jingly jangly and despite his sour puss he actually likes it. He always struts around like the is the boss when I get him in an outfit or collar.

Be good. And thanks to Adam for the Venezuela post. Will give me a solid frame of reference for reading other sources and help me spot obvious bullshit.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      My two black cats, Lav and Kush are having anxiety issues. I got a thundershirt so that I can put one on Kush who has been attacking Lav. Poor Lav has so many bite marks on his head and other places. I’m hoping the thundershirt will help. Both of them licking the fur off their bodies. Lav has been peeing every day now. I’m hoping I can find some way to get some relief for both of them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.