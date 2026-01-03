Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Gives Away the Venezuelan Game on Fox News: Nobody Can Stop Us…

Trump on China: “There’s not gonna be a problem. They’re gonna get oil. We’re gonna allow people to have oil … nobody can stop us.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 3, 2026 at 9:59 AM

Cole called and asked if I’d do an explainer post on Venezuela. Of course when he called Rosie was racked out on me getting scritched while snoozing. I’m going to just run through some basics because some folks decided to ping me beginning around 2:15 AM to see if I’d seen the news, what I thought of the news, and/or what I thought was really going on. The answer was basically I have now. I finally fell back asleep around 8:00 AM and the next round of texts began about 9:00 AM. The two heaping tablespoons, which was probably around four actual tablespoons, of culinary grade matcha mixed with almond milk, ten in one mushroom powder (the stuff for immunity and mental focus, not the stuff to get stoned), and marine collagen that I shotgunned to be awake enough to do anything has begun to wear off and I need a nap. So let’s get started.

What: Early this morning US Special Operations Forces (SOF) invaded Venezuela and scarfed up Maduro and his wife. This is after, based on the news reporting, we struck the Minister of Defense’s home. Basically a combo decapitation strike using air power and a snatch and grab using SOF operators. I am not going to speculate on which SOF echelon they were from because 1) we may never know and 2) most of what everyone thinks they know about SOF’s Tier 1 operators, who they are, what they do, and which ones do it where is not always accurate. Which actually suits US SOF and often makes goos operational security sense. Anyhow, the rotary wing craft – the Blackhawks and Chinooks – were for the snatch and grab. Reporting also indicates we blew up Chavez’s mausoleum, so you can add desecrating a grave to your war crimes score sheet for those playing along at home.

Why: The why is a bit more complicated. Lil Narco (my brother in law is a convicted coke trafficker) Rubio has had a theory for the better part of a decade that if you can topple the Venezuelan government, then the Cuban government will quickly fall. There’s no actual logic, rhyme, nor reason behind this, but Lil Narco believes it and he was never the sharpest knife in the wooden chopstick drawer.

The better explanation is that Stephen Miller needs an actual war with Venezuela so that he can order the DOJ and DHS to make another run at using the Alien Enemies Act to justify his anti-immigrant and anti-anyone who looks like an immigrant pogroms. From The New York Times reporting on 27 DEC 2025:

  • Mr. Miller told officials that if the United States and Venezuela were at war, the Trump administration could again invoke the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th-century law, to expedite deportations of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans the administration stripped of temporary protected status. He and Mr. Rubio had used it earlier in the year to summarily deport hundreds of Venezuelans to a notorious prison in El Salvador, only to be stopped by court rulings.

  • Mr. Miller told White House officials in the spring to explore ways to attack drug cartels around their home countries in Latin America. Mr. Miller wanted attacks that could draw widespread attention to create a deterrent.

This is why of the five people behind Trump at his press conference this morning, only one was not a constitutional officer – nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate – and that person was Stephen Miller. He’s not supposed to have this kind of power as a Deputy White House Chief of Staff, but as long as Trump backs him up, Miller’s running the show.

Despite Trump’s assertions, the Vice President of Venezuela does not appear to be on board with the idea that she’s now Trump’s person in Caracas:

VP Delcy Rodriguez, whom Trump indicated earlier today was collaborating with the US government, is live on television right now.

Earlier reports that she’s in Russia are false. She’s in Caracas with the rest of the cabinet.

Rodriguez: “We will never again be a colony for any empire”

[image or embed]

— Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:17 PM

Rodriguez: “We demand the immediate release of our President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores”

Rodriguez says that Maduro is still the President of Venezuela.

— Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:18 PM

Rodriguez: “We are ready to defend Venezuela. We are ready to defend our natural resources, which should aid our national development”

Rodriguez does not sound like she’s willing to be a US puppet, which is what Trump suggested earlier today.

— Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:19 PM

Rodriguez: “Together, the Venezuelan people will find a peaceful way forward. Those who use violence and violate international law are in the wrong (…) We call on other nations to stand united, because what happened today in Venezuela can happen anywhere”

— Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:21 PM

Rodriguez ends her speech, appearing on television for the first time since President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were kidnapped this morning.

Rodriguez appeared alongside other members of the PSUV cabinet, including Diosdado Cabello, Tarek William Saab, and Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

— Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:22 PM

Rodriguez’s main messages were that Maduro is still President of Venezuela, and that the government will not yield to the US’ attempt to take over its oil resources.

Again, no indication at all that she’s collaborating with Washington, which Trump indicated was the case earlier today.

— Giancarlo Fiorella (@giancarlofiorella.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:24 PM

A point regarding the oil: the oil was the hook that Miller and Rubio needed to get Trump to go for this. It’s what a good chunk of the Monroe Doctrine or the Trump corollary/revision to the Monroe Doctrine in the 2025 National Security Strategy were about. This is being sold to Trump as there’s money to be made – read that as money he can pocket – from Venezuela’s petroleum industry. This is a lie. Venezuela’s oil is exceedingly low/poor quality. It makes the Canadian tar sands look good. It is extremely hard to refine and no US company is going to throw good money or any other resource away trying to bring Venezuela’s petroleum infrastructure up to 21st century specs because there’s no way to recover those costs, let alone make a profit, unless oil goes above $100 a barrel again. And even then it probably isn’t profitable.

Someone also had insider info of what was coming.

This person went on a buying spree over the past 24 hours. Fresh wallet. Only existed since Dec 27th and has only bet on Venezuela-related markets.

polymarket.com/@0x31a56e9E6…

[image or embed]

— egg price watcher (@bluser12.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:49 AM

They’re the top holder of “yes” Maduro out by Jan 31. There’s also Feb 28th, Mar 31st etc. But they went with shortest dated contract.

[image or embed]

— egg price watcher (@bluser12.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:58 AM

They spent $32,537.28 and made $404,222.33. Most of the buys were made within the past 24 hours.

Not bad for an honest day’s work.

[image or embed]

— egg price watcher (@bluser12.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:18 AM

Either someone leaked this to someone so they could profit or someone involved with the planning, which, given this involved planners at JSOC and SOUTHCOM, as well as coordination with NORTHCOM and SOCOM, the Joint Staff, the Joint Chiefs, Secretary Violent Drunk Walking Zipper Malfunction’s office, the Intel Community, the National Security Staff/National Security Council, and Stephen Miller’s shop is A LOT of people, it could be anyone of any rank. Either way it is poor Operational Security.

The EU isn’t going to be much use:

I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela.

The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. (1/2)

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 6:03 AM

Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint.

The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority. (2/2)

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 6:03 AM

Finally, the US military does not have the ability/capability to administrate Venezuela. The folks we would use to for this sort of thing are Civil Affairs (CA). The vast majority are in the US Army – Military Occupational Specialty 38 (38 MOS) and about 90% of those Soldiers are in the Reserve and National Guard. The Navy and Marines have the rest. We don’t have enough of these Soldiers, Sailors, or Marines on a good day because we continually, shortsightedly, and ignorantly underinvest in Civil Affairs. Within US Army Civil Affairs is a sub-MOS, 38G/Military Support to Government, which are supposed to be the real specialists in having to step in and reestablish government functions. Unfortunately, that MOS was never fully built out, was allowed to wither on the vine for years, and has essentially been frozen in terms of ascensions for the past several years. Full disclosure: I was the Senior Advisor to the Chief of Civil Affairs Branch from OCT 2012 through DEC 2013 and helped to develop the 38G concept.

Theprincessbride Inigo Montoya GIF - Theprincessbride Inigo Montoya Let Me Explain - Discover & Share GIFs

To sum up:

  • The US has illegally attacked Venezuela, kidnapped, and renditioned its president and his wife to New York for trial.
  • Trump has claimed that the Venezuelan Vice President will be running things under US command and control.
  • The Venezuelan Vice President denies this and has issued a defiant statement.
  • I didn’t mention it above, but the far left ELN paramilitary has pledged to defend the Venezuelan state, so we’ve got one win in that we’re reconciling Venezuela’s factions (that was sarcasm)
  • This is all to give Stephen Miller the ability to try to have DOJ and DHS reinvoke the Alien Enemies Act so he can turbocharge, ramp up, and expand his anti-immigrant and anti-anyone who looks like an immigrant pogroms.
  • Lil Narco thinks this will bring down the Cuban government. It will not do so.
  • I’ve seen no reporting on or anyone even asking about where the Russian general Putin sent to Venezuela back in November, as well as his train, advise, and assist soldiers are and what they’re up to.
  • Similarly, I’ve seen no reporting on or anyone even asking about where the Russian mercenaries (PMC) formerly known as Wagner, which have been operating under cover of being a professional security company in Venezuela and the region since at least 2023 are.

I’ll be back later this evening for the regular Ukraine war update.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    138Comments

    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      John Bolton was just on MSNow and I was happy to hear what he had to say about Venezuela talks during Trump’s first term.  What the fuck is going wrong with the world?  This is insane.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Thank you Adam!  (and I got 3 outta 3, woohoo!)   One other hypothesis I saw was that there might be some backroom deal between Trump and Putin for the US to provide the technical expertise and local logistics and Putin to provide the manpower (Wagner, whoever) to control the oil infrastructure, and then they’d split the profits, but the point about their very heavy crude would seem to make that unlikely.  And absent any actual financial motive, and therefore no means or plan to establish any kind of (colonial) control … what’s the endgame here?  Just cover for Miller plus a show trial for Fox?  I know Trump (by his own admission) “wings it,” but this seems kinda over the top just for that.  (Plus there’s that unfortunate matter of his pardon for Juan Orlando Hernandez.)  Maybe he just doesn’t give a fk?  And I can’t imagine other countries are gonna react the way the US media do and give him another boys-will-be-boys pass.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      Hard to believe it has only been a handful of days since Russia was pretending a fake drone attack on one of Putin’s numerous homes was the worst thing that has ever happened in wars.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      We also don’t have the capacity to “take over” the country.  What are we going to do?  Storm the beaches a la Normandy 1944?  It’s a decapitation strike that left the VP in charge.  All the war crimes, none of the “benefits”.  Living in a pariah nation sure is great.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      I was concerned Mr. No New Wars was going to put you out of work.

      Thanks for finding time to this given everything else.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      m.j.

      I’m looking at General Dan Caine. He said this at the briefing:

      “This operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, was discrete, precise, and conducted during the darkest hours of January 2nd, and was the culmination of months of planning and rehearsal…”

      Months.

      Am I to believe in all that time Caine never considered the rationale or the legality of the operation?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tom Levenson

      Thanks Adam.

      I have no expertise or knowledge of the region, but I’ll set all that aside to deliver my prognostication…

      This will not end well

      Heck, when your alleged puppet/collaborator VP tells you to suck eggs within hours of the action, one might even say that it is not going well.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      Thank you Adam for putting all this together.

      Looks like this administration has created a quagmire. I expect to see economic sanctions against us.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steve Holmes

      It doesn’t seem like we have any troops on the ground in Venezuela, this seems to be purely an extraction activity.  So, despite Trump saying “we” will run the country, the is no “we” there to run it.  Also even though he says he’s not afraid to put boots on the ground, he certainly is.  The whole thing seems to be Dollar Store regime change, kidnap a couple people and hope for the best.  Maybe use threats from a distance to get the rest of the current government to obey, although I don’t see why they would, denouncing the Evil Emperor is their best move.

      This is probably the same way Trump ran his casinos.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @m.j.: Caine is the wrong make, model, and type for that. Which is why they forced out Gen Brown and then pulled Caine out of retirement and promoted him to four star.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      And I’m sitting here wondering how having russia knock off Zelensky (which, BTW, didn’t work) would be different in any (legal) respect than having Trump knock off Maduro.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      MTG warns Trump after Venezuela strikes: ‘This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end’

      Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes… s what has most Americans enraged,’ Greene wrote in a lengthy post on X

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Florida Frog

      Thank You Adam, we can rely on you for calm, sovereign analysis.

      Can you expand on your point that this will not bring down Cuba?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jackie: You’re welcome. She’s currently snoozing on the freshly cleaned comforter I put on the bed when I changed the linen right before doing this post.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      Trump Named Delcy Rodríguez Venezuela’s Interim President and a US Partner in Governing the Country Two Hours Later, She Publicly Rejected Washington, Called It an Aggressor, and Reaffirmed Loyalty to Nicolás Maduro

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Florida Frog: Rubio is proceeding from the assumption that the Bolivaran movement in Venezuela – first Chavez and then Maduro – are propping up the mostly post-Castro Cuban government. That is unlikely.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cmorenc

      Trump and his minions don’t seem to have thought through that China may be emboldened by the US takeover of Venezuala to achieve its longstanding ambition to depose the government of Taiwan and take control of it as an island province of the PRC.  Which Taiwan takover carries with it a severe collateral consequence for the US computer chip and AI industry because the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the producer of over half the world’s advanced semiconductor production, in addition to other critical semiconductor infrastructure based in Taiwan.  US high-tech companies such as Apple and NVIDIA are critically dependent on Taiwan and TSMC.

      But Trump and his admin are so arrogantly stupid they either aren’t considering that possibllity at all, or else are rosily dismissive of the thread to the extent they have.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Mousebumples

      Adding to the chorus – thanks for making me feel much smarter about what the 🤬 this maladministration is doing abroad.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you, Adam.  Hope you and Rosie are feeling spiffier.

      Is there anything beyond oil that der Trump and his Russian puppetmaster want?  Something under the radar?

      Your surmise about Miller’s aims re wartime deportations sounds rational.  Not looking at the news at all today.  Is that on the MSM’s list of conjectures?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      way2blue

      This point is really helpful >>

      Venezuela’s oil is exceedingly low/poor quality. It makes the Canadian tar sands look good. It is extremely hard to refine and no US company is going to throw good money or any other resource away trying to bring Venezuela’s petroleum infrastructure up to 21st century specs because there’s no way to recover those costs, let alone make a profit, unless oil goes above $100 a barrel again. And even then it probably isn’t profitable.

      As all I’ve heard previously is how much proven reserves Venezuela has.  Apparently the economics aren’t going to provide the boon Trump seeks.  Even so.  Will the petroleum companies go through the motions to avoid antagonizing the world’s biggest boob?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Adam L Silverman

      @currawong: That’s because the second one was what I used to get paid for by the DOD. But that money was withheld when Trump term 2 began. The last deliverable I turned in in February, on a completely different problem set in a completely different part of the world, was tasked as “We need you to figure out for us what happens the day after if we do X.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Elizabelle: You’re welcome.

      I’ve not seen anyone in the news media raise this. The only two people I’ve seen raise it consistently for several months are myself and Asha Rangappa.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      scav

      @Shalimar: Well, he does prefer dictators overall and certain drug lords, presumably those he feels he can control.  Maybe we’re looking at the wrong natural resource he’s muscling his way into. . . .

       

      quick eta to add more snarkle-dust as an underline.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      StringOnAStick

      I’m glad to hear the oil is basically worthless without a huge investment in complex infrastructure, because this heavy oil and the Canadian tar sands need to stay in the ground if we are to have any hope of dealing with global warming.  At least we can count on the Saudi’s to always step in and drop prices with overproduction every time it looks like the marginal players (which includes as, in price per barrel terms) start to get too much production on-line.  (/s, sort of).

      Reply
    56. 56.

      ExPatExDem

      The U. S. has been doing everything it could to provoke a war with Venezuela for months now.  Venezuela wouldn’t bite, so Trump got impatient and invaded anyway.

      With Trump declaring that Venezuela is now a U.S. oil colony, we’ve reached the violent extra-territorial expansion phase of American fascism.

      I predict this will be the start of Trump trying to give himself emergency war powers to prevent the election in November.

      I hope I’m wrong.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      chemiclord

      About the only thing about the USA’s statement on the matter that I somewhat believe is that some agency in Venezuela either (A) helped, or at least (B) looked conveniently the other way as US forces did their thing.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      chemiclord

      @cain: Eh, Maduro isn’t exactly a figure that is going to stir much sympathy, and France is already well used to Americans doing whatever the hell we want, so really just business as usual on that end of things.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      delphinium

      Thanks Adam for your insights on this.

      Also thank you for the nightly reports on Ukraine. I don’t comment on those posts but do read most of them to stay informed.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      J.

      Thanks, Adam. Any guess as to what Congress will do, other than Republicans saying Trump was justified and Democrats saying he wasn’t?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I take it you’re familiar with The Last Pennant Before Armageddon by W. P. Kinsella (can be found in his wonderful short-story collection The Thrill of the Grass). Any baseball fan will love it, but especially those of us who have Cubs fandom in our DNA.

      ETA: @mrmoshpotato:

      Reply
    69. 69.

      cain

      @chemiclord: ​
       
      this isn’t really so much about Maduro as it is about a sovereign nation getting invaded and their leader abducted. Even if the guy is a piece of shit.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      gene108

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Is Marge really so dumb that she seriously doesn’t understand that Dump is a massive liar?

      She’s positioning herself (shrewdly, IMO) to lead a post-Trump Republican Party.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      TS

      @Shalimar:

      What the fuck is going wrong with the world  USA? This is insane.

      It is also insane that the previous allies of the USA won’t accept how much Miller has changed the US world view and how trump & his unbelievable team are just the puppets they use to implement that worldview.

      The people voted for trump & the Senate confirmed a group of people with no idea about their portfolios but a belief that government should be drowned in the proverbial bucket.

      I have no idea – other than oil – as to why Venezuela was the chosen target so I much appreciate   Adam’s summary which makes more sense than anything seen in the old style media.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Quaker in a Basement

      “The better explanation is that Stephen Miller needs an actual war with Venezuela so that he can order the DOJ and DHS to make another run at using the Alien Enemies Act to justify his anti-immigrant and anti-anyone who looks like an immigrant pogroms.”

      This reason sounds most plausible to me, added to the thought that with Maduro gone, claims for asylum, protected status, or credible fear get swept away. Miller can proceed to round ’em up and ship ’em off.

      So this becomes a win for Miller either way, war or no war.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      gene108

      @TS:

      As was the case with Bush, Jr., Trump is an intellectually incurious man surrounded by a Cabinet and advisors who all have their own agendas. Like Bush, Jr., this makes him easily to manipulate.

      Also, I don’t think there are any Republicans who are at all intellectual. Thinking deeply about issues does not win them support with their voters.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      West of the Rockies

      So just flat out about stealing oil from a sovereign (if corruptly and despotically run) country.  Good to know.  I pine for the Big, Beautiful Obituary.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      piratedan

      I get the sinking feeling that this is just the beginning, next up Cuba, Columbia, Mexico, whichever Trump/Miller believes is weakest.  What may result, is the collapse of the nation state as we understand it.  Namely, if the US (and China) decide that they can unilaterally define their areas of influence as they see fit and essentially chuck the UN on its ass because they have the most effective toys.  Do we see Europe coalesce?  Africa? A Pan pacific alliance of Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Australia and NZ?  Wither Pakistan or India?  Is there a chance where South America and Central America can reject US Hegemony if the Fascists continue to push the envelope?

      I’ve never considered us as the bad guys, maybe the grey guys who tried to mend our ways considering the responsibilities, now we’re the bad guys.  It’s hard to fathom a reasonable response to an administration that packed the Supreme Court to allow him to do whatever the fuck he wants.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Adam L Silverman

      @J.: I’m not expecting much. Schumer has demanded a fourth briefing on this after stating that Trump’s people lied to them in the previous three briefings. Jeffries will do everything he can to kill anything any Democrat tries to do in the House.

      The GOP will do nothing.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Socolofi

      @currawong: a TON of planning went into this. Once does not simply fly a few helicopters into a foreign country, snatch the dictator and his wife, and get out with zero casualties without a lot of planning. Hell, even the Osama op we had to scuttle a top-secret stealth helicopter and that was just storming a single compound.

      If Trump has simply conducted a ton of air strikes against him and blew him up, sure. But this wasn’t that.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Martin

      @way2blue: The US is net petroleum exporter because the US is the best in the world at refining shitty oil. So much so that we sell good US extracted oil to other countries so they can refine domestically and we import shitty oil which is cheap and export the refined products.

      Venezuelan oil is what the US industry is wired to refine. If they are opposing going into Venezuela it’s not because of the quality of oil, it’s because there are other costs that they don’t want to be stuck with. None of the US oil companies see any future in increased drilling. There’s no growth opportunity there.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Quaker in a Basement

      • The Venezuelan Vice President denies this and has issued a defiant statement.

      Smart move on her part. She can deal with Trump or Rubio under the table. But first, she has to stare down any emerging rivals. If she declares herself a placeholder for the revolutionary leader Maduro, she at least lays a temporary claim to the loyalty of his supporters.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      lashonharangue

      Thanks Adam. I think your explanation of Miller and Rubio manipulating Trump makes the most sense. The oil is just the shiny object they dangled in front of him.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Sally

      @Geminid: I wonder if the Europeans are trying desperately to keep arms and munitions available to both themselves and UA. They can’t antagonise their most important arms dealer. Even if it makes them sick to their stomachs. I don’t know, but I’ll be interested to read the books in ten years time.

      I hope the realisation of their vulnerability finally turbo boosts their own arms manufacturing.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Rachel Bakes

      Adding my thanks to all the others, Adam. More information and less chaos than anywhere else. Really want the world to quit being horrid so you (and we) can get a rest.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Geminid

      @Martin: According to Oil Price Magazine, Venezuela was producing ~1.2million barrels of oil per day until recently when they began to cut back. The US imported part of that.

      In comparison, the Permian Basin produces ~6.2 million bbl/day marketed as West Texas Intermediate. That’s around half of total production of ~13.5million bbl/day. So I think only a portion of US refineries are wired to refine the kind of heavy crude that Venezuela produces.

      I would recommend the Oil Price site to anyone interested in the oil and gas industry. The reporting is worldwide in scope, but there’s a lot on the US industry including some interesting articles on the Permian Basin recently.

      They also report on significant developments in other energy sectors including nuclear, solar and wind; also electrical grids. Plus, constantly updated prices for the three major oil benchmarks– Brent Crude, Murban(UAE) and West Texas Intermediate; also a single natural gas price. And 150 more local prices if you click the lookup.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      jlowe

      In the long view, will this turn out to be as geopolitically meaningful as in 2017 shooting a bunch of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base and then. . . nothing? A few problems created by social media and a 24-hour newshole that must be filled are that they create a sense of continuous immediacy which messes with our perception of time and stimulates our appetite for novelty. If regime change or something equally compelling isn’t delivered in about a month, will MAGAts get bored with speedboat-plinking and turn their thoughts towards other things such as not being able to afford tires for their murder trucks? Thoughts the Trump Administration would prefer stay in the background.

      Perhaps the propaganda will keep them in the harness (thanks, Politico). We’ve always been at war with Eastasia!

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Hoodie

      @Martin: maybe, but my understanding is that refining capacity is pretty maxed out and the gulf coast refineries that process heavier crude already have sources. There is a large refinery in st croix that processed Venezuelan crude for east coast markets but it’s been shut down and probably will be decommissioned.  As you say, no oil company is going to invest in new capacity because that’s a huge investment with a lousy future.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Geo W. Hayduke

      Remember a couple months ago when Trump pardoned former Honduras president and convicted drug trafficker Juan Hernandez?  Pepperidge Farms remembers.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Thank you, Adam. This is the most cogent analysis of the motives and agendas underlying this move that I’ve seen.  At this stage, can Congress do anything, will they do anything, and will the Supreme Court allow them to do anything? Borrowing a phrase of yours, it’s once again “through the looking glass” time.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      bjacques

      Thanks very much for analyzing this, Adam. It’s not only dumber than I imagine. It’s dumber than I can imagine.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Geminid

      @Sally: I think the Europeans have already started ramping up their arms manufacturing capacity. They’re not especially quick about it though.

      By contrast, Turkiye began building up its arms industry ten years ago. The tepid response on the part of Turkiye’s Nato allies to Russia taking Crimea in 2014 probably spurred this development. Turkiye already has Nato’s largest army and air force; now they’ve caught up with and surpassed most other Nato nations in arms production.

      This includes drones, where they are among the world leaders. Their 5th generation “KAAN” fighter jet is on track for large scale production by the end of this decade; an unmanned fighter jet as well. They won’t produce their own turbof an engines until 2030 or so, so they’ll use GE engines until then.

      Turkiye used to buy their frigates from the US and their submarines from Germany. Now there are 37 warships under construction in Turkish shipyards including submarines and a 60,000 ton aircraft carrier. The weapon systems, radar etc. are being produced domestically.

      Some of these ships are for export, including a second corvette for Ukraine to go along with the Hetman Ivan Mazeppa delivered two years ago.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Thank you Adam for quickly pulling this analysis together, what you say makes sense.

      What do you think of the possibility that the operation is a “negotiated exit” for Maduro arranged by at least elements of the Venezuelan regime. Certainly the Venezuelan military failed to put up any semblance of resistance, not even the random anti-air artillery fire that the Iraqi military threw up (however futilely) in response to GWB’s “Shock & Awe”.

      If so, the Venezuelan VP could have been in on the plot & is now putting on a show of outrage & defiance, or she is genuine but her position will be undermined by the conspirators.

      Of course, that does not mean the factions that “negotiated” the exit for Maduro will become pro-US (that could have been the ruse they employed to get the US to do their dirty work), & certainly does not mean the new powers that be will pivot to policies that are better for Venezuela.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: Don’t call this op an “arrest”. It was not a law enforcement op, & no one vested the authority in the US to play world cop, or crowned the US the exclusive hegemon of the Americas.

      This is on the order of calling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a “Special Military Operation”.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

       

       

      @YY_Sima Qian: I considered these issues and decided to call Maduro’s capture an arrest anyway.

      You are welcome to dispute that characterization, but don’t tell me what or what not to write. You are not my editor.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @cain: I’ve been saying for a while that the Europeans (& many westerners) are feckless & useless when it comes to preserving any semblance of a “rules based international order” (at least one that is not a parody of name) or defending liberal democracy.

      A lot of Western politicians & analysts say (&, to be fair, do) the right thing when it comes to pushing back against Putin because Putin directly threaten their interests & security. They become far more unprincipled when it comes to the US (& Israel), all the more so when the US lobs missiles at brown (& surely yellow) people, as opposed to threatening white people (Canada) & or white people’s possessions (Greenland).

      Another case in point: Mick Ryan (Retired Major General of the Australian Army, & whose analyses of the War in Ukraine are often featured on Adam’s daily threads) ended his analysis of the Venezuelan op w/ “thoughts & prayers for the brave American troops in harm’s way tonight”. WTF?!!

      (At least Ryan seems to have later deleted that ill-considered tweet.)

      Reply
    111. 111.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: That was a rather prickly response.

      Neither I, nor anyone else, can force you to say or not say anything, but how does calling this op an “arrest” square w/ commitments to liberal democracy in domestic US politics & respect for national sovereignty in international relations?

      Reply
    112. 112.

      no body no name

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      The US declared itself world cop post WW2 and nobody can make us stop.  This somewhat worked under sane leadership as someone had to do it and we had the muscle and the goodwill.

      We’ve also had a long history of mucking about south of our borders which goes back to antagonism with Spain.

      This was a special operations raid with a bunch of shock and awe and let’s hope it stays at that.  Not that that is OK but it’s better than “we are going to run the place” which is just fucking nuts.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      YY_Sima Qian

      WSJ article published right before the US kidnapping of Maduro. The PRC is unlikely to do anything beyond some fiery rhetoric, which is happening in the UNSC. (Gift link below):

      China Signals It Won’t Give an Inch to the U.S. in Latin America
      Beijing doubles down on its ambitions for the region just as Trump tries to assert dominance over the Western Hemisphere
      By James T. Areddy
      Dec. 31, 2025 at 11:00 pm ET

      At the end of the day, the PRC currently (& for the foreseeable future) does not have the capability, & even less the inclination, to directly counter kinetic actions taken by the US in the Western Hemisphere. OTOH, the US cannot not force most of the LATAM countries to decouple from PRC trade & investment, not w/o grievous damaging their economies & undermine whichever US friendly regime is in power (Argentina is case in point). So, more likely the PRC will simply sit back & wait for the US to be drowned in the blowback, & then take advantage.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: I try to be brief, and I don’t neccesarily spend a lot of time determining which words I use to describe a given action because I am not writing legal documents.

      So yeah, that was a prickly response, but I stand by it. If I disagree with something someone here writes I’ll lay out those disagreements. But I don’t tell others what or what not to write and I don’t let them tell me.

      I’m probably in a minority here on that score, but that wouldn’t be the first time and it won’t be the last.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @no body no name: All that century+ of “mucking about” south of the US border caused enormous harm to the people there over that period of time, as did much of the US “world copping” post-WW II outside of the West.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: Fine, I won’t tell you what to write. Any response to the below?

      how does calling this op an “arrest” square w/ commitments to liberal democracy in domestic US politics & respect for national sovereignty in international relations?

      “Arrest” suggests legitimacy to Trump’s reckless & illegal actions in Venezuela.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      jonas

      @YY_Sima Qian:  Of course, that does not mean the factions that “negotiated” the exit for Maduro will become pro-US (that could have been the ruse they employed to get the US to do their dirty work), & certainly does not mean the new powers that be will pivot to policies that are better for Venezuela.

      If they did somehow think they could extract some “deal” from Trump to preserve their own power in a transition, they’re going to learn a powerful lesson shortly: ETTD. I don’t think any of them were seriously that stupid, but who knows. Everything’s up in the air right now.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      YY_Sima Qian

      More experts weight in:

      What Trump’s Attack on Venezuela Means for the Region and the World

      ANALYSIS
      BY DANIEL W. DREZNER , PAUL HEER , LESLIE VINJAMURI , JIM O’NEILL , JOSHUA BUSBY , AND PAUL

      Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by US military forces amid a “large-scale strike” against the country on Saturday. The two will “now face American justice” for their “campaign of deadly narco-terrorism against the United States and its citizens,” US President Donald Trump said during a press conference. Trump said the United States plans to “run” the country “until a safe, proper and judicious transition can take place.”

      World leaders largely condemned the Trump administration’s actions, with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva referring to the attack on its neighbor as a “grave affront to Venezuela’s sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community.” In a statement issued by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern over the situation and the “potential worrying implications for the region.”

      With much still unknown, we asked experts to assess the immediate and long-term stakes for Venezuela, the United States, and the world.

      Editor’s note: This article will be updated to include additional contributions as they are published. – Christina Colón, Director of Editorial & Digital Content

      Reply
    119. 119.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Now the Trump Administration’s arranges for the helicopter carrying Maduro to NYC to fly past the Statue of Liberty, & perp walked into prison, broadcast to the world on CNN:

      People’s Art of War 人民兵法 @pplsartofwar

      A ritual as old as states and power itself. The ritual humiliation and parade of captured foreign leaders.

      Rome did this with triumphs. Leaders marched through the streets of Rome in chains to show the people that no foe was beyond Roman power projection.

      In Chinese dynasties like the Han, Tang, and Qing, the ritual involved presenting captured foreign kings or rebels to the Emperor at the Meridian Gate. With ritual

      Ritual humiliation is a part of destroying legitimacy for defeated states. And showing transfer to conquerors. Which means these ended up ritualistic and drawn out. The goal was to prove that the old order was not just defeated but annihilated.

      Rome stripped their foreign captives of their royal regalia and forced them to walk before the victor’s chariot, often ending the procession at the Mamertine Prison where the captive was strangled.

      Chinese dynasties used the presentation of captives. The defeated were forced to acknowledge before the court and people that the Emperor as the Son of Heaven. A confirmation of the dynasty as a bringing of civilization.

      These events were public or semi-public court rituals. Theater for the public and officials watching. It reinforced that the State’s reach was infinite.

      Power that is not visible is, in the eyes of the masses, power that is already in retreat.

      People’s Art of War 人民兵法 @pplsartofwar

      A helicopter flight past the Statue of Liberty, a blindfolded Maduro, and perp walk are part of the ritual humiliation. The court appearance is the main one, however.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      jonas

      @YY_Sima Qian: I’m still not seeing how the charges against Maduro hold up in a courtroom, or particularly against an actual jury. He’s certainly guilty of all sorts of corruption, graft, and racketeering back in Venezuela, but that’s where he should be standing trial, not in Manhattan. Back when we used to have a legit DOJ, these were solidly-crafted indictments based on serious intelligence and investigation, not some tissue of handwaving nonsense thrown together by some ambulance chaser from Mar-A-Lago installed in the SDNY. Sure, they may have secured the initial indictment, but DA’s, ham sandwiches and all…

      Reply
    121. 121.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @no body no name: Also, MAGA through the 2025 NSS has made it clear that the US will attempt to assert an exclusive sphere of influence for itself in the Western Hemisphere (the asinine “Trump Corollary” to the “Monroe Doctrine”). Trump & MAGA may think this only involves overthrowing unfriendly governments & replace them with/ client regimes pliant to US demands but otherwise left to manage domestic affairs themselves. However, over time, such regimes will very likely face legitimacy issues (given the LATAM’s historical experience w/ US interventions), & the US is no longer in the position spend down resources to prop them up economically in face of rising domestic opposition. When these regimes start to teeter & Russian & the PRC (& maybe even the EU) wait on the wings to take advantage, MAGA will face the decision whether to accept the “Trump Corollary” to be bankrupt, or become more deeply involved in running the client states.

      D. Alec Zeck @Alec_Zeck

      I graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was an Army Officer for 5 years. I was conditioned to believe all of the wars and conflicts the US has fought in were necessary to preserve freedom.

      I don’t claim to be a geopolitical expert, but I am now of the firm position that most, if not all, of the conflicts the US has been involved in were largely under false pretenses, the public was severely misled, a boogeyman was shoved in the public’s faces to conjure support, and countless American and foreign lives were senselessly destroyed in the process.

      Banking, multinational corporate interests, and shadowy control structures were likely the real reasons for these wars and conflicts.

      Van Jackson @RealVanJackson

      I’m a US veteran and a geopolitical expert and he’s right: most of America’s wars have been total losers. World War 2 is the outlier; every other war was elective, brutal, benefited few Americans, and contributed to the permanent war economy that strangles the US middle class

      Reply
    122. 122.

      prostratedragon

      CATO VP Clark Neily weighs in.

      Synopsis:

      Courts probably won’t rule against the rendition. Yet Trump has chosen to bypass the constitutional provisions designed to cabin the president’s powers in using force against other countries. And an indictment does not supply him with those powers.

      Full statement:

      As a legal matter, any challenge by Nicolas Maduro to his capture last night and subsequent rendition to the United States would run headlong into precedents involving the prosecution of Manuel Noriega in the 1990s. Courts have already
      upheld the unilateral seizure, prosecution, and conviction of a foreign leader under materially similar circumstances, and given longstanding judicial deference in
      foreign-affairs cases, judges are unlikely to distinguish that Iine of authority in Maduro’s case.

      That conclusion, however, should not obscure the deeper constitutional concern here, which is profound. The Constitution deliberately assigns to Congress-not the President the power to decide when the United States will initiate hostilities against foreign sovereigns. That assignment includes the power to declare war and the related authority to issue letters of marque and reprisal to private entities, both of which reflect a constitutional judgment that decisions risking international conflict, retaliation, and escalation should not rest with a single executive actor. When a President unilaterally deploys military force abroad to seize a foreign head of state—effectively collapsing war powers, foreign relations, and criminal law
      enforcement into a single executive decision—the constitutional safeguards designed to cabin the use of force against other countries are bypassed entirely. That concern
      is not cured by the existence of a valid indictment. An indictment may (or may not) explain why a President wishes to act, but it cannot supply the constitutional
      authority to do so through military force without meaningful congressional engagement, let alone authorization.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @jonas: 10% of the cocaine getting to the US go through Venezuela. Not out of the realm of possibility that Maduro had his finger in that trade, evidence of involvement is all that is needed for conviction.

      Of course, by that logic, Mexico is well w/in its rights to kidnap most members of US Congress & US executive branch for refusing to regulate the flow of guns to Mexico.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: I agree. But I’m not apologizing for my word usage. I intended to convey Chancellor Merz’s posture and I did. That, not the legal aspects of this matter, was my point.

      My use of “arrest” certainly does not conform to the highminded principles you lay out, but you have explained at least twenty times in other contexts how the US doesn’t live up to those principles, and I haven’t disagreed.

      If I had added 90 more words to the nine I wrote about Chancellor Merz, explaining how this action was contrary to those principles, you might well have explained for the 21st time how the US often does not observe those norms.

      And if you want to call my comment at #109 prickly, I’ll call yours at #108 scolding and censorious. So there!

      Reply
    126. 126.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: Haha! Fair enough!

      On New Years Day I had wished, somewhat hopefully, that 2026 will be less of a disaster than 2025. Didn’t quite expect it to be such a sh*t show already, 4 days in. Should have known better.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Trump trying to purchase the PRC’s acquiescence to exclusive US hegemony over the Western Hemisphere:

      Trump Suggests Venezuela Oil Exports to China Will Grow By James T. Areddy
      President Trump offered an incentive to Beijing to support the U.S. operation to remove Venezuela’s leader, suggesting the Latin American country will supply even more oil to China.
      Asked at his Saturday press conference about U.S. relations with China, Russia and Iran after the U.S. military action in Venezuela, where all three countries have interests, Trump appeared to primarily address Beijing. “In terms of other countries that want oil, we’re in the oil business. We’re going to sell it to them,” Trump said.

      As I have said elsewhere, the PRC is neither inclined to, nor capable of, countering the US kinetically (even via proxies) in the Western Hemisphere, but it will always be ready to take advantage of blowback that the US suffered from its imperial overreach.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      prostratedragon

      @YY_Sima Qian: &nbsp; Do you mean to say that the document in the Archive building has not ripped itself out of its case and strode down Pennsylvania Avenue, guns blazing, to storm the White House? I guess by that standard the Constitution  has indeed failed. But maybe there’s the beginning of a plan there that determined people can use.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @prostratedragon: What I meant is that the courts, Congress & the federal bureaucracy (even the foreign policy “Blob”) have all presented far fewer obstacles to MAGA than during the Trump 45 term. Trump can brazenly ignore them w/o incurring costs.

      There are still checks in effect, of course, but they are far less sure than at any point since perhaps the Civil War.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      YY_Sima Qian

      I appreciate the dark humor, but while critics of the Trump op in Venezuela are generally skeptical of any efforts to spread democracy by the force of arms, they/we do oppose imperialist schemes to seize foreign oil:

      Eric Levitz @EricLevitz

      In my day, critics denounced U.S. wars of choice as imperialist schemes to seize foreign oil – while the president insisted they were really attempts to spread democracy
      Now, critics denounce such wars as attempts to spread democracy – while the president insists they are really imperialist schemes to seize foreign oil

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Jay

      Everybody thinks this is a “big deal”, but,

      On Monday, Maduro’s people will contact Brad Bondi,

      Brad will go to his sister, Pam on Tuesday and ask “how much for the bribe, ransom,  donation to the Epstein Ball room, donation to DJTdiot”s PAC or how much DJTdiot’s Crypto does he need to buy,…..

      There will be negotiations,

      in a week or so, a Trump(TM)Pardon will be issued or Pam will either drop the charges or appoint Alina Habba as the prosecutor.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Sally

      @Geminid: Thanks for this informative comment. I am aware that the Europeans have ramped up their arms manufacturing – but it’s the kind of ramp that even Dear Leader could cope with.

      I also know about Türkiye’s ship building developments. Very impressive. The Europeans could do this for other weapons systems if they wanted to.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Denali5

      Thanks for the informative comment, Adam. Now would you explain my dog’s diarrhea?  Dealing with that is why my comment is so late to the thread. Nobody mentioned the distraction from Epstein theory – is that yesterday’s news?

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Elizabelle

      @Geminid:  Really enjoy hearing about Turkiye from you.

      Always plotting when and how to get back.  Really enjoyed my too short first visit, and know just about nothing about a very important country and region, with a long history.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Adam L Silverman: what a stressful job! And more stressful, now that they don’t think ahead about what happens next.

      These foreign affairs and maneuvers might be more complex than chess. Don’t they know that?
      this is not as simple as when you crash someone’s Lego tower in preschool, eat a snack, go home, and if you made them mad, you can just make new friends, and there’s always next year. Nah.

      Reply

