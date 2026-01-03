Slow news day, huh?

More seriously, if you’ve read the Venezuela post Cole asked me to do, I’m fried because people started texting me about what was happening in Venezuela a little after 2 AM EST. While I’m feeling better and seem to be making progress recovering from the BLEH, I’m now running on little sleep, so I’m just going to run through the basics tonight.

The cost:

Rescuers have pulled the bodies of a 22yo mother and her toddler son from the rubble of their home in Kharkiv, which russia struck yesterday with two ballistic missiles. This poor baby has never seen peace in his life 💔 Siding with russia means supporting this terrorism. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 3:04 AM

Here’s tonight outgoing Ukrainian fires:

When historians discover that the Alaska summit was to negotiate a secret clause dividing the world into 3 spheres, this will all make sense. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 1:11 PM

It’s funny because based on the 2025 National Security Strategy language, it’s true.

This is just phase 1 of Donald’s plan to destroy Venezuela. Next up, he will run it as one of his businesses. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:42 AM

It’s honestly humiliating that an army commanded by an orange moron did in 4 hours what the Russian army hasn’t managed in 4 years. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 10:43 AM

The lesson is, if you don’t have nukes, someone who has them will attack you. If only someone had spent ages and ages trying to tell you this. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 3:43 AM

President Zelenskyy did not do a daily address today. He did do a press conference.

Georgia:

Meanwhile, it’s Day 402 of daily #GeorgiaProtests against the illegitimate regime that has rigged elections, usurped power, and now serves as the bridge and enabler for the Russia-Iran axis, as well as the global Autocracy, Inc. in general. 📷 @rusudandjakeli.bsky.social 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Targeted sanctions against them WORK. Lack of international recognition WORKS. What we need now is resources for the resistance, which still has civic institutional fabric despite a total crackdown (parties, organizations, etc). 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Day 402 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. Our weekly march draws a large crowd — despite freezing temperatures, threats of mass arrests, and the holiday season keeping many out of town. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:09 AM

Freezing cold. Holiday season. Threats of mass arrests.

Still — a large crowd for the weekly march. Daily, uninterrupted protests continue in 8+ cities across Georgia. This is day 402. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:15 AM

Georgian Dream keeps insisting the protest is dead. Seems pretty alive to me. 🎶

Day 402 of daily, uninterrupted protests — in −2°C cold and under the threat of mass arrests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:30 AM

All of these Georgian protesters face arrest for taking part in this peaceful march. Police say we should stay on the sidewalk and not disrupt pedestrian movement. I guess they expect us to start levitating. Day 402 of daily, uninterrupted protests in 8+ cities across Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:40 AM

At the daily #GeorgiaProtests, you always see many 🇺🇦, 🇺🇸, and 🇬🇧 flags. Georgian protesters are especially hopeful about the MEGOBARI Act in the U.S. Congress and British sanctions against Ivanishvili and his enablers. Day 402. Standing here can send activists to jail. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 11:55 AM

The strange instrument you see here is the chiboni (ჭიბონი), an Adjarian bagpipe. After 402 days of daily #GeorgiaProtests, I think I’ve officially seen it all. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 12:18 PM

Also, it’s no coincidence that people who actually live under dictatorships do root for the removal of dictators. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:17 PM

Finland:

The Finnish Border Guard has published a video showing the earlier detention of the cargo vessel FITBURG, which was en route from Russia and is suspected of involvement in damage to underwater cables. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 6:19 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Day 1409 of my 3 day war. After that may days of the Nazi invasion of USSR, Hitler killed himself as the Red Army, full of Ukrainians and US supplies, had gone from Moscow to Berlin. We haven’t got from Avdiivka to Pokrovsk. I remain a master strategist. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 5:54 AM

🚨STUNNING REVERSAL: RUSSIA ENDORSES GIVING NUCLEAR WEAPONS TO UKRAINE After the US operation in Venezuela this morning, Medvedev said a country’s ONLY reliable defence is nuclear weapons. So by Russia’s own admission, RELIABLE security guarantees for Ukraine require nukes.✅☢️ [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 9:51 AM

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Maduro: “Extremely concerned…

Such actions constitute an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law.” The irony is almost impressive. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 8:32 AM

🇺🇦 Ukrainian MoD has attracted over $6 billion in foreign funding to support the Ukrainian defense industry in 2025, noting that the amount in 2024 was 10 times smaller. The funds were received through “Danish model,” direct purchases from partner countries, and excess profits from Russian assets. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:54 PM

The UK, Denmark, Lithuania, Canada, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the US, and Sweden have also joined in their contributions to the Ukrainian defense industry. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:54 PM

Kharkiv:

Fragments of a person’s body have been found at the site of yesterday’s russian strikes on Kharkiv. The victim’s identity has not yet been established. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Four more people are still considered missing. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 3:29 PM

Pokrovsk:

✈️🇺🇦 Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroyed a bridge near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, with a precise strike with an HAMMER bomb. The enemy was using the bridge as a logistical artery and temporary shelter for assault groups, – Militarnyi [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 1:01 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

An explosion in Nyzhnohirskyi district in occupied Crimea appears to be a strike; smoke is rising and the exact location is being clarified, unverified at this time, Crimean Wind reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 6:52 AM

Huliaipole, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukraine’s 225th Assault Regiment Morok battalion fighter ambushed and killed three Russian soldiers near Huliaipole alone, with three more eliminated by drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 4:03 AM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power overnight on one high-voltage line, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said. Russian forces also struck energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, cutting power for some consumers. Kherson CHP was hit again and emergency repairs are ongoing. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 3:37 AM

Russia:

Russian Central Bank: our budget is screwed if oil prices don’t rise. 2026 budget assumes $59 oil, but it was $34 last month. And they estimate Brent Crude will be $72 in 2026, but most global estimates are $55-65. Lying to themselves both economically and militarily, it seems. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 3:22 AM

Even as Russian economic collapse nears, those at the top are still getting richer during the war. According to Bloomberg, Russia’s richest businessmen around Putin got $24B richer in 2025. That imbalance while the majority are cutting back on food will cause much unrest. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 2:03 AM

Well that seems awfully familiar.

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

In Russia’s “energy superpower” Krasnodar Krai, Belorechensk has spent a third day without electricity or water, with around 60% of the town still cut off. Residents are melting snow in bathtubs just to wash and do dishes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 4:18 AM

💥 Results of damage to the marine oil infrastructure of the Tamanneftgaz terminal in the Krasnodar Krai by FP-2 drones, – Dnipro Osint Poor quality satellite images clearly show burnt product pipelines leading to the berths, they are out of service. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 1:37 PM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

😺🇺🇦 Border guards of the “Pomsta” brigade saved a cat among the destroyed positions The military notes that they do not leave in trouble either their comrades or animals who find themselves next to the war. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 4:24 PM

