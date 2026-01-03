Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

Shut up, hissy kitty!

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

The snowflake in chief appeared visibly frustrated when questioned by a reporter about egg prices.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Second rate reporter says what?

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

So very ready.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

War Piggy

I was up in the wee hours planning a trip to see puffins, and I randomly checked Piggy’s deranged social feed, and what the goddamn fucking hell?

War PiggyFrom the BBC breaking news feed:

Details of Maduro’s capture remain thin

The US has long accused Nicolás Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organisation, something that Maduro denies.

Trump did not give more detail about how Maduro was captured or where he has been taken.

The Venezuelan government have not yet confirmed this.

The US had offered a $50m reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro.

That, along with the huge military build-up in the region over the last few months, were interpreted in the region as encouragement for someone inside the country to turn against him.

Maduro and wife captured by US army’s Delta Force, officials tell CBS

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US army’s Delta Force, officials tell the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

Delta Force is the US military’s top counter terrorism unit.

Venezuela investigating deaths and injuries following strikes – defence minister

There are still lots of unknowns about this morning’s strikes.

What damage was done to the military infrastructure hit? And what casualties are there?

Venezuela’s defence minister Vladimir Padrino has said that the government is compiling information about the dead and injured people and alleged that the strikes hit civilian areas.

He added that Venezuela will “resist” the presence of foreign troops.

I have no fucking clue what’s going on, but it sounds like an obscene mash-up of wag the dog and grand theft, oil. Maduro is a bad guy, but so is Trump, and so are the vile goons running the various agencies, and every predicate for the build-up and boat strikes has been a bald-faced lie.

Tough to see how this ends up as anything other than an unmitigated disaster. Back to puffins.

Open thread.

