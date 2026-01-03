I was up in the wee hours planning a trip to see puffins, and I randomly checked Piggy’s deranged social feed, and what the goddamn fucking hell?

From the BBC breaking news feed:

Details of Maduro’s capture remain thin

The US has long accused Nicolás Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organisation, something that Maduro denies.

Trump did not give more detail about how Maduro was captured or where he has been taken.

The Venezuelan government have not yet confirmed this.

The US had offered a $50m reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro.

That, along with the huge military build-up in the region over the last few months, were interpreted in the region as encouragement for someone inside the country to turn against him.

Maduro and wife captured by US army’s Delta Force, officials tell CBS

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US army’s Delta Force, officials tell the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

Delta Force is the US military’s top counter terrorism unit.

Venezuela investigating deaths and injuries following strikes – defence minister

There are still lots of unknowns about this morning’s strikes.

What damage was done to the military infrastructure hit? And what casualties are there?

Venezuela’s defence minister Vladimir Padrino has said that the government is compiling information about the dead and injured people and alleged that the strikes hit civilian areas.

He added that Venezuela will “resist” the presence of foreign troops.