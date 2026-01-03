I was up in the wee hours planning a trip to see puffins, and I randomly checked Piggy’s deranged social feed, and what the goddamn fucking hell?
From the BBC breaking news feed:
Details of Maduro’s capture remain thin
The US has long accused Nicolás Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organisation, something that Maduro denies.
Trump did not give more detail about how Maduro was captured or where he has been taken.
The Venezuelan government have not yet confirmed this.
The US had offered a $50m reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro.
That, along with the huge military build-up in the region over the last few months, were interpreted in the region as encouragement for someone inside the country to turn against him.
Maduro and wife captured by US army’s Delta Force, officials tell CBS
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US army’s Delta Force, officials tell the BBC’s US partner CBS News.
Delta Force is the US military’s top counter terrorism unit.
Venezuela investigating deaths and injuries following strikes – defence minister
There are still lots of unknowns about this morning’s strikes.
What damage was done to the military infrastructure hit? And what casualties are there?
Venezuela’s defence minister Vladimir Padrino has said that the government is compiling information about the dead and injured people and alleged that the strikes hit civilian areas.
He added that Venezuela will “resist” the presence of foreign troops.
I have no fucking clue what’s going on, but it sounds like an obscene mash-up of wag the dog and grand theft, oil. Maduro is a bad guy, but so is Trump, and so are the vile goons running the various agencies, and every predicate for the build-up and boat strikes has been a bald-faced lie.
Tough to see how this ends up as anything other than an unmitigated disaster. Back to puffins.
Open thread.
