I am, of course, talking about the U.S.

Well, at least we have *nowhere to go but up!

I think Josh Marshall said it best.

Nor can any of this be separated from the broader domestic and global fabric of Trumpism, the casual illegality, the impetuousness and more than anything else the simple but always visible premise that Trump owns the United States, its military, its people, its wealth, everything. Someone told me earlier that this was like Trump taking his ICE raids global. And yeah, it pretty much is. Trump does what he wants, like one does with things one owns. You don’t ask your table what room it wants to be in and most employers don’t ask employees what tasks they want to do. In Trump’s mind he owns the country and its power. He won it fair and square in the 2024 election. Everything that stands in the way of that basic premise is an obstacle to be overturned.

There it is. Like one does with things one owns.

Now what are we gonna do about it? What actually can be done about it?

*Yes, I am aware that there is no bottom.