Banana Republic, with Nukes, Awesome

by

This post is in: 

I am, of course, talking about the U.S.

Well, at least we have *nowhere to go but up!

I think Josh Marshall said it best.

Nor can any of this be separated from the broader domestic and global fabric of Trumpism, the casual illegality, the impetuousness and more than anything else the simple but always visible premise that Trump owns the United States, its military, its people, its wealth, everything.

Someone told me earlier that this was like Trump taking his ICE raids global. And yeah, it pretty much is.

Trump does what he wants, like one does with things one owns. You don’t ask your table what room it wants to be in and most employers don’t ask employees what tasks they want to do. In Trump’s mind he owns the country and its power. He won it fair and square in the 2024 election.

Everything that stands in the way of that basic premise is an obstacle to be overturned.

There it is.  Like one does with things one owns.

Now what are we gonna do about it?  What actually can be done about it?

*Yes, I am aware that there is no bottom.

 

    1.

      waspuppet

      That’s what electing someone who will “run the country like a business” gets you.

      Especially when his only real business is money laundering, but I digress.

    2.

      AM in NC

      Your last question is the one I am interested in.  WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT THIS?  What are we going to do about this.

      We aren’t out in the streets. We aren’t striking. We aren’t doing much of anything as far as I can tell.  The occasional “No Kings” protest is not going to cut it.

      Do people here have suggestions (other than the volunteer, vote, donate that seem to be necessary but not sufficient) for effecting actual change?

      I do occasionally stand by myself at busy intersections with protest signs, and get lots of good response, but it feels awfully lonely out there.  I’d love some more suggestions for actions (effective actions) to be taken.  Sure wish I had billions to start alternate media, but that’s not my life

      ETA: Rereading my comment, I want to emphasize that the fundraising and electoral work being done here is vital, I am just looking for other actions to speed up the “slow boring of hard wood”.

    3.

      Baud

      In Trump’s mind he owns the country and its power. He won it fair and square in the 2024 election.

      He won the election. He also separately won spiritual control over the Republican Party, which also won the election. It’s both of those things together that have led us to our current situation.

    4.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all.

      I. Just. Can’t. Even.

      What’s bad enough is that this rogue administration violated the Constitution and international law AND WILL LIKELY DO IT AGAIN, but Congress is not going to do a damned thing about it.

      From SASC Chair Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS):

      “I commend President Trump for ordering a successful mission to arrest illegitimate Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and bring him to the United States to face justice. Our military performed an incredibly complex mission with characteristic precision and professionalism. Today, we owe a debt of gratitude to the brave individuals who were able to accomplish such a daring operation.”

      “This arrest was the culmination of a monthslong effort by the Trump administration to degrade the narco-terrorist organizations that Maduro oversaw. The Venezuelan people must now act swiftly to put their country back on a path to peace and prosperity, which will redound to the benefit of all their neighbors. I will convene a briefing as soon as possible to hear testimony from senior military and law enforcement leaders about this operation.”

      wicker.senate.gov/2026/1/chairman-wicker-commends-president-trump-u-s-military-and-law-enforcement-f…

      And to top it off, a significant portion of my fellow citizens ARE FUCKING CHEERING THIS!

      Sorry, y’all. I don’t mean to bring everyone down. I’m just totally pissed.

    5.

      zhena gogolia

      @AM in NC: Go back in time, realize the dangers, go all in for our incumbent president and duly nominated candidate AS IF WE REALIZED WHAT THE STAKES WERE.

      Too late now.

    6.

      Layer8Problem

      I am impatient for the necessary general strike that will show We Mean Business, however there are a few things on television I need to catch up on first.

    7.

      kindness

      Trump insists he doesn’t need the law to do what he wants, and truly he seems to believe in his position as President, he is the law.  His people love his willingness to crush norms and ignore the law.  What are they going to do when someone uses that and goes after them & Trump?  No, not Democrats.  I mean on the international stage, including the darker side of things.  At some point, someone or some group is going to come after Trump and a lot of people will die.  When that happens I predict Trump’s people will act horrified and act as if that is truly a major transgression, even though it’s exactly what Trump has done.

    12.

      VeniceRiley

      I’m paying attention to Adam down thread. The Canada thing. The Greenland thing. The Gulf of America thing. This Venezuela thing. He wants empire.

    13.

      Layer8Problem

      @p.a.:
      Condolences to your girlfriend and yourself. It’s more than losing a reliable source of purrs, it’s the loss of a good friend.

    16.

      chemiclord

      @AM in NC: As of right now?  No.  There isn’t.

      “The people” simply aren’t angry enough, which isn’t surprising when an overwhelming majority have no real interest in representative democracy (either voting for fascists directly, or unwilling to vote at all in democracy’s defense).  The general public sentiment never shifts as quickly as it needs to.

      Meanwhile, despite what the BlueSky Left would like to claim, there’s no procedure that makes 215 more than 218, or 47 more than 53, that Democrats just aren’t doing for reasons.  Trump’s party would have to turn on him in some significant numbers, and there’s no sign they are about to do that either.

      For now, make your voice heard, call for action, and accept that the drastic shift that is needed isn’t going to happen tomorrow.

    17.

      YY_Sima Qian

      If Trump can’t be checked w/in the US from pursuing his imperium over the Americas, the he’ll need to be checked externally. Fortunately, Trump is extremely averse to casualties (or more precisely, the bad press associated with/ casualties), so giving him a bloody nose may deter him from green lighting more military adventures. I am not sure who among Cuba, Colombia, Mexico or Denmark is up to the task.

      Maybe the Mexican drug cartels & their paramilitaries are the most capable of doing so. But, some of them are more likely to cut a deal w/ Trump by offering up others to be taken as scalps by MAGA, while giving Trump a cut of their illicit trade,& & in return Trump turns a blind eye to their activities.

    20.

      zhena gogolia

      @chemiclord:

      Meanwhile, despite what the BlueSky Left would like to claim, there’s no procedure that makes 215 more than 218, or 47 more than 53, that Democrats just aren’t doing for reasons.

      Right.

    21.

      Baud

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      But, some of them are more likely to cut a deal w/ Trump by offering up others to be taken as scalps by MAGA, while giving Trump a cut of their illicit trade,& & in return Trump turns a blind eye to their activities

       

      Trump accepts.

    22.

      tobie

      @VeniceRiley: This strikes me as exactly right. The US may have engaged in imperialist actions in the past, but no President  or ruling party has wanted to turn the country into “Imperial America” with an Emperor declaring day in, day out, “L’état, c’est moi.” That’s where we’ve landed. But the world is no longer the same place it was in the early 20th century, and I doubt Venezuelans or any other country will simply accept being ocuppied by a foreign power.

      ETA: This imperial escapade could get messy fast.

    24.

      prostratedragon

      Do we queue up the Dance of the Seven Veils? If the post imaged here is to be believed, the real objective of the VZ adventure at this time is to remove political obstacles to an impending foreclosure sale of some of the larger Citgo oil infrastructure. Vulture capital types would be the immediate beneficiaries, not the oil majors who in the long, long distant past owned the assets. If this is true, then the participation of the majors would be just another layer of veils.

    26.

      p.a.

      @Nukular Biskits: What happened?

       

       

      Just listless, wouldn’t eat, then trouble breathing.  16 yrs old, so…

      Literally fine Thursday, then fast downward spiral.

      Vet this am, too sick to do anything.  I wasn’t there, assume any possible interventions on a cat that age & that weak would just bring about the end result anyway.

    27.

      cmorenc

      The substantive opportunity to “do something about it” comes at the midterm elections.  We re-take the house, and the Trump administration cannot so easily trample about without substantive blowback from House Committees run by D chairs and a D speaker running the House.

    30.

      Cheez Whiz

      What can be done? By We The People, I assme? A lot, actually. Donate to activists. Volunteer. Argue with your Republican friends and family. Organize a resistance cell to sabotage ICE activities. Organize a study group to build tactics for arguing with Republicans. Assassinate somebody. Start a John Doe Club chapter. Promote local politicians with a socialist agenda for local office, to get them into state or federal Congress.

      Getting Americans off their asses to Do Something is a historically heavy lift, unless the problem is something that directly attacks their personal lives, on the order of an economic collapse. So don’t expect much until then.

    32.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Maybe the Mexican drug cartels & their paramilitaries are the most capable of doing so. But, some of them are more likely to cut a deal w/ Trump by offering up others to be taken as scalps by MAGA, while giving Trump a cut of their illicit trade,& & in return Trump turns a blind eye to their activities.

      The Mobster President.

    34.

      Trivia Man

      @AM in NC: 2 of us go to the senator’s office once a week. Submit a written form with our suggestions for him. Then 15-90 minutes with signs on the sidewalk outside his office.
      No Kings, Save SNAP, whatever is topical.

      My dream is that every field office for every senator and congress critter gets at least 1 person at least once a week. Live, in person, with a visible sign of protest or support for some period of time. 15 minutes, 10 hours – we do what we can.

    35.

      WaterGirl

      @Trivia Man:   That leaves me wondering how many districts Balloon Juice peeps are in.

      Do we have BJ peeps in all 435 congressional districts?

      We most certainly have BJ peeps in every state, right?

    36.

      jonas

      Trump and his cabinet cronies can pretend all they want that they’re completely unaccountable Masters of the Universe, but Reality gets a vote. Remember when that cocky Bush WH aide told a reporter that “we create reality” and “you just report on it”? How was that going by 2006-08?

      Let’s take a look at where we are:

      1. They kidnap Maduro and spirit him out of the country to face US drug and gun charges so transparently ad-hoc and flimsy they would make a Russian prosecutor blush. Maduro’s absolutely a corrupt thug, but he belongs in a Venezuelan prison. He never did anything to the US but talk shit.
      2.  After crowing about liberating Venezuela they’re apparently leaving Maduro’s Chavista government in charge and telling the opposition to fuck off. And topping it all off by…
      3. Loudly proclaiming that they’re there primarily to take the oil, which is rhetoric just guaranteed to warm the hearts of citizens across Latin America and in the Venezuelan diaspora and not at all result in massive political blowback that promises to further imperil Venezuela’s future.

      Reality’s vote is going to come in sooner rather than later for these clowns and it won’t be pretty.

    39.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Unfortunately, until next January (knock on wood), the overlap on the Venn diagram between “actions that will help stop the Trumpists here and now” and “actions that comport to laws and morals” is shrinking every day. If we get back the House and Senate this November, those two circles will come closer together (assuming no successful coup by the Trumpists). But until then, we the opposition are limited to trying to effect change next year, without many effective ways of stopping atrocities this year.

    41.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Now what are we gonna do about it?  What actually can be done about it?

      One suggestion: Stop fighting with each other over shit that happened in previous election cycles.

      Second suggestion: Join your local Democratic Party organization. Not single issue or single area of concern organizations. The Democratic Party, weak as it may be, is the only thing we’ve got. We need to make it bigger, stronger.

    43.

      Betty Cracker

      If they weren’t such credulous dopes, if they hadn’t played such a central role in the degradation of our democratic republic, I’d almost pity Miami area Republican House reps. Headline at the Miami Herald this morning:

      Venezuela’s next president? Miami’s US Reps like Maria Corina Machado’s chances

      Repub Reps Carlos Gimenez, Maria Elvira Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart must have had their fingers in their ears singing “lalalala” when Orange Caligula dismissed Machado as lacking “support” and “respect” in Venezuela and said Maduro VP Delcy Rodriguez is “willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

      “There will be a new world order,” Giménez told reporters gathered outside Díaz-Balart’s office in Doral, the heart of the U.S. Venezuelan community. “It will be a world order that is bounded by and guided by the principles of liberty and democracy, not tyranny, communism and socialism.”

      No, you goddamn dope. Trump’s “new world order,” like Putin’s, is an oligarchy where corrupt leaders get to pillage and extract for personal profit.

    44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Ah, well then we can use it to escape to the future utopia that others will create.

      Problem is, it only moves into the future at the rate of one day per day.

    45.

      MagdaInBlack

      @VeniceRiley: Trump gets Greenland,North America, Central America, and northern South America, Putin gets Europe, Eastern Europe and northern Africa, Xi gets China, East Asia, southern Africa and I guess Australia.

      There’s a map of this “great plan” out there floating around the internet. Didn’t pay much attention til this blew up.

    46.

      WaterGirl

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      One suggestion: Stop fighting with each other over shit that happened in previous election cycles.

      Yes!  We can’t change the past, no matter how much we might like to.  The question is, what do we do about where we are now?

    47.

      BlueGuitarist

      @AM in NC:

      I do occasionally stand by myself at busy intersections with protest signs, and get lots of good response, but it feels awfully lonely out there.

      Good for you!!
      Glad you are getting good responses!
      might not help with feeling lonely but you are not alone.
      Tom Sullivan posts at Digby about doing this too; western NC.

      heading out to a small protest this afternoon….

    50.

      jonas

      @Betty Cracker: At some point in the last week or so, I think Trump realized that Gonzales and Machado and the center-right opposition were not going to rubber stamp his idea to expropriate Venezuela’s oil resources and so decided he’d rather cut a deal with Maduro’s remaining cronies who were already corrupt AF and willing to talk, apparently. Like many have observed, he’s interested in empire and power and spheres of influence at this point — he doesn’t give a shit about democracy or sovereignty or any of that quaint bullshit.

      I wonder when it will dawn on the Venezuelan (and Cuban) diaspora that they’ve been had.

      Reply
    52.

      Bupalos

      I think in general we need to refrain from dashing ourselves against walls. It’s a dangerous moment because Trump is losing power and trying to change that trajectory, rather desperately. He won’t be able to do that unless politics goes back to a kind of binary question of status quo (meaning ante Trump) versus “trying something.” Politically we need to focus less on the way he’s smashing norms and doing unprecedented, illegal things and more on the fact that these are in fact “same old same old” in terms of effects, especially in terms of impoverishing the country while funneling money to billionaires. There are plenty of process and moral objections one can bring to these depredations, but Trump wants us to make them. It’s how he retains his brand as bold reformer whose plans could bear fruit. We need to say these are the wrong ENDS, not the wrong means.

      I’m actually considering making a “They started a war and I totally forgot they are pedophiles” sign.

    54.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m doing nothing, other than send money to ActBlue.

      I’m done. Everyone else can go march and blow whistles. All we had to do was realize the stakes back in July 2024 and act accordingly. No marching necessary, just voting. But that was too hard.

      Somehow I don’t have much faith in the world-changing abilities of people who couldn’t get off their asses and vote for Harris.

    57.

      Miss Bianca

      @jonas:

      I wonder when it will dawn on the Venezuelan (and Cuban) diaspora that they’ve been had.

      Oh, I dunno…maybe by the time their doors get kicked in by ICE agents and they are being dragged off to face summary deportation to Sudan?

      Reply

