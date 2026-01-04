Q: Can you tell us why you thought it was important to make a request for a public hearing? Jack Smith: The career public servants I worked with, who've been vilified by President Trump and the people who work for him. I think someone needs to speak up for them. pic.twitter.com/ToWJCTo2eK — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) December 31, 2025

The GOP dumped this on New Year’s Eve, and then Trump’s little Venezuela incursion sucked up all the attention over the weekend. But this won’t be the last we hear about Smith’s investigation into the January 6 insurrection. Best summary I’ve seen on Mr. Smith’s testimony is from Parker Molloy, at her SubStack The Present Age— “House Republicans Buried the Jack Smith Transcript on New Year’s Eve. I Read It So You Don’t Have To”:

House Republicans released the 255-page transcript of Jack Smith’s closed-door deposition on New Year’s Eve. You know, the day when absolutely nobody is paying attention to the news. The day when political operatives dump things they don’t want people to see. Funny how that works. Smith testified before the House Judiciary Committee on December 17th, spending an entire day answering questions about his investigations into Donald Trump. Republicans had been demanding this testimony for months, framing it as part of their “weaponization” investigation. They got what they asked for. And then they released it when America was busy watching the ball drop… Smith says Trump is guilty

In Smith’s opening statement, he declared that his office had developed “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump committed crimes in both the January 6th case and the classified documents case… The case was built on Republicans

One of the more interesting parts of Smith’s testimony was his explanation of who would have testified against Trump at trial. These weren’t Democrats or political opponents. They were Trump’s own allies. “And, in fact, one of the strengths of our case and why we felt we had such strong proof is all witnesses were not going to be political enemies of the President. They were going to be political allies. We had numerous witnesses who would say, ‘I voted for President Trump. I campaigned for President Trump. I wanted him to win.’ The Speaker of the House in Arizona. The Speaker of the House in Michigan. We had an elector in Pennsylvania who is a former Congressman who was going to be an elector for President Trump who said that what they were trying to do was an attempt to overthrow the government and illegal. Our case was built on, frankly, Republicans who put their allegiance to the country before the party.” (p. 28) Trump rejected any information that threatened his power

… Smith had an interesting way of framing what Trump did. He compared it to an “affinity fraud,” the kind of financial scam where someone builds trust and then exploits it: “And in a lot of ways this case was an affinity fraud. The President had people who he had built up — who had built up trust in him, including people in his own party, and he preyed on that. Some people wouldn’t do it. Others would. We’re lucky that enough wouldn’t that the election was upheld.” (p. 159) Smith wanted to testify publicly, but was denied

Smith actually wanted to testify in public. He requested a public hearing. Republicans said no… The irony here is thick. Even Trump himself said he wanted Smith to testify publicly. Trump told reporters, “I’d rather see him testify publicly because there’s no way he can answer the questions.” Well, Smith answered the questions. For an entire day. Republicans just made sure as few people as possible would hear about it. Smith is “saddened and angered” over retaliation against his staff

Throughout the transcript, Smith repeatedly expressed concern not for himself, but for the career prosecutors and FBI agents who worked on the case and have since been targeted… Smith expects Trump to indict him… Smith warns DOJ may lose ability to prosecute public corruption

Asked about the dismantling of the public integrity section at DOJ since Trump took office, Smith expressed alarm: “Well, I’m concerned that the Department is going to cease to have an ability to prosecute public corruption, that there is going to be the expertise necessary to do that or the direction to do that. And so, again, I think there are short-term costs and long-term costs.” (p. 196) …

From Mary Geddry, at her SubStack:

… Smith is a triathlete, and it shows, not in swagger, but in bearing. The posture of someone who understands endurance matters more than speed. Someone who knows you don’t finish a long race by chest-thumping at mile two. You finish it by pacing yourself, trusting the work, and staying upright when others burn out. That same discipline runs through the eight-hour deposition transcript now circulating widely, released despite, not because of, the House Republicans who insisted on keeping it closed-door. Smith had offered to testify publicly, but was refused. Transparency, it turns out, was only appealing until it involved the full record. Once the transcript escaped containment, however, the effect was immediate. Strip away the bad-faith questioning and cable-news caricatures, and what you’re left with is not a man on the defensive, but a prosecutor doing something deeply inconvenient to his critics: calmly telling the truth, under oath, without theatrics. Over and over again, Jack Smith returns to the same foundational point, one that detonates years of talking points. He did not charge Donald Trump because Democrats wanted him to. He charged him because, in his professional judgment, the evidence met the highest standard in American criminal law. Proof beyond a reasonable doubt. In both cases, January 6 and classified documents alike…. Smith is equally blunt about responsibility. Trump, he explains, was not a bystander caught in a swirl of overzealous aides. He was the central actor, the most culpable, the most responsible. The crimes benefited him. The pressure campaign, the lies, the scheme to subvert lawful government functions all flowed outward from him. No fog of euphemisms, just causation. On January 6, Smith’s language tightens further. The attack, he says, does not happen without Trump. Trump sent people to the Capitol, refused to act once violence erupted, and then used the chaos as leverage. The violence was foreseeable, and useful. Smith states it plainly: Trump’s actions “endangered the life of the Vice President.” The sitting vice-president of the United States, placed in mortal danger by the man who put him there. And then Smith dismantles the last refuge of Trump’s defenders: the claim that he genuinely “believed” the election lies he told. Under oath, Smith explains that Trump was repeatedly informed by advisers, courts, and state officials that the fraud claims were false, and was briefed on why certain vote-counting patterns were entirely normal. None of it mattered. As Smith put it, the evidence showed a “pattern of knowingly false claims,” one marked by its “depth, length, and repetition.” Trump didn’t stop when the claims were debunked, instead he refined and focused them. The conduct, Smith concluded, was far too consistent and selective to be confusion. It was deliberate deceit… The same precision applies in the classified documents case. Smith lays it out without embellishment: Donald Trump “willfully retained” highly classified national defense information after leaving office, stored it in unsecured locations “including a ballroom and a bathroom,” and then “repeatedly attempted to obstruct justice” to conceal his continued possession of it. Smith confirms that Trump showed sensitive materials to people who lacked clearance or any legitimate need to know, including at Bedminster. This was not carelessness or nostalgia. As Smith made clear under oath, the evidence pointed to intent, retention, concealment, and obstruction, in sequence. Finally, Smith addresses the part that always gets waved away as “tone policing” until someone’s life is actually threatened: witness intimidation. Trump’s public statements, Smith explains, endangered witnesses, court staff, prosecutors, and their families. The threat didn’t need to be explicit to be effective. Courts agreed. Appeals courts agreed. Smith makes no apologies for acting to protect the process. None. In that sense, this deposition reads less like a defense than a reckoning. History will likely remember it as the moment Jack Smith was finally allowed to litigate the case he was denied by circumstance. Not before a jury, not with a verdict at the end, but on the record, under oath, with the facts laid out cleanly and without adornment. The cases didn’t fail. They were interrupted. And this testimony preserves what interruption could not erase…

