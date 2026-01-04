Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It’s Never Too Early To Do Your Taxes Open Thread

It’s Never Too Early To Do Your Taxes Open Thread

by | 36 Comments

For whatever reason, I am thinking about money and how I spend too much and don’t save enough, and the last 3 years I have been hit with  much higher tax bills than expected, so I woke up on Friday feeling driven to get all my tax stuff together and sent off to my tax guy.  I figure this will give me 3 months to deal with whatever tax surprises are ahead this year.  I got it done and sent it off.

So that’s where my head is at as we head into the new year.  (At least until Venezuela.)

How about the rest of you?

 

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Chetan Murthy
  • eldorado
  • Eric S.
  • Eyeroller
  • JaySinWA
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Leto
  • MobiusKlein
  • MoCaAce
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • planetjanet
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • SpaceUnit
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We had an artists post scheduled for this afternoon, but he had an old friend come to town at the last minute, so we moved it to next week.

      I still don’t have my calendar, high hopes for this week!

    2. 2.

      planetjanet

      I just filed Mom’s 2023 taxes. She has been…forgetful. It’s all good since she is getting a refund. It time for me to start finding a good deal on the tax software.

    3. 3.

      eldorado

      some late and somewhat unexpected freelance work means i have to send in estimated tax payments before the middle of the month and might as well get on top of the whole mess

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl: I commented yesterday, but I don’t think you saw it. Mine came yesterday, and they look great. There were about five other calendars, seemingly somebody’s personal designs with cartoons and jokes to someone named Jerry, but all the ones I ordered came, so I’m not doing anything about it. I think maybe they threw them in so the box would fit.

    5. 5.

      stinger

      Good for you! I’m hoping I can still do a free online return this year — last year was great in that regard.

      planetjanet: If the government owes you, they don’t care how late you file.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @eldorado: Every year I spend more time thinking “I have to work on my taxes” and then I have to move “taxes” to the next week on my calendar.  Over and over and over.

      So great to just get it all together on Jan 2 and have that monkey off my back.

    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl: I ordered mine just before Christmas, if memory serves (like, December 23 or 24). Lulu gave me an anticipated delivery date of January 11, if that’s of any help to you in reckoning when yours will arrive.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: At least you got the ones you ordered, too.  Glad to hear they look great!

      We have sold 150 so far – we normally sell just over 200, but we were late getting them done.  Orders are still trickling in, so we’ll see where we end up.

    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      I won’t receive all my end-of-year tax documents from the bank until sometime in March so there’s no point in getting myself into a twist.

      But I too have to make my last quarterly 2025 estimated payment in about a week, so thanks for the reminder.

       

      ETA:  I’m also pretty sure I’m going to end up owing this year.  Not looking forward to it.

    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @SpaceUnit: It’s a little infuriating, isn’t it?  Banks and investment brokerages have all the damn information, could churn out statements days after year-end (let’s say, 14 days later, to give time for all settlement to occur — I know that some trades take time to settle out, but 14 days should be plennty; or let’s say 14 least 14 days into the New Year, and 30 days after the last trade, whichever is later) but they don’t.

      I’d also like to file my taxes get it over with.  But no.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      As a reminder

      In 2025, nearly 300,000 Americans used a new electronic system to file their taxes directly with the IRS for free. In 2026, that’s no longer an option.

       

      IRS Direct File launched as a pilot program in 2024 as a way for Americans to file directly with the Internal Revenue Service online and for free. The Biden administration announced it would become permanent, expanding it to cover 25 states in 2025.

      Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is also the acting IRS commissioner, told reporters at the White House in November that there are “better alternatives” to Direct File. “It wasn’t used very much,” he said. “And we think that the private sector can do a better job.”

    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      @Chetan Murthy:

      My investment bank didn’t used to be so slow but about six or seven years ago they merged with another big financial institution, and now it just takes forever.

      I’m pretty much used to it at this point.

    16. 16.

      Leto

      Have a week till I begin my last semester with graduation in May, so getting mentally ready for that. For some reason beyond my understanding I’m considering graduate school. I need to login to OMB and get my W2. Watching the Eagles play the Commanders, cheered when the Falcons beat the Saints which promoted the Panthers into the playoffs. Though, absolutely no team from the NFC South should be in the playoffs.

      Also reading a great biography of Thaddeus Stevens. 

    17. 17.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Assholes in the Trump Admin. will be making it so that you can’t pay your taxes with a check, OR get your refund via check.

       

      Probably not this year, but soon enough. YES, I’m kinda old-fashioned about this stuff, but if they don’t use checks, I’ll just have to revert to GIANT STONE WHEELS and crush those assholes.

    18. 18.

      Eric S.

      @SpaceUnit:

      @Chetan Murthy:

      IT’s not just the wait that frustrates but the continual revisions. In years past I’ve received revised statements after April 15. I’m certainly not taking the time to refile for the $1.19 change they make.

    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      @Eric S.:

      I don’t think I’ve had to deal with a lot of revisions.  It’s possible, but I can’t make heads or tails of those financial statements anyway.  Just makes my head spin.

      I just dump it all on my accountant’s desk and let her sort it out.  That’s what I’m paying her for.

    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Let’s see.  300,000 people in a successful pilot program.  Yeah, let’s cancel that.  Imagine being someone who does everything out of spite, and wanting to be aligned with others who do everything out of spite.

      No thanks!

    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Hmm, I hadn’t thought about that.  I don’t want to be pushy.  50 calendars basically = $500 for Athenspets.

      I’m guessing that for some people it was just too late if they were going to give the calendars as gifts.

      My guess is that most people who want calendars have ordered them by now.

      Maybe I’ll put up a thermometer for Athenspets in a couple of weeks in case any of the folks who normally buy but didn’t this year want to donate.

      Thoughts on that?

    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      @Leto: What’s your major? If you ever shared it, I didn’t see that thread.

      I liked graduate school much better than undergraduate..

    30. 30.

      JaySinWA

      @WaterGirl: I think it is less about spite (although it plays a role) and more about Turbo Tax (and big tax prep) lobbying. There was a lot of opposition the government doing your taxes for you and a specific effort to first offer next to useless free tier versions, and then to contract for the code. There’s a lot of money in tax prep.

    32. 32.

      Leto

      @Ohio Mom: I’m a history major. Perfect time for that, right? I’ve spent the past few weeks trying to think of what I’d like to focus on a bit more, because I do have a really wide range of interests with it. Gilded Age with emergence of labor unions, robber barons, and the progressives? New Deal era? Slavery and Reconstruction? Military history (Air Force specific)?

      Part of what I’ve realized is that many of the topics involve systems of oppression and resistances to them, so that at least might be the place to start. I need to sit down with my advisor again and talk to him about.

    33. 33.

      Eyeroller

      @SpaceUnit: You can autoschedule estimated taxes if you have an account at irs.gov.  Very convenient. They withdraw from your bank account on dates you specify.  (Obviously this has to be set up in advance.)  I also autoschedule my state estimated taxes.

    34. 34.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: It’s infuriating.  I probably couldn’t use it, but the vast majority of people could use the free service, which had access to the data already there.  (Which is what the IRS uses to check your return as it is.). Many other countries have this, but we can’t because Inuit’s profits are more important (no, they do not do a better job).

    36. 36.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Leto: I had a dream a few days ago that I decided to apply to graduate school for a Ph.D in chemistry, and when they asked me at the admission interview why I wanted to go back, I said flat out it was to get my ticket punched so that I could work in chemistry patent law.  (Subtext was also that I was tired of being pushed around because I didn’t get the Ph.D). I wound up waking up then because the whole notion of going back and basically being an indentured servant at my age and experience level was a nightmare…

