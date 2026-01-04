Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Best Of…

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Best Of...

I signed up for Apple TV so I could watch the current seasons of Slow Horses and The Morning Show.  But when I finished Slow Horses, I started re-watching Shrinking, and then moved on to *The Morning Show.  With just 3 episodes left of that show, I have 25 days left of my now-cancelled Apple TV.

And of course, having just put my tax info together for 2025, I am feeling like I am wasting money that could better be used elsewhere.  I’m starting to think that TaMara’s approach to streaming might be best – sign up for a month of a streaming service, watch some shows you want to see, and then cancel and move on to the next streaming service.

So I’m selfishly hoping we can collectively come up with a Top 10 Shows list for each of the streaming services.

Prime
Netflix
Apple TV
Acorn
Britbox
Disney
Hulu
Paramount+
Peacock
YouTube

Those are the 10 steaming services I can think of, but if there are others, I can add them to the list.

When you nominate a show, please tell us at least 3 things about it:

  • which streaming service it’s on
  • what genre it is
  • what makes it a great show

Also, too.   When I started watching the current season of The Morning Show, I found myself wondering why I had been watching the show because it seemed sort of lame.  I figured I’d give it an episode or two to give them a minute to find their footing.  And they did!  But it struck me yesterday that it feels like a soap opera. A pretty good soap opera, but a soap opera, nonetheless. Am I crazy?  That got me to wondering about how many other popular shows might just be the new soap operas.  (I don’t even know, are the regular soap operas even still running in network television?)

Feel free to take a meta view and  talk about things like that, as well as building the Top 10 lists for the various streaming services.

    3Comments

    1.

      WaterGirl

      I hope Cole doesn't think I stepped on his post.  We've only been doing Medium Cool at 7pm on Sundays for about 6 years, so there's no reason for him to have tracked that!

    2.

      Geo W. Hayduke

      Pluribus

      Apple TV

      Reason it’s great: Rhea Seahorn and VInce Gilligan

      Reservation Dogs

      Hulu

      Reason it’s great: a million excellent first nation actors and Taika Watiti

      Our Flag Means Death

      HBO

      Reason it’s great: Taika, and lots of GLBTQIA content

