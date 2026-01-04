Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I signed up for Apple TV so I could watch the current seasons of Slow Horses and The Morning Show. But when I finished Slow Horses, I started re-watching Shrinking, and then moved on to *The Morning Show. With just 3 episodes left of that show, I have 25 days left of my now-cancelled Apple TV.

And of course, having just put my tax info together for 2025, I am feeling like I am wasting money that could better be used elsewhere. I’m starting to think that TaMara’s approach to streaming might be best – sign up for a month of a streaming service, watch some shows you want to see, and then cancel and move on to the next streaming service.

So I’m selfishly hoping we can collectively come up with a Top 10 Shows list for each of the streaming services.

Prime

Netflix

Apple TV

Acorn

Britbox

Disney

Hulu

Paramount+

Peacock

YouTube

Those are the 10 steaming services I can think of, but if there are others, I can add them to the list.

When you nominate a show, please tell us at least 3 things about it:

which streaming service it’s on

what genre it is

what makes it a great show

Also, too. When I started watching the current season of The Morning Show, I found myself wondering why I had been watching the show because it seemed sort of lame. I figured I’d give it an episode or two to give them a minute to find their footing. And they did! But it struck me yesterday that it feels like a soap opera. A pretty good soap opera, but a soap opera, nonetheless. Am I crazy? That got me to wondering about how many other popular shows might just be the new soap operas. (I don’t even know, are the regular soap operas even still running in network television?)

Feel free to take a meta view and talk about things like that, as well as building the Top 10 lists for the various streaming services.

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.