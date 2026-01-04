Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor at a shuttered subway station.

Mamdani called the station a “testament to the importance of public transit” and announced Mike Flynn as his new transportation commissioner. https://wapo.st/4qwI4g3 [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Mamdani has now been inaugurated twice — officially, by Attorney General Letitia James, and secondarily in an afternoon celebration by Chief Influencer Bernie Sanders, a failed legislator who has nevertheless created a multi-million dollar political enterprise with millions of dedicated fanbois. (It’s like the cities that have two sets of fireworks every New Years’ Eve — one at midnight for the locals, and a ‘family-friendly’ version in the afternoon for children and tourists, here represented by DSA members, the media, & Mamdani’s national donors.)

Mamdani: Where else can you hear the sound of the steel pan, savor the smell of sancocho, and pay $9 for coffee on the same block? Where else could a Muslim kid like me grow up eating bagels and lox every Sunday? [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 3:04 PM

New York — and I say this as a native — is a notoriously difficult city to govern. Maybe a quarter to a third of its voters fall into a Venn diagram of oligarchs, the global financial services & media that support the oligarchs, and the ever-shifting cast of starry-eyed incomers from elsewhere who aspire to ‘make it’ in the Big Apple. The rest of the population, in all its multicultural 800-mother-tongues diversity, just want the streets plowed, the trash picked up, and the various transit systems to run on time. Also, most of what a NYC mayor can do is under the control of the state legislature, whose members despise the city even while relying on it for their economic survival. (Sound familiar?) Mamdani has been christened a generational talent, and it is to be hoped that he can live up to his billing.

(From Gothamist: “Unpacking the cultural references at Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration”.)

I don’t like that line at all. I would be strongly disinclined to support someone who said it. But it’s not like Mamdani’s opponents support individualism. Their slogan is “obey the dear leader, conform to conservatism, and send the garbage back where they came from.” [image or embed] — Nobody Can Stop Popehat (@kenwhite.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 1:21 PM

/2 That’s because I think the choice between a mainstream vibe-collectivist (who only seems extreme through Overton Window abuse) and a cult of white nationalist nihilists is not a close call. Taking the least charitable view of Mamdani, we’ve lived with it plenty before, and he’s not a psychopath. /3 Also, Trumpism is more or less collectivism for the benefit of a white male conservative affluent polity rather than other groups. It’s not like Trumpism is remotely individualistic in terms of thought, speech, or tolerance. So going with the “not gleefully bigoted” one is an easy choice. /4 Also, Mamdani’s skilled, but also super young and I don’t get that he means what older people take him as meaning by that line. He was born two years after the wall came down. The term means something else to him. /5 Also, I’m not the audience, and even if I don‘t like it, I think politics is better served by sincere expressions of values than by vapid centrist message-neutering. Let a thousand slogans bloom. /6 But it’s likely just age and bias that make me associate “collectivism” with bad things, like, say, hypersensitivity to the mildest criticism of a concept or candidate even if that criticism is expressly couched in acknowledging that candidate’s basic decency and superiority to alternatives.

this is such an important thing to recognize and call out

the fascism is mostly done being nice at this point, but it got here through well dressed men politely asking questions while the rest of us were scolded for pointing out where those questions led [image or embed] — Micah (@rincewind.run) January 1, 2026 at 3:35 PM

a Warrenite with Bernie's message discipline and Obama's charisma is a hell of a thing to watch in action [image or embed] — the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 7:20 PM

This is exactly correct. The rhetoric is Bernie Sanders but the execution has been Elizabeth Warren. Aside from the joy at seeing the city reimagined as a place where working folks can live and build a life, I hope this charts a winning path forward for the progressive left nationwide. — Reviewer #2 (@rschlock.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 7:38 PM

I hasten to add that it helps immeasurably that he is young, male, and conventionally attractive. He’s got that Obama freshness about him as well. Elizabeth Warren suffered more than anything else from voters not wanting to be lectured to by an older woman.

(I will never not be angry about it.) — Reviewer #2 (@rschlock.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 8:03 PM

Echoing others to say it's great that a guy with this level of retail politicking has already attained the highest office he'll likely aspire to and will use it there instead of pretending to love ethanol [image or embed] — Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 8:21 PM

Good article and damned if I'm not sending more props to Curtis Sliwa! "Anybody that's rooting for him to fail, that's pretty selfish," he said. Wow.

Mamdani’s inauguration – through the eyes of five New Yorkers – City & State New York share.google/iVHPjowKUxqU… [image or embed] — Tilted Owl (@tiltowl.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 12:14 AM

Zohran Mamdani took office Thursday as New York’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, bringing hope to Muslim residents who for decades have felt they were merely on the edges of municipal power. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Progressive reformers tend to be very good at political organizing and groundswell. But their disdain (often warranted) of patronage-style politics often makes it difficult for them to be connected to the larger communities they need to serve.

www.thenation.com/article/poli… [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 2, 2026 at 1:21 PM

John Lindsay was mayor when I left NYC for college in the Midwest, and one of the major reasons I never returned. He may have had the best intentions, but living under his regime convinced me that Finley Peter Dunne’s Gilded Age Goo-Goos still pranced the legislative Earth. I don’t respect most of the Nation‘s current positions, but this article is IMO extremely on point: