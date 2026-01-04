Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Successes in the Pacific Northwest

Master landscaper / photographer Dan B, once again stepping up:

The last set of garden pictures I sent were mostly mistakes. This batch are successes and my opinions on why they are successful. Some are from this winter and late Fall. Others are from other seasons.

Top photo: I planted two Abutilon, Flowering Maple, in big pots. This one is a Coral orange. My partner bought a rich red one that bloomed profusely for months. There are a couple flowers still open in January.

The orange one has lived through two winters. This past winter we had below freezing non-stop for five days and hit 15° several times. Abutilon are supposed to die below freezing. Good drainage may be the trick. I’m hoping the new red plant will be as tough.

By the driveway I planted several silver leaved, red flowered, Epilobium canum, a selection of a California native. We had less than an inch of rain per month from May through September and they did fine. They bloom late – September. This photo is from late December. I love this crazy late bloom.

Also in front at the entry is this red Peony and dark blue P.C. Iris. These break the rule of pastel blooms in front but they’re early and the Epilobium is late. The rest of the time the pastels are spared competition from these showboaters.

It’s my belief that flowers that are vivid colors work together. If either of these were paler they’d clash. Many rich colors get along well.

In late summer the pastel Lilies and the white Vitex agnus castus bloom. I love the contrast of flower size but the hummingbird likes both sizes.

The Vitex grows to 15 feet. It’s a haven for little birds that love the shelter of the Garrya elliptica, Coast Silk Tassel, another coastal California native. It’s to the right in this picture. The little birds hide from the Bald Eagles and the hawks in the neighborhood then fly to the water dish / bird bath on the porch next to the coral pink Canna. Other flying things, the Blue Angels, were around this day.

We’re in the flight path to Boeing Field, King County Municipal Airport, where the Blue Angels are staged. This plane is one of six in a row that fly directly, and loudly, overhead. The little birds don’t like the noise but stay in the Garrya. It’s amazing to watch them fly full speed into the Garrya. The plant looks like a solid wall to my human eyes but not the birds.

On the north side of the small back terrace is a big pot with bronze New Zealand Flax and a bright orange Canna. They suffered from last winter but there were other plants in the pot so it looked okay.

The big pot is a few feet from the north property line. I planted a Japanese Maple which I believe is called Coral Sunset. It provide privacy for us and stays under ten feet so is not confining – the neighbors yard is four feet lower so we can see the sky and taller plants over the top. The new foliage color, and Fall color, echoes the orange Canna. I don’t have pictures but there’s also a dark orange flowered Phygelius, Cape Fuchsia, with dark bronze foliage thar mimics the Flax.

I like to echo colors and contrast foliage shapes. The strap like leaves of the Flax and wide leaves of the Canna contrast with the small leaves of the Phygelius. It’s less important to have lots of flowers when there’s good foliage.

I believe some of y’all have succeeded with indoor hydroponic gardens… anybody got pictures to share?

What’s going on in your gardens (indoor / memories / planning / suggestions), this week?

  • sab
  • satby
  • Suburban Mom

    1. 1.

      sab

      I am happy DanB found a happy life in the Pacific Northwest where gardens thrive year round, but I wish he was here in Ohio to help mine. Clay soil, uneven lighting (shade except full baking sun in summer) and winter.

    3. 3.

      satby

      I keep trying to grow plants with dark or bronze foliage but they never do well for me.  It may just be it gets too cold over winter but even the ones I lift and bring indoors just never thrive the way their green leaved siblings do when they’re all replanted outside again.

    4. 4.

      Suburban Mom

      I installed a raised bed for vegetables last summer with a deer fence on top.  This was a retirement gift to myself.   My experiments starting from seed including fast lady peas and honeypatch squash were wildly productive, as were three types of kale and collards I bought as plants.  My best tomato plant was a random volunteer gift from my neighbor.  I spent a chunk of summer and fall preserving what we didn’t immediately consume. The bed is now frozen and not at all photogenic, but my freezer and pantry are full.  My epic fail was Kentucky wonder beans.  I’m guessing that I underestimated their need for sun and/or water.

