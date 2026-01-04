



Master landscaper / photographer Dan B, once again stepping up:

The last set of garden pictures I sent were mostly mistakes. This batch are successes and my opinions on why they are successful. Some are from this winter and late Fall. Others are from other seasons.

Top photo: I planted two Abutilon, Flowering Maple, in big pots. This one is a Coral orange. My partner bought a rich red one that bloomed profusely for months. There are a couple flowers still open in January.

The orange one has lived through two winters. This past winter we had below freezing non-stop for five days and hit 15° several times. Abutilon are supposed to die below freezing. Good drainage may be the trick. I’m hoping the new red plant will be as tough.

By the driveway I planted several silver leaved, red flowered, Epilobium canum, a selection of a California native. We had less than an inch of rain per month from May through September and they did fine. They bloom late – September. This photo is from late December. I love this crazy late bloom.

Also in front at the entry is this red Peony and dark blue P.C. Iris. These break the rule of pastel blooms in front but they’re early and the Epilobium is late. The rest of the time the pastels are spared competition from these showboaters.

It’s my belief that flowers that are vivid colors work together. If either of these were paler they’d clash. Many rich colors get along well.

In late summer the pastel Lilies and the white Vitex agnus castus bloom. I love the contrast of flower size but the hummingbird likes both sizes.