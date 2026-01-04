Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread

by

Joelle and I are both under the weather with a little bug- hacking and coughing and just feeling general unwell but not unwell enough to do anything about doctor wise, so we have just been puttering around the house. I have that low grade fuzziness that comes with some of these folds and I just can’t really focus for anything for too long, so it’s hard to get into a book or show or anything and I feel too shitty to do anything other than light organizing or cleaning. We decided to get some fresh air and were sitting outside on the patio getting some sun and air and after a bit Joelle, upon sighting two flies and one bee like insect declared “This is too much nature” and plodded back inside. So if you were every thinking about sending us camping recommendations, don’t.

The political rhetoric regarding Trump’s illegal invasion of Venezuela seems to be deteriorating quickly, and I, like you, am just fucking thrilled to see what kind of evilness and stupidity spirals from this- how many more Venezuelans is this dementia patient going to murder? Probably be under a week that he will let Miller start rounding up Americans with Venezuelan backgrounds into internment camps and Miller uses this as an excuse to lock up anyone whiter than Erika Kirk? Just everything is disgusting and maddening and I wish I lived in a world where I knew in the future these motherfuckers would all pay for their crimes, but we don’t have that luxury.

What a way to start the new year. Like I said, my brain is kind of fried and I can’t focus, so I am gonna go just sit down somewhere and be more worthless than usual until it is time to go to bed. For dinner, I used a leftover bun and made a sandwich out of cream cheese, smoked sprats, capers, and tomato, and as I walked by Joelle with it she looked at it and I just said “if I tell you what is in this you will throw up” and kept walking.

I’ll leave you with that.

