I’ve managed to catch up on most of my sleep and the BLEH continues to recede, but I’m going to keep tonight to the basics as well.

About 2/3rds of Ukraine is under air raid alert for drone swarms.

Ukraine has been under Russian attack for several hours🚨‼️ Another explosion just shook Kharkiv. Explosions reported in Kyiv. Multiple explosions have also been reported in Chernihiv, where the city is experiencing power outages. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 8:16 PM

Another night.

Another massive missile attack prepared by russia.

Shaheds are already flying.

Planes are about to take off.

We stay together in this darkness.

Please, let us all survive this night. — Angelica Shalagina🇺🇦 (@angel-shalagina.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM

Here’s tonight’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

An updated map shows current routes of Ukrainian strike UAVs. Russian sources claim around 180 drones are in the air, but both the number and the routes are highly approximate, the DroneBomber channel notes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 11:41 AM

Just as we now know that the idea for Trump to scarf up Greenland came from Russia’s GRU, which ran a very successful influence operation on the overly credulous ignoramus doing business as Senator Tom Cotton, we have been reminded that Putin first proposed that he would gift Venezuela to Trump if Trump would give him Ukraine. we know this from Fiona Hill’s October 2019 testimony to Congress.

During Fiona Hill’s testimony to Congress on Oct 14, 2019, she described how Trump and Putin discussed exchanging Ukraine for Venezuela. The quid pro quo was if Trump refuses to help Ukraine fight off a Russian invasion, Putin would not help Venezuela (a Russian ally) resist a US takeover. [image or embed] — Ambassador Ken Fairfax (ret) (@portlandken.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 9:36 PM

I want to thank Y_Y Sim Qian for bringing the most recent Blackbird Group assessment to everyone’s attention last night in the comments.

2025 can reasonably be seen as an operational and strategic failure for Russia, but all scenarios remain on the table. Any optimism is premature, as Ukraine also faces serious challenges. In this thread: An assessment of the past year and its broader implications. 1/ First, some numbers. Russia took under 4,600 km² of Ukrainian territory in 2025, compared to roughly 3,500 km² in 2024. Despite the increase, focusing only on square kilometers provides poor tools for analyzing current dynamics and the war’s future. 2/ Russia failed to achieve operational goals. The front advanced relatively evenly despite local salients. Most captured territory consisted of fields, villages and small towns. Even when brief momentum appeared, Russian forces were unable to turn it into a larger breakthrough. 3/ Although Huliaipole and most of Pokrovsk & Myrnohrad fell in late 2025, the overall situation did not change significantly. The war remains attritional, and despite tactical adaptations, the slow, grinding pace continues without a decisive shift in sight in the coming months. 4/ The growing phenomenon of de-mechanization and extended kill zones – driven by a increasing numbers of drones, drone units, and technical & tactical developments – has now effectively eliminated the possibility of conventional, operational-level mechanized breakthroughs. 5/ Amidst of these challenges, Russia has failed to find the means to decisively weaken or break Ukraine militarily. Ukraine is still able to negotiate without immediate coercion that would undermine its sovereignty, which in turn is one of Russia’s central objectives. 6/ Despite averting major crises, Ukraine faces internal and external problems that are damaging, or could further damage, its war effort. Manpower issues remain unresolved, and a sharp rise in desertions in 2025 has worsened an existing challenge. 7/ Ukraine conducted counterattacks and halted Russian offensives in several sectors, but even its most successful operations were largely local. It’s difficult to see how Ukraine could achieve success beyond the tactical level in 2026, but local operations will continue. 8/ From another point of view, Ukraine’s actions produced a relatively successful overall defence that denied the enemy many of its objectives. Tactical successes mattered: Ukraine held against a stronger opponent while losing less than 1% of its total territory. 9/ Unfortunately, the loose coalition supporting Ukraine is showing cracks. US policy has been tentative and Europe’s aid limits have been tested, as seen in difficult negotiations over financial assistance. EU reached an agreement this time, but the next may be harder. 10/ Europe would need to increase economic and military support for Ukraine to even preserve its current position militarily and politically. However, as 2026 progresses, I’m afraid major changes won’t occur, which narrows Ukraine’s options and strengthens Russia’s leverage. 11/ Russia seeks a more favorable European security architecture for itself and is prepared to sacrifice vast resources to achieve it. Ukraine’s ability to pursue an independent foreign and security policy is fundamentally incompatible with this goal. 12/ It is naive to think Russia’s ambitions stop at Donbas’ administrative borders. If Ukraine preserves full sovereignty while losing only land, Russia will have won a territorial victory, but will have failed strategically. Russia won’t accept such an outcome easily. 13/ Russia’s desired victory requires Ukraine’s subjugation: heavy influence over society, no NATO path, no Western security guarantees, and limits on defensive capabilities. Achieving this demands prolonged military and diplomatic pressure, so a quick resolution is unlikely. 14/ From Moscow’s perspective, better outcomes remain within reach. Ukraine’s negotiating position is likely going to worsen as the war drags on. Russian society will of course continue to deteriorate as costs mount, but Russia isn’t fighting for optimal quarterly GDP figures. 15/ Multiple scenarios remain possible, making definitive predictions difficult. Still, this is a year in which all parties will seek some kind of a resolution. Someone will lose more than others. I hope it won’t be those fighting for freedom and democracy. 16/16

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Will Be Meetings in Europe That Must Become Yet Another Contribution to Our Defense and to Hastening the End of the War – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! We are continuing internal changes in Ukraine today, and each of them must strengthen our state and our Ukrainian resilience. Five regional administrations – I held interviews with candidates today. Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions. Strong leaders are needed – to support their communities and to be able to help other regions that truly need it. Leadership at the local level is just as important as leadership at the central government level. I am grateful to those who have worked in the regions with genuine responsibility. The names of the new heads will be announced once the formal appointment procedures begin. Next week, the respective administrations should already have their leaders in place. I spoke today with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko – a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is being prepared for tomorrow. It is important that the changes continue. Today, we also worked thoroughly on the security track. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will undergo changes, and we discussed the relevant directions for these changes with Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. We will continue tomorrow. We are already preparing for the next diplomatic week as well – there will be meetings in Europe that must become yet another contribution to our defense and to hastening the end of the war. Ukraine will be prepared for both possible paths ahead – diplomacy, which we are pursuing, or continued active defense if the pressure from our partners on Russia proves insufficient. Ukraine seeks peace. But Ukraine will not give up its strength to anyone. Thank you to everyone who works for our state and to those who defend Ukraine as they would defend themselves. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

A reminder that if Russia hasn’t yet done something, it’s because of their resource limitations, not the international law. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 7:37 AM

Germany:

🌑🇩🇪 A massive blackout has hit Berlin after unknown set fire to a power facility. Tens of thousands are without electricity.

Authorities say full restoration may take until January 8. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 10:18 AM

Turkey:

Venezuela:

Shadow fleet tanker Hyperion off Venezuela reflagged to Russia on December 24 after a stop in Cartagena, hoping the Russian flag will shield it from US seizure, gCaptain reported. The vessel recently carried oil from Murmansk to Venezuela. gcaptain.com/second-shado… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 6:34 AM

Finland:

The Finnish Border Guard has published a video showing the earlier detention of the cargo vessel FITBURG, which was en route from Russia and is suspected of involvement in damage to underwater cables. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 6:19 PM

Happy New Year Carlo Graziani:

‼️Russian Railways is nearing a systemic collapse. High debt and low income are crippling the budget, they are buying less and less locomotives and railcars due to budget issues, and an urgent 200B ruble bailout request was denied. Expect a cascade of train failures, soon.💥🚂 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 3:28 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Update: 11 strategic bombers in the air: 5 Tu-95s from the “Olenya” airbase

3 Tu-95s from the “Belya” airbase

3 Tu-160s from the “Ukrainka” airbase First air alert has sounded in Kyiv and across country: two MiG-31Ks with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles now airborne. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 6:37 PM

At least 4 MiG-31Ks now airborne- monitors say there have been Kinzhal missile launches. Also, 4 Tu-22 bombers have taken off from Olenya air base. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 6:46 PM

Monitors now saying MiGs imitated Kinzhal launches, threat of launches still there, however. Large numbers of Shahed attack drones from several sites in fascist Russia. Drones now nearing Kyiv. Graphic with flight times of Kinzhals- 3 min 5 sec for Kyiv. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 6:54 PM

For the first time, Shahed equipped with a MANPADS has been detected. This Shahed was equipped with a camera, radio modem and is remotely controlled from Russia. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 11:46 AM

The Shahed drone fitted with an Igla MANPADS was intercepted by the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 2:54 PM

Ukraine now produces over 200 FP‑1/FP‑2 long-range strike drones per day at about $58,000 per FP‑1, significantly cheaper than Russian Shaheds, Fire Point CTO Iryna Terekh said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 7:27 AM

Kharkiv:

3:15 AM local time in Ukraine/8:45 PM EST:

🚨 Russian attack on Kharkiv continues. There were several explosions just now. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 8:45 PM

UPD. Rescuers have recovered fragments of the body of a sixth victim from the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv, destroyed by a russian missile strike on 2 January. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 12:45 PM

Popasna, Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Kyiv:

In Kyiv russian drone struck a private medical facility, causing damage – local news channels report. Evacuation is in progress, there are injured. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 8:48 PM

A car exploded in Kyiv’s Obolon district, wounding a serviceman with shrapnel, prosecutors said. Police, bomb disposal teams, dog handlers and other services responded, and the blast is being investigated as a terrorist attack. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 8:09 AM

Russian occupied Mariupol:

New mass graves of unidentified people are appearing in Mariupol. A new wave of exhumations is linked to russia’s ongoing housing construction — meant to accommodate illegal settlers brought into the city. Also, the mortality rate in Mariupol is high too. Photos Petro Andriushchenko [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 9:18 AM

It terrifies me to realise that we may never be able to trace every russian war crime in Mariupol. How many people are not laid to rest with dignity? There will be no peace without justice. Though I feel that repeating this is screaming into the void, but we must defend the truth. We must. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 9:18 AM

Pokrovsk:

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 25th Airborne Brigade destroyed a column of Russian quad bikes near Pokrovsk and sent along their New Year’s greetings. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 3:31 PM

The Lyman front:

Ukraine’s SIGNUM battalion destroyed a van packed with Russian soldiers on the Lyman front, then eliminated fleeing quad bikes. The final strike was completed by drone inertia after video signal loss. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 3:07 AM

The Black Sea:

Russia has sent another bulk carrier of stolen Ukrainian grain out of occupied Crimea. Bulk carrier Siberia under the Russian flag loaded grain in Feodosia after disabling AIS near Kerch on 21 December and is now transiting the Bosphorus toward Lebanon or Syria, SeaKrime reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 9:52 AM

Moscow:

Due to an attack by unidentified drones in Moscow, around 200 flights have been delayed, according to Russian media. Operations at Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports have been temporarily restricted, departures and arrivals are suspended, and some flights have been canceled. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 11:12 AM

Overnight drones mass-attacked Moscow as Zhukovsky and Vnukovo airports briefly halted operations. The mayor claimed 21 drones were shot down near the city, while Russia’s MoD reported 11 over Moscow region and 90 across Russia in total. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 6:37 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

In Kuban, a Russian military truck carrying soldiers involved in attacks on Ukraine was blown up, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence reported. They noted that these soldiers were directly involved in missile strikes against Ukraine and war crimes targeting civilians. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 9:49 AM

Ukraine’s HUR reports an explosion at the entrance to Russia’s 47th Missile Brigade base in Korenevsk, Krasnodar Krai on the morning of 26 December. A military KAMAZ carrying personnel caught fire and the brigade, involved in missile attacks on Ukraine, suffered casualties. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 6:26 AM

Lipetsk Oblast, Russia:

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

