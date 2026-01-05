Because she sure is distracting me.

I got called into service today when this little girl got chomped on by her new big brother. The older couple that had only had her a few days, felt overwhelmed by all of it, so an emergency pick up needed to happen.

I decided I didn’t have enough chaos in my life, so sure, why not bring her onboard? She’ll stay here while she finishes her antibiotics and maybe until her stiches come out, about a week.

That Great Dane sized crate is never far away, easy to put up if needed for roaming domestic ducks, local strays or an injured Great Dane. Here she is wondering why she’s in jail.

We spent some time in the office, so I could get some work done. She claimed my exercise platform as the best throne for a princess and promptly fell asleep sitting up. She snores. Loudly.

My guys will get a slow introduction to her outside the crate. I’m only worried about her stitches, not them. We do want to make sure she’s not reactive to them since she has been bitten. So far, they all nose at the crate and she seems fine. Puppy crate training is not for the faint of heart (or those with sensitive ears). Jasper has made it clear he thinks I’m evil for letting the sweet girl howl and bark in the crate.

I assured him, she would settle down. And a few hours later she did. Anyone have any aspirin?

Once we are sure she’s healthy she’ll be either heading back to Iowa to my friend or to her new home locally.

I hope that helped you all take a deep breath and regroup. It’s going to be a long fight and we need to stay grounded. So, go outside, look a the moon, watch a sunrise, a sunset, listen to the birds sing.

Little Mazie-Mae will make sure I see the moon and stars at 3 am. Potty training means sleepless nights.

Respite open thread