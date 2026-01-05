There's a lot that could be said about this on a cultural level or a political level, but we have forgotten the personal level: people owe Joseph Biden, the man specifically, an apology. [image or embed] — Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:57 PM

There should be publications, or at least individuals involved with publications, who should specifically apologize to him, not as a politician, not as a former president, but as a person. They slandered a person as part of a Russian intelligence operation. They should apologize for that. — Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:58 PM

If I had done something of this nature against my neighbor, promoted an attack that was biased and not founded and meant to damage him specifically for something that he did not do, I would owe him an apology. Well, these people owe him an apology. — Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:59 PM

This is not a game, this is a real person. He had to address a claim against him that was not true. He was slandered in the media for something that he did not do, when due diligence made it clear even at the time that he did not do it. He was treated unjustly and deserves an apology for this. — Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:00 PM