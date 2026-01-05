Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Come on, man.

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

The revolution will be supervised.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

When we show up, we win.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

You are here: Home / Politics / Information Warfare / Late Night Open Thread: I, Too, Am Still Bitter

Late Night Open Thread: I, Too, Am Still Bitter

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

There's a lot that could be said about this on a cultural level or a political level, but we have forgotten the personal level: people owe Joseph Biden, the man specifically, an apology.

[image or embed]

— Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:57 PM

There should be publications, or at least individuals involved with publications, who should specifically apologize to him, not as a politician, not as a former president, but as a person. They slandered a person as part of a Russian intelligence operation. They should apologize for that.

— Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:58 PM

If I had done something of this nature against my neighbor, promoted an attack that was biased and not founded and meant to damage him specifically for something that he did not do, I would owe him an apology. Well, these people owe him an apology.

— Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 10:59 PM

This is not a game, this is a real person. He had to address a claim against him that was not true. He was slandered in the media for something that he did not do, when due diligence made it clear even at the time that he did not do it. He was treated unjustly and deserves an apology for this.

— Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:00 PM

I do not believe a community that cannot take accountability for this. I cannot trust a community that will not take accountability for this. People who supported this claim, even when it was clear at the time it was not true, have eroded society to the benefit of evil persons.

— Cai (@annenotation.bsky.social) January 1, 2026 at 11:01 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Kathleen

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Kathleen

      Good Morning, AL. Bless and thank you for all you do. You are a treasure who brightens my days.

      I, too, am very bitter and I’m still not able to release my anger about how America’s so called “liberal” elites treated Joe Biden. I attribute part of it to being Irish with Scorpio rising and the other part to revulsion towards people whom I believe are of evil intent (and yes, though I’m lapsed Catholic I still do believe evil exists).

      I wish you and your spouse a blessed day.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.