Monday Morning Open Thread

[image or embed]

— George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) January 3, 2026 at 8:29 PM

House Democrats met today to address the situation in Venezuela. There is no question that Maduro is a terrible person. There is also no question that Congress must be involved in any military operations.

— Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM

I, along with most Democrats, have already called on the Speaker to convene the House immediately, and our position is unanimous:

— Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM

We stand with the American people in opposing boots on the ground for oil and rejecting any military occupation, whether in Venezuela, Greenland, Canada, Cuba, or anywhere else.
Speaker Johnson, convene the House now!

— Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM

yep. i can identify any number of structural issues but at the end of the day the basic problem is the republican party. this has been apparent for at least 20 years. it is also an incredibly unpopular observation to make among “serious” people.

[image or embed]

— jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) January 4, 2026 at 6:52 PM

    12Comments

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      it’s because Republicans in Congress suddenly started letting their partisan interests COMPLETELY override their institutional interests

      SING IT.

    6. 6.

      p.a.

      My google (because I couldn’t remember): “the political scientist who originally pointed out the Republican party is insane.”

      Google AI took a while to respond, then came up with Chomsky (with blurb), Mike Lofgren, who I vaguely remember (with blurb),

      and my target, middle-of-the-road guys before their analyses.  Which may predate 2012 BTW.

      • Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein: These senior fellows published a 2012 op-ed and book characterizing the GOP as an “insurgent outlier” that is “ideologically extreme” and “scornful of compromise”. 
    9. 9.

      EarthWindFire

      Only thing to quibble with Jamelle Bouie about is his timeframe. It’s been longer than 20 years. Bill Clinton’s impeachment by a bunch of fellow adulterers made it obvious.

    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      The Founding Fathers saw the Orange Menace coming over 250 years ago.

      What they never figured was an entire branch, let alone both the other branches of government completely turning their backs on their oaths to the Constitution and their duties as a CO-EQUAL branch of government.

      THAT is the reason why we are here today.

