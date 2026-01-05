House Democrats met today to address the situation in Venezuela. There is no question that Maduro is a terrible person. There is also no question that Congress must be involved in any military operations. — Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM

I, along with most Democrats, have already called on the Speaker to convene the House immediately, and our position is unanimous: — Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM

We stand with the American people in opposing boots on the ground for oil and rejecting any military occupation, whether in Venezuela, Greenland, Canada, Cuba, or anywhere else.

Speaker Johnson, convene the House now! — Rep. Mike Thompson (@mikethompson.house.gov) January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM