Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The National Guard is not Batman.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

Republicans in disarray!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

He really is that stupid.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

First things first- Stephen Sheetz has passed, and Sheetz is kind of a big deal in the ohio valley, pa, md, area, so I feel obligated to mention his passing. Let’s get dem hoagies at half mast, yinzers and I don’t need any Isalys/Wawa/Sheetz arguments in the comments.

In other news, they keep putting Stephen Miller in front of a microphone and he continues to utter increasingly unhinged shit, and the nonsense about Greenland remains absolutely bonkers. And the idea we are somehow running Venezuela- we’re not running it, we’re just fucking blackmailing them. Remember how incompetent Paul Bremer was in 2003 or so? We don’t even have a Paul Bremer. We just kidnapped their President and said “ok now we run this place.”

I’m still running a stubborn little cold, so not much else from me. I’m so fucking mad about this bullshit with Mark Kelly I can not even see straight.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Snarki, child of Loki

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.