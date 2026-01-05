First things first- Stephen Sheetz has passed, and Sheetz is kind of a big deal in the ohio valley, pa, md, area, so I feel obligated to mention his passing. Let’s get dem hoagies at half mast, yinzers and I don’t need any Isalys/Wawa/Sheetz arguments in the comments.

In other news, they keep putting Stephen Miller in front of a microphone and he continues to utter increasingly unhinged shit, and the nonsense about Greenland remains absolutely bonkers. And the idea we are somehow running Venezuela- we’re not running it, we’re just fucking blackmailing them. Remember how incompetent Paul Bremer was in 2003 or so? We don’t even have a Paul Bremer. We just kidnapped their President and said “ok now we run this place.”

I’m still running a stubborn little cold, so not much else from me. I’m so fucking mad about this bullshit with Mark Kelly I can not even see straight.