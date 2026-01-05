On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Now that the holidays are over, we are back to our regularly scheduled programming!
We have OTR posts for next week, but after that the cupboards are bare. So send in your OTR posts if you have been meaning to do that.
Albatrossity
Our last day in the Zion area was cloudy/rainy mixed in with interludes of sunny warmth, and that pretty much sums up the whole trip! Here are some images from that day, followed by some from our drive back to Flyover Country. And, in case you still need a belated Christmas gift or a calendar for the New Year, here is a link to the three calendars (Flyover Country, Bird Butts, and the new-this-year You Looking At Me?). Happy Holidays!
House Sparrows (Passer domesticus) are birds so common (both here and in many anglophile countries) that they are easily overlooked. I’m guilty of that myself; I have very few pictures of this abundant bird. But this pair, perched on the tile roof of our B&B, looked too good to pass up. Click here for larger image.
The clouds parted near sunset, and the setting sun illuminated the Navajo Sandstone cliffs so that they glowed even more red and fiery than before. Click here for larger image.
Our trip back to Kansas took a couple of days, for various reasons. We took mostly blue highways from Zion to Grand Junction CO, where we stayed with our friend Eric, who had also joined us at Canyon de Chelly at the beginning of this adventure. Then we headed across CO on a relatively scenic interstate highway, ending up in Colby KS for the night. The final leg was more blue highways down to Ashland KS, where Elizabeth needed to attend an Audubon of Kansas (AoK) board meeting that afternoon, and I needed to go photograph in the scenic Red Hills of Kansas. Here’s the map of that route. Click here for larger image.
On departure day we headed through the park (still no entrance fee because of the government shutdown) and exited via the Zion/Mt. Carmel tunnel. Just on the other side of the tunnel we found this handsome Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus) buck and his harem of does. Polygamy is still practiced in some parts of Utah, I guess. Click here for larger image.
Most of the state highways in this part of Utah are quite scenic. Red cliffs and wide vistas compete for your attention. At the higher elevations near the town of Loa UT, there had been a bit of snow. Click here for larger image.
The camera was stowed away for much of the next day or two, which were devoted mostly to interstate highway driving and intermittent refueling and/or bladder relief stops. After we got to Ashland, Elizabeth hunkered down for the board meeting, and I headed out to explore the area. Vesper Sparrows (Pooecetes gramineus) were abundant in the upland prairies north of the town of Ashland. Click here for larger image.
Ashland is the county seat of Clark County, which abuts the state of Oklahoma on its southern border. It is also on the 100th Meridian, which was historically considered to be the boundary between the more humid east and the arid west of the country. It is also in the part of Kansas known as the Red Hills, due to the Permian and Pennsylvanian sedimentary “red beds” that are exposed in eroded parts of the landscape. It is off the beaten path, for sure, and frankly gorgeous, at least to those of us who love grasslands. Click here for larger image.
As you can see on this map, the southern half of the county is the Cimmaron River valley, and it is more agricultural than the northern half, since the river bottomlands are quite fertile. The northern half is ranch country, and very sparsely populated. Scenic vistas here rarely have any buildings, or even power lines, in sight. Click here for larger image.
Overlaying the red beds in this part of the county are some Cretaceous-age darker shale beds, and then a white secondary calcium carbonate deposit known as caliche. Click here for larger image.
Blue sky, fluffy clouds, mixed-grass prairie, and tight barbed wire fences are the iconic sights of this scenic and often-overlooked part of the Great Plains. If you have time, a YouTube video series tour of some of this county can be found here. You can learn about local legends such as Mt. Jesus and its connection to General George Armstrong Custer. Click here for larger image.
