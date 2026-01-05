Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Second rate reporter says what?

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

You are here: Home / Elections / Local Races / Open Thread: Tim Walz Will Not Run for Re-election

Open Thread: Tim Walz Will Not Run for Re-election

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Walz announces he's changed his mind and will no longer run for reelection next year

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM

Tim Walz: "I don't want to mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies in Washington and in St Paul and online want to make our state a colder, meaner place. They won't to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:04 PM

Walz: "We've got conspiracy theorists, right-wing YouTubers, breaking into our daycares, demanding access to our children. We've got the president demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongfully confiscating funds that Minnesotans rely on. It's disgusting and it's dangerous."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM

Walz: "Make no mistake about it — if Republicans continue down the path of abusing power, smearing entire communities, and running their own fraudulent game at the expense of Minnesotans, I will fight back with everything I have."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:09 PM

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential candidate, said he will not run for a third term.

[image or embed]

— Scripps News (@scrippsnews.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 9:19 AM

Walz said in a statement Monday that he believes he would have won another term but decided “that I can’t give a political campaign my all” after what he described as an “extraordinarily difficult year for our state.”

The 61-year-old cited ongoing investigations into fraud in the state’s child care programs and the fact that President Donald Trump has used the issue as a political cudgel.

“Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programs. “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family.”

“Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public’s trust,” Walz continued in a statement. “We’ve got Republicans here in the legislature playing hide-and-seek with whistleblowers. We’ve got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into daycare centers and demanding access to our children. We’ve got the President of the United States demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on. It is disgusting. And it is dangerous.”…

Walz is a military veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families…

Walz had been building up his national profile since his and Harris’ defeat in November. He was a sharp critic of Trump as he toured early caucus and primary states. In May, he called on Democrats in South Carolina to stand up to the Republican president, saying, “Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner.”…

Minnesota has to come first – always.
Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids.
I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.

[image or embed]

— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 5, 2026 at 9:33 AM

Governor Walz’s decision to not seek re-election is what it looks like when leaders put the interests of the people before politics.
Tim’s career has been defined by getting results for Minnesotans, doing the right thing, and always putting people first.

— Tina Smith (@smith.senate.gov) January 5, 2026 at 12:25 PM

Tim Walz is a lifelong public servant who has always known that this isn't about him—it's about making life better for the people of Minnesota. I have such a tremendous amount of respect for his decision to pass the torch and let others step up to serve. We need more leaders like him.

— Molly Coleman (@mollycoleman.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 1:55 PM

Tim Walz ending his reelection bid is a real loss, he genuinely cares about the people he serves. It’s concerning that Trump’s bully politics and false narratives keep driving real public servants out. But I, for one, can’t wait to see what an untethered Tim Walz does next. ✌️👌

[image or embed]

— Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:09 AM

Proud to call @governorwalz.mn.gov a friend. Here’s my statement on his announcement ??

[image or embed]

— Governor Tony Evers (@govevers.wisconsin.gov) January 5, 2026 at 12:18 PM

I am sad Tim Walz is dropping out of the gubernatorial race but I get it. Trump has targeted and bullied him and his state. Unfortunately, leaving encourages Trump to do that more.
It's all so disheartening.

— Caroleeena (@caroleeena.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:15 PM

The conservative celebrating over Tim Walz is hilarious because Amy Klobuchar is about to put them in a head lock and make them like it

— Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:54 AM

One thing I will say is that all things about politics aside, I'll always genuinely appreciate how Tim Walz embraced his son Gus and didn't try to change him. It is a role model for other parents of neurodivergent kids.
www.ms.now/opinion/msnb…

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 9:17 AM

While Governor Walz was making sure that all kids in Minnesota get a school breakfast and lunch, Trump was spending millions trying to prevent Americans from seeing the evidence against him in the Epstein files. @governorwalz.mn.gov

— MissKrisss (@misskrisss.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM

Here's something I wrote about Tim Walz before he was seen as VP prospect. After speech that got unprompted standing ovation from 20,000 scientists from around the world
He is a formidable, accomplished, genuinely decent, genuinely intelligent and visionary man
fallows.substack.com/p/election-c…

[image or embed]

— James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 3:45 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      This sucks. Walz is good people. Minnesota is better because of his service.

      But I also get that he’s probably sick of the bullshit, and I hope that he spends the rest of his life moisturized and unbothered.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      The current lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, is a member of the White Earth Nation and has an excellent resume.

      She has declared for the 2026 US Senate race in MN… but it’s possible this might change her plans.

      Either way, Minnesotans will have a fine public servant for whom to vote in November!

      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peggy_Flanagan

      N.B.: I flat-out refuse to be all doom-ish about every piece of political news. It’s a poor use of time and energy to poop in each punchbowl.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.