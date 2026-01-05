Walz announces he's changed his mind and will no longer run for reelection next year
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM
Tim Walz: "I don't want to mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies in Washington and in St Paul and online want to make our state a colder, meaner place. They won't to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:04 PM
Walz: "We've got conspiracy theorists, right-wing YouTubers, breaking into our daycares, demanding access to our children. We've got the president demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongfully confiscating funds that Minnesotans rely on. It's disgusting and it's dangerous."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM
Walz: "Make no mistake about it — if Republicans continue down the path of abusing power, smearing entire communities, and running their own fraudulent game at the expense of Minnesotans, I will fight back with everything I have."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 5, 2026 at 12:09 PM
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential candidate, said he will not run for a third term.
— Scripps News (@scrippsnews.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 9:19 AM
… Walz said in a statement Monday that he believes he would have won another term but decided “that I can’t give a political campaign my all” after what he described as an “extraordinarily difficult year for our state.”
The 61-year-old cited ongoing investigations into fraud in the state’s child care programs and the fact that President Donald Trump has used the issue as a political cudgel.
“Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place,” Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programs. “They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family.”
“Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public’s trust,” Walz continued in a statement. “We’ve got Republicans here in the legislature playing hide-and-seek with whistleblowers. We’ve got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into daycare centers and demanding access to our children. We’ve got the President of the United States demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on. It is disgusting. And it is dangerous.”…
Walz is a military veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families…
Walz had been building up his national profile since his and Harris’ defeat in November. He was a sharp critic of Trump as he toured early caucus and primary states. In May, he called on Democrats in South Carolina to stand up to the Republican president, saying, “Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner.”…
Minnesota has to come first – always.
Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids.
I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.
— Governor Tim Walz (@governorwalz.mn.gov) January 5, 2026 at 9:33 AM
Governor Walz’s decision to not seek re-election is what it looks like when leaders put the interests of the people before politics.
Tim’s career has been defined by getting results for Minnesotans, doing the right thing, and always putting people first.
— Tina Smith (@smith.senate.gov) January 5, 2026 at 12:25 PM
Tim Walz is a lifelong public servant who has always known that this isn't about him—it's about making life better for the people of Minnesota. I have such a tremendous amount of respect for his decision to pass the torch and let others step up to serve. We need more leaders like him.
— Molly Coleman (@mollycoleman.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 1:55 PM
Tim Walz ending his reelection bid is a real loss, he genuinely cares about the people he serves. It’s concerning that Trump’s bully politics and false narratives keep driving real public servants out. But I, for one, can’t wait to see what an untethered Tim Walz does next. ✌️👌
— Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:09 AM
Proud to call @governorwalz.mn.gov a friend. Here’s my statement on his announcement ??
— Governor Tony Evers (@govevers.wisconsin.gov) January 5, 2026 at 12:18 PM
I am sad Tim Walz is dropping out of the gubernatorial race but I get it. Trump has targeted and bullied him and his state. Unfortunately, leaving encourages Trump to do that more.
It's all so disheartening.
— Caroleeena (@caroleeena.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:15 PM
The conservative celebrating over Tim Walz is hilarious because Amy Klobuchar is about to put them in a head lock and make them like it
— Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:54 AM
One thing I will say is that all things about politics aside, I'll always genuinely appreciate how Tim Walz embraced his son Gus and didn't try to change him. It is a role model for other parents of neurodivergent kids.
www.ms.now/opinion/msnb…
— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 9:17 AM
While Governor Walz was making sure that all kids in Minnesota get a school breakfast and lunch, Trump was spending millions trying to prevent Americans from seeing the evidence against him in the Epstein files. @governorwalz.mn.gov
— MissKrisss (@misskrisss.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM
Here's something I wrote about Tim Walz before he was seen as VP prospect. After speech that got unprompted standing ovation from 20,000 scientists from around the world
He is a formidable, accomplished, genuinely decent, genuinely intelligent and visionary man
fallows.substack.com/p/election-c…
— James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 3:45 PM
