Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

That meeting sounds like a shotgun wedding between a shitshow and a clusterfuck.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

So many bastards, so little time.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

The snowflake in chief appeared visibly frustrated when questioned by a reporter about egg prices.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

You are here: Home / Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness / Righteous Rant

Righteous Rant

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Josie sent me a link to to a Jeff Tiedrich article, and while I am not his biggest fan, I do have to agree that it’s a righteous rant.

Donny’s shittacular mobsterism was on full display yesterday, when he phoned a writer at The Atlantic and started barking threats.

In a telephone interview this morning, President Donald Trump issued a not-so-veiled threat against the new Venezuelan leader, Delcy Rodríguez, saying that “if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,”referring to Nicolás Maduro, now residing in a New York City jail cell. Trump made clear that he would not stand for Rodríguez’s defiant rejection of the armed U.S. intervention that resulted in Maduro’s capture.

oh, how completely fucking charming — Donny’s making an offer that Delcy Rodríquez can’t refuse.

this isn’t the way heads of state speak. it’s the way mobsters speak. and that’s quite a threat — ‘if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.’

Maduro just got kidnapped, handcuffed and blindfolded, hijacked out of his own country, and flown halfway the fuck across the continent. he’s currently sitting in some hellhole Brooklyn jailhouse, awaiting arraignment on drug trafficking and weapons charges. what’s a bigger ‘price’ that than that? is this a death threat?

like any good mobster, Tony doesn’t come right out and say what that bigger price is. he leaves it up to the imagination. nice country you got here. be a real shame if anything were to happen to it.

I think we might have to come up with a new word to describe the horror / shame / embarrassment of having this cretin as President of the United fucking States.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • MobiusKlein

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.