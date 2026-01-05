Josie sent me a link to to a Jeff Tiedrich article, and while I am not his biggest fan, I do have to agree that it’s a righteous rant.

Donny’s shittacular mobsterism was on full display yesterday, when he phoned a writer at The Atlantic and started barking threats.

In a telephone interview this morning, President Donald Trump issued a not-so-veiled threat against the new Venezuelan leader, Delcy Rodríguez, saying that “if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,”referring to Nicolás Maduro, now residing in a New York City jail cell. Trump made clear that he would not stand for Rodríguez’s defiant rejection of the armed U.S. intervention that resulted in Maduro’s capture.

oh, how completely fucking charming — Donny’s making an offer that Delcy Rodríquez can’t refuse.

this isn’t the way heads of state speak. it’s the way mobsters speak. and that’s quite a threat — ‘if she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.’

Maduro just got kidnapped, handcuffed and blindfolded, hijacked out of his own country, and flown halfway the fuck across the continent. he’s currently sitting in some hellhole Brooklyn jailhouse, awaiting arraignment on drug trafficking and weapons charges. what’s a bigger ‘price’ that than that? is this a death threat?

like any good mobster, Tony doesn’t come right out and say what that bigger price is. he leaves it up to the imagination. nice country you got here. be a real shame if anything were to happen to it.