I can’t read the whole thing because it’s behind a paywall, but I am loving the idea that this could possibly be the part of the Epstein puzzle that T can’t get away from.

I was especially heartened to read this sentence:

Michael Wolff substack

For more than ten weeks, the first lady of the United States has ignored—or perhaps just hoped it would go away—my lawsuit against her. But now she is out in the open, having to confront and deal with it. Inevitability has found her.

In the final, and quietest, week of the year, she has, in a signature Trump delaying tactic, asked the federal court to take jurisdiction of the suit from the New York State court.

The moves she is making in our lawsuit occur clearly in response to the drip, drip, drip daily accretion of details linking Trump to Epstein and their profligate, dissolute, and depraved—speaking clearly—pursuit of women.

This year is likely the reckoning of that story.

And Melania is yet a major missing piece of it. Recall: she threatened to sue me for “$1 Billion” in an effort to stop me from talking about her relationship with Epstein. But before she could sue me, I sued her in New York which has statutes proscribing the use of frivolous lawsuits for the specific purpose of interfering with legitimate speech.

And, indeed, my lawsuit allows me to subpoena the first lady, her husband, and their circle of friends and contacts in the Epstein world, and the demimonde of Eastern European models in New York during the 1990s, to confirm and expand upon our knowledge of the nature of her early relationship with her husband and Epstein, which Epstein detailed to me in a series of recorded interviews.