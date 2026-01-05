Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rubbing My Hands Together Like a Bond Villain (Epstein Epstein Epstein)

Rubbing My Hands Together Like a Bond Villain (Epstein Epstein Epstein)

I can’t read the whole thing because it’s behind a paywall, but I am loving the idea that this could possibly be the part of the Epstein puzzle that T can’t get away from.

I was especially heartened to read this sentence:

This year is likely the reckoning of that story.

Michael Wolff substack

For more than ten weeks, the first lady of the United States has ignored—or perhaps just hoped it would go away—my lawsuit against her. But now she is out in the open, having to confront and deal with it. Inevitability has found her.

In the final, and quietest, week of the year, she has, in a signature Trump delaying tactic, asked the federal court to take jurisdiction of the suit from the New York State court.

The moves she is making in our lawsuit occur clearly in response to the drip, drip, drip daily accretion of details linking Trump to Epstein and their profligate, dissolute, and depraved—speaking clearly—pursuit of women.

This year is likely the reckoning of that story.

And Melania is yet a major missing piece of it. Recall: she threatened to sue me for “$1 Billion” in an effort to stop me from talking about her relationship with Epstein. But before she could sue me, I sued her in New York which has statutes proscribing the use of frivolous lawsuits for the specific purpose of interfering with legitimate speech.

And, indeed, my lawsuit allows me to subpoena the first lady, her husband, and their circle of friends and contacts in the Epstein world, and the demimonde of Eastern European models in New York during the 1990s, to confirm and expand upon our knowledge of the nature of her early relationship with her husband and Epstein, which Epstein detailed to me in a series of recorded interviews.

Eventually something will stick, and I’m hoping it’s this.  And that it’s this year.

My fervent prayer to the universe: Let this year be the year of consequences.

    1. 1.

      XeckyGilchrist

      Thank you! This is worth keeping an eye on.

      So much other stuff – I’m hoping the J6 and documents cases can finally gain some purchase too, possibly as a further peeling of the country’s MAGA bumper sticker once the Epstein morass lifts a corner of it.

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      WG – just as an aside, is it possible to have the powers that be replace the share to twitter link to share to BlueSky instead?

    3. 3.

      Steve LaBonne

      I really am not optimistic, for an oddly optimistic reason- Trump is already pretty close to his absolute floor in popularity, with not much support left beyond the hard core of the cult. And sadly, unless Congressional Republicans grow a spine (absurdly unlikely), it doesn’t matter. He has the power and there’s nobody both willing and able to stop him.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve LaBonne: I think the lower he goes in the polls, the fewer Rs there will be in congress who are willing to debase themselves for him.

      At some point, T will be like the coffee boy, they hardly knew him.

      What that tipping point will be, and when, I do not know. But I believe it will happen.

    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      Amazing that the US stock market reaction today to events in Venezuela is for the S&P to rise 700 pts and the NASDAQ by 200 pts.  Does  this mean US big business is oblivious, or else in on the imperialist oil con?

    11. 11.

      Steve LaBonne

      @WaterGirl: I hope you’re right. Because even Democratic majorities in both houses will barely be able to slow him down unless Republicans are willing to join in holding him accountable for trampling on the law and on Congress’s prerogatives.

    12. 12.

      opiejeanne

      I would offer a correction to Mr Wolff: It wasn’t women they were pursuing, it was underage girls. Children.

    13. 13.

      catclub

      @cmorenc: ​
       The main reason oil prices go down is lower demand. I.e., recession.
      I was amazed that with Venzuelan and Russian oil mostly off the market, prices kept not going up. This
      suggests a recession is coming.

    15. 15.

      Belafon

      @cmorenc: Yes. Trump himself said he talked to the oil companies before and after the “event.” Assuming it’s true, he was more in touch with them than with Congress. The stock market is going up on belief that oil companies are going to make more money.

    16. 16.

      E.

      I have said I will finally abandon my skepticism of the Epstein matter making any difference when key players start falling out of windows. But lately I feel we may get there.

    18. 18.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Belafon: The oil companies aren’t going to go anywhere near a multibillion dollar gamble to rebuild drilling capacity in an unstable country while the world is awash in an oil glut.

    19. 19.

      Eolirin

      I think this is going to be a year of consequences no matter what, but I’m also very concerned that it’s going to be a year of consequences in a very monkey’s paw kinda way.

    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Because even Democratic majorities in both houses will barely be able to slow him down unless Republicans are willing to join in holding him accountable for trampling on the law and on Congress’s prerogatives.

      I think there’s a big difference between “slowing him down” – that’s related to what happens going forward – and “holding him accountable” – which is about past actions.

      I think there’s a hell of a lot that we can do to slow him down if we win even one chamber.  If we win two, then he’s in a world of hurt.

    21. 21.

      gene108

      @WaterGirl:

      What that tipping point will be, and when, I do not know. But I believe it will happen.

      Trump would have to become so politically toxic he taints the rest of the Republican party for there to be a meaningful tipping point.

      I don’t know what that could even be given what he’s gotten away with.

    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @gene108: It’s called a tipping point for a reason.  It’s not just the final thing that happens, it’s the final thing on top of all the other things.

    24. 24.

      Eolirin

      @gene108: That’s the wrong way to think about tipping points. Support will be durable in the face of a lot of stuff until it’s suddenly withdrawn. And it need not be over something bigger than what’s come before.

      Because at the end of the day, the support is more tribal than rational. As long as Trump is on the inside, he’s untouchable, but anything could put him on the outside with the right circumstances and then everything comes crashing down. The biggest question is simply whether he dies first.

    25. 25.

      No One of Consequence

      @Eolirin: This. I too want some comeuppance, and some of the deeply felt kind to those who have earned it. Sadly, I fear the righting of the karmic scales will be somewhat indiscriminate in its targeting.

      -NOoC

    26. 26.

      Steve LaBonne

      @WaterGirl: How? He can’t ignore Congress any harder than he already does. Without a credible threat not just of impeachment but conviction, what can they do that he’d care about? Republicans finally having enough is the only thing that really matters, and I’m afraid I’m not going to hold my breath. (The one significant exception is that retaking the Senate would stop the confirmation of Trumpy judges and executive branch officials.)

    28. 28.

      gene108

      @WaterGirl:

      I think the best case scenario is Republican voters staying home and not voting.

      There is a window of opportunity to try and reach some of them to start making a conversion on their politics, but it’d take a transformational President to make the change last.

      I think there have been only three that were transformational: Washington, Lincoln, and FDR.

    29. 29.

      jimmiraybob

      I thought that the “Epstein Files” had been rebranded to the “Trump-Epstein Memorial Files Library of Performing Pedophelia Arts?”

    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Republicans finally having enough is the only thing that really matters, and I’m afraid I’m not going to hold my breath. 

      Agree.
      One of the Bulwark people wrote last week, essentially, “Republican voters did this and Republican voters will have to undo it”. I actually agreed wholeheartedly with that statement!

    32. 32.

      West of the Rockies

      @gene108:

      When Republican politicians fear losing their seats because of him, they will likely discover the bony column in their backs called a spine.

    33. 33.

      Eolirin

      @Steve LaBonne: Trump doesn’t act unilaterally and is hardly the only player making calls here, and it impacts the ability for everyone else to be semi-invisible about things.

      The Supreme Court being as it is is a huge obstacle, even if we retake both chambers. But they’re not willing to go all the way at least not yet. And the administration hasn’t yet gotten to the point of completely ignoring the courts. Though they’re getting there, and if it happens all bets are off.

