The BLEH continues to recede, but I’m still just going to run through the basics.

The Ukrainians have closed the airspace over Moscow, thereby finally denying flight to the Russians.

✈️❗️The third day of the “blockade” of Moscow continues. Not a single plane in the sky. Airports are closed. New Year’s holidays according to the schedule of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:07 PM

Here are tonight’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

The Russians seems to have gotten Trump’s, Rubio’s, and Stephen Miller’s message loud and clear:

🇻🇪🇺🇸 Kremlin is ready not to interfere with the US from dominating Venezuela in exchange for US’s concessions on Ukraine, – Reuters They believe that the US has shown: Latin America is their zone of influence. Kremlin took this as a signal that backroom agreements “sphere by sphere” are possible. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 1:58 PM

From Reuters: (emphasis mine)

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s capture by the United States has deprived Vladimir Putin of an ally and could increase U.S. “oil clout”, but Moscow is eying potential gains from President Donald Trump’s division of the world into spheres of influence. Some Russian nationalists have criticised the loss of an ally and contrasted the swift U.S. operation with Russia’s failure to take control of Ukraine in almost four years of war. But on another level, what Russia casts as Trump’s “piracy” and “regime change” in the United States’ “backyard” is more tolerable for Moscow, especially if Washington becomes bogged down in Venezuela. “Russia has lost an ally in Latin America,” said a senior Russian source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. “But if this is an example of Trump’s Monroe Doctrine in action, as it seems to be, then Russia also has its own sphere of influence.” The source was referring to the Trump administration’s desire to reassert U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere and revive the 19th-century Monroe Doctrine, which declared the area to be Washington’s zone of influence. A second Russian source said Moscow saw the U.S. operation as a clear attempt to gain control of Venezuela’s oil wealth and observed that most Western powers had not openly criticised it. Putin has been trying to stake out a Russian sphere of influence in former Soviet republics in Central Asia, the Caucasus and Ukraine in a push opposed by Washington since the Cold War ended. Putin has not commented publicly on the U.S. operation in Venezuela although Russia’s foreign ministry has urged Trump to release Maduro and called for dialogue. The ministry previously cast Trump’s actions as modern-day piracy in the Caribbean. Russian state media have depicted the operation as a U.S. “kidnapping”, reported remarks by Trump on the U.S. having “sick” neighbours and referred to the U.S. capture of military leader Manuel Noriega in Panama on January 3, 1990. “That Trump just ‘stole’ the president of another country shows that there is basically no international law – there is only the law of force – but Russia has known that for a long time,” Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, told Reuters. He said the modern-day Monroe Doctrine – which Trump suggested could be updated as the “Donroe Doctrine” – could be interpreted in different ways. “Is the United States really ready to recognise Russia’s dominance over the former Soviet Union, or is it simply that the United States is so strong that it will not tolerate any great powers even close to it?” Alexei Pushkov, who chairs the commission on information policy in Russia’s Federation Council, or senate, saw the U.S. operation in Venezuela as a direct implementation of the U.S. National Security Strategy, depicting it as an attempt to revive U.S. supremacy and gain sway over more oil reserves. But he said it risked a return to “the wild imperialism of the 19th century and, in fact, reviving the concept of the Wild West – the Wild West in the sense that the United States has regained the right to do what they want in the Western Hemisphere.” “Will the triumph turn into a disaster?” he asked.

More at the link.

“No one will stand up for Putin – that’s why the Kremlin is afraid.” Elvira Barry on the swift, sharp kick in the balls that the US attack on Venezuela gave the world order. And with Russia now subordinate to China, who’s next for a kicking? www.youtube.com/watch?v=Apbo… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 3:59 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our Strategy, the Strategy of Protecting Life, Will Be Strengthened. We Are Already Doing This – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Right now in Kharkiv and Dnipro, in our other cities and communities, work is underway to deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes. In Kyiv today, the Russian army damaged yet another hospital – an absolutely civilian facility. In Dnipro, among the hits was a civilian enterprise, a food producer – ordinary sunflower oil. It turns out that this is also a target for Russia. In Kharkiv, the Russians struck directly at heating and energy supplies for people, at ordinary life – ballistic missiles against the energy sector. In Kherson, repair crews and power engineers were working to restore electricity supply after Russian strikes. And all of this shows only one thing: Russia does not take seriously the diplomatic efforts that civilized countries are trying to pursue with it. Russia is dragging out the war and trying to inflict as much damage on Ukraine as possible – their strategy is unchanged. Our strategy – the strategy of protecting life – will be strengthened. We are already doing this. First, yesterday and today I held meetings with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine. I am grateful to Vasyl Maliuk for his strong combat work and for the asymmetric operations he knows how to carry out. It is precisely these kinds of operations that Vasyl will continue to focus on – and we discussed this work together. The Security Service of Ukraine enjoys full political support for our asymmetric actions against Russia. Yevhenii Khmara is an experienced professional, and he has now been appointed Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara heads the Center of Special Operations “A” of the SSU. I also spoke with Denys Kylymnyk, First Deputy Head of the CSO “A.” He is one of those delivering exactly the kinds of strikes against the enemy that are tangible for Russians and that give Ukrainians motivation. I spoke with Vasyl Kozak, an SSU Colonel. He is a young man, one of the representatives of the new generation of Ukrainian defenders – SSU warriors. An expert in operations. We discussed what has already been done and what we are still planning. I support this work and am grateful for a fresh perspective on the SSU’s operations. I spoke with Oleksandr Poklad – and it is important that the internal protection of Ukrainian statehood and the counterintelligence component of the SSU’s work have been significantly strengthened over the years of this war. The SSU’s potential will grow further – specifically in the context of defending Ukraine, protecting our positions, and safeguarding national interests. Thank you to everyone who works in this way. Further personnel decisions will follow. Today, I also had an important conversation with Mykhailo Fedorov – he presented the framework for reforming the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: what the priorities should be and what decisions are needed. Of course, there must be even greater technological capability – and this is the minister’s core task. It is precisely through greater technological capacity that we must counter Russia’s attempt to make this war endless. We are countering this at the level of our security sector – the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence, and other security elements – and also at the level of the defense sector. And it is precisely in the Ministry of Defense that the key lies to greater resilience for Ukraine and to the beginning of changes across the entire defense architecture, including the army. Concrete steps have already been taken, and they are clearly proving effective. In December, 35,000 occupiers were eliminated – and this has been confirmed with video footage. In November, there were 30,000, and in October, 26,000 eliminated occupiers. The increase in these figures is the result of the right decisions. There must be more decisions like these, and every right decision in the defense sphere saves the lives of our Ukrainian warriors. There was a lot of international work today – we are preparing for meetings in Europe this week. Of course, we are also in constant communication with the team of the President of the United States. Air defense for Ukraine and support for Ukraine are daily tasks, and every day we must deliver results. New decisions will be made in the interests of our state. The Ukrainian negotiating team is working around the clock. Today, I received a report from Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha. I instructed him to significantly step up the implementation of all our agreements with partners. The past year brought Ukraine many agreements and many positive documents. Behind every document there must be – and there will be – results for our resilience. There was another appointment today as well – Chrystia Freeland will help Ukraine identify effective economic decisions. She is a person with significant experience. Chrystia has worked in Canada’s government structures and has strong global connections. All of this will support Ukraine. I also spoke today with Dmytro Kuleba. It is important that all of us now work in unity, as one team – the team of Ukraine. That is exactly what we are doing. Ukraine deserves respect. Ukraine needs results. Thank you to everyone who is helping us. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

The US:

When I said last year that the average American MAGA supporter closely resembles a Russian vatnik in both mindset and ideology, I meant it seriously. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 12:01 AM

😳 The US could take control of Greenland in the coming months, — Politico This could happen on the eve of the US midterm elections in November and before the 250th anniversary of US independence. The risk is called “real and serious”. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:47 PM

From Politico:

Trump has embraced the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, under which Washington claimed ascendancy over the Western hemisphere, while leaving the rest of the world to Europe, though naturally with his own personal twist on it: “They now call it ‘the Donroe Document,’” he said Saturday. There’s more: Katie Miller — wife of White House adviser and firebrand Stephen Miller — posted a map of Greenland on social media, overlaid with the Stars and Stripes under the word “SOON.” This prompted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to hit back on Sunday evening. “I have to say this very directly to the United States. It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland,” Frederiksen said. “The United States has no right to annex any of the three countries in the [Danish] Realm.” (For the record, the Faroe Islands are the Realm’s third country.) Please, stop: “I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have said very clearly that they are not for sale,” Frederiksen added in a statement. Greenland’s leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, described Miller’s provocation as “disrespectful” but urged his people not to panic. “Our country is not for sale, and our future will not be shaped by debates on social media,” he posted on Facebook Sunday. Nordic backup: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish President Alexander Stubb followed up with posts insisting on Greenland’s sovereignty. Unmoved: Speaking to reporters on Air Force One hours later, Trump repeated his belief that controlling Greenland is vital to U.S. national security, my colleague Sophia Cai reports. “And the European Union needs us to have it, and they know that,” Trump said. Per experts and officials who Playbook spoke to over the weekend, the U.S. could seek to exploit a window of opportunity to assert control over Greenland in coming months, ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November and in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence on July 4. Methods would likely differ from those employed in Venezuela. Instead of a military operation, Washington could resort to using a “political influence campaign to shift the current equilibrium,” according to Mujtaba Rahman, Europe managing director at the Eurasia Group, a think tank. No joking matter: This could include “efforts to buy local politicians as the U.S. seeks greater military and civilian control. The Americans have various tools to achieve this,” Rahman said, adding that the risk is “real and serious.” In comments to Playbook, David McAllister, a senior German conservative EU lawmaker and head of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, reiterated the bloc’s support for Denmark and Greenland. “Greenland is a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Greenland is sovereign. The future of Greenland will be decided in Greenland by the people of Greenland,” he said. Greenland who? Leaders, for the most part, have avoided drawing any link between Venezuela and Greenland, with one EU official telling Playbook that they are “walking on eggshells.” A statement from the European External Action Service published on Sunday evening and backed by 26 EU countries (all except Hungary) stated that “under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be upheld.” But the statement does not name-check Greenland. The reasons for caution are clear. The EU is fully focused on Ukraine and achieving a fair resolution to Russia’s ongoing war. Any statement strongly supportive of Greenland risks angering Trump at a time when EU leaders are striving to enlist American support in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Awkward timing: Indeed, members of the “coalition of the willing” (plus European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas) are due to meet this week in Paris. This follows a gathering Saturday of national security advisers in Kyiv, including von der Leyen and Costa’s respective heads of cabinet, Bjoern Seibert and Pedro Lourtie. An American move against Greenland could stretch EU and NATO unity to a breaking point. A crisis in Greenland could be far more divisive than backing Ukraine, Rahman added. “Copenhagen is unlikely to receive the same full-throated support as Ukraine has.” The bottom line: Four days into 2026, any hopes that Trump would approach the new year in a more conciliatory spirit are long dead. Greenland is now the elephant in the room — hugely risky for Europe, but too hot to handle for a bloc desperate to solve its No. 1 security problem in Ukraine. “This is the 4th of January,” added McAllister. “We still have 361 days to go this year. What’s next?”

Poland:

🇵🇱 Sikorski: Russia Must Realize War in Ukraine Was a Mistake “We will get a fair solution only once Russian elites have concluded that the original invasion was a mistake, and that the aim of rebuilding the Russian empire is unachievable.” Read more 👀

theukrainianreview.info/sikorski-rus… [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:16 PM

From The Ukrainian Review:

We will get a fair solution only once Russian elites have concluded that the original invasion was a mistake, and that the aim of rebuilding the Russian empire is unachievable, said Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with TVP World. He emphasized that this requires pressure from the West and active support for Ukraine, including arms supplies. The minister also spoke about Polish diplomacy, the pursuit of security in Eastern Europe, and the challenges of international negotiations. During the interview, Sikorski recalled that Poland, together with Sweden, launched the Eastern Partnership in 2008–2009. The aim was to help Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and other countries move closer to EU standards. According to the minister, some countries used this opportunity to become EU candidates, while others did not even try to move in that direction. He added that Poland’s long-term strategy included supporting democracy in neighboring countries and attempts to normalize relations with Russia. However, the Kremlin dictator quickly abandoned that course. Sikorski stressed that the Kremlin has not yet realized that it cannot conquer Ukraine. He explained that the truth is often hidden from Putin. He also noted that at the current pace of Russian advances, a full occupation of Ukraine would take Putin decades. If you look at the map of his military gains for last year, for which he paid with tens of thousands, possibly over a hundred thousand deaths of his soldiers, at this rate it would take him decades to conquer Ukraine. But this is the trouble with dictators, that once youʼve been in power for 20 years, there are very few people who tell you like it is, and people only bring you the good news. So I believe that war will end, the more pressure we pile on Putin, on the aggressor, not on the victim of aggression, explained the Polish foreign minister. He also emphasized the need to continually update sanctions against Russia, including lists of tankers and crews that help export oil.

More at the link.

The Baltic Sea:

Reuters, citing Latvia’s State Police, reported that the cable was damaged on January 2, three days after Finland detained a vessel that had departed from Russia and is suspected of involvement in an attack on another cable in the Baltic Sea. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:21 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Fire Point drone engines now have 97% Ukrainian parts, continuing to reduce need for imported components. This will be an important factor for EU defence production: how to prevent import bottlenecks and dependence on potentially-unreliable suppliers if a larger conflict erupts. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 2:09 AM

Vasyl Maliuk has stepped down as Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, but “remains within the SBU system to carry out asymmetric special operations of a global level, which will continue to inflict maximum damage on the enemy.” [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 6:55 AM

Here’s Scherba’s full assessment:

Why Venezuela Fell Within Hours, But Ukraine Did Not? An important detail from Ukrainian officer Dmytro Vovnianko. “Surely, we Ukrainians are badass. Those of us who, in the first days and hours of the war, headed straight to defend Ukraine—are infinitely badass, simply because these people, at the moment of highest threat, did not run away from danger but moved toward it. And overcame the danger. All true. But. I have to remind everyone of something. Technically, Moscow acted almost exactly like Americans in Venezuela. The first strike was missile and bomb attacks on bases and air defense positions, as well as on military aviation airfields. Now imagine for a moment that Moscow had destroyed the main air defense units and combat aircraft on the airfields in the very first hours of the war. Imagine that Moscow had achieved complete air superiority. What would have happened then?

What would have happened is that Russian airborne troops would have guaranteed the capture of the Hostomel airfield near Kyiv. Because the resistance from the militia would have been suppressed by Russian planes and helicopters. The artillery that started shelling the runway would have been suppressed by Moscow’s aviation. Moscow would have captured the airfield. Moscow would have accepted the personnel of their bloody Airborne Forces by landing method… Yet none of this happened. Because, literally just before the Russian invasion, Ukrainian combat aircraft were given the order to take to the skies. And air defense units were ordered to leave their bases and deploy to positions in the fields. Because of this, Moscow struck empty squares, and then Ukrainian air defense and Ukrainian aviation went into action. And Moscow gained no air superiority at all. However. Moscow could still maneuver with the troops it had in abundance. But… For example, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade arrived in Kyiv in time and took up defense along the Irpin River. I served in the 72nd and spoke with sergeants and officers – they told me that they began moving to their positions not on February 24, when Moscow attacked, but as early as the morning of the 23rd. For a long time, I couldn’t understand how that happened. It turns out that Ukrainian brigades were given the order to advance to combat lines before the Russian invasion, and that’s why they made it in time. Not just in Kyiv. The same thing happened in Kharkiv. The occupiers were met on the Kharkiv Ring Road just a few hours after the invasion – and engaged in battle. It wasn’t militia that met them, but regular army units- with command, combat equipment, and fire support. The enemy was met by an army – with equipment, technical means, coordination, artillery, and missiles. And that’s precisely why the enemy was stopped near Kyiv and then started babbling about a “gesture of goodwill.” All of this happened because in Ukraine there was a person who ordered the air defense to leave bases with their equipment and assets. This person ordered the aircraft to take to the skies. This person ordered 🇺🇦 brigades to advance to combat lines.

This person took an incredible risk. Because he wildly exceeded his authority. That person was the then-Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi…”.

This is all very interesting, but I’d take it as both informed speculation/tea leaf reading and with a large grain of salt. From ZN,UA:

Kyrylo Budanov had been in the running for the post of head of the Office of the President from the very beginning. Zelenskyy himself made this clear by featuring Budanov in official photo releases alongside other contenders—Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa. However, the more time passed since the scandalous resignation of Andrii Yermak (who, as we have already written in detail, never disappeared from Zelenskyy’s inner circle), the higher the chances became that a technical candidate would be appointed. Someone who would de facto act as the former head of the office’s hands on Bankova Street. One such option was Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk. Trusted sources continue to insist that he was the key figure on the list when Zelenskyy set off for his meeting with Donald Trump. Yet after the president’s return from Mar-a-Lago, everything changed. A turning point followed. The information Zelenskyy brought back from the United States ultimately led him to a different decision. Whether that decision was shaped by official talks—where it became clear that Trump could not bend Putin on territorial issues—or by a personal meeting focused on guarantees for the president, his family, and his closest circle remains a matter of speculation. Let us repeat: Zelenskyy did not intend to appoint Budanov as head of his office. And for a month, he did not do so. Budanov’s proposals—packaged as a set of twelve points—failed to impress him. All this time, they lay idle on the president’s desk, just like the initiatives put forward by Mykhailo Fedorov. What happened? What guided Zelenskyy in making this unexpected move with Budanov? And why did Budanov himself agree to trade the chair of the legendary head of the Main Intelligence Directorate for the second-class seat at the presidential chancellery, still overshadowed by Yermak’s lingering presence? There may be several factors at play. “The end of Yermak!” was a tempting treat the president unexpectedly dangled before the public. The media and opinion leaders took it eagerly. But people—including presidents—do not give up what keeps them afloat. Yermak is still everywhere. Yermak is at home. Yermak is at the gym. Yermak manages the everyday details—from food deliveries to personal services. Even the masseur falls under his purview. He is close. And he is part of the inner circle. But the public toxicity of the former head of the Presidential Office—both at home and internationally—left the president, at a critical stage of his term, with little choice but to play a trump card. Not to abandon Yermak, but to fend off pressure and try to turn the game around. A new trump card was brought into play. Undoubtedly, the appointment of a military heavyweight like Kyrylo Budanov—without political experience but with a high political rating (third after Valery Zaluzhny and Zelenskyy himself)—will alter the balance of power. Yermak’s influence will be constrained, if only because whispering in the president’s ear and issuing commands from an office on Bankova Street are not the same thing. But let us remind the forgetful once again: this is not Yermak’s system. This is Zelenskyy’s system. All appointments and all individuals were personally approved by the president. And it is he who will decide to what extent it should be changed—substantively, not formally. The only question is whether Kyrylo Budanov, now the former head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, understands this. The Financial Times is seriously mistaken in claiming that Zelenskyy allegedly spent a month persuading Budanov to head his office. That is not the case. Budanov wanted this status. And those same twelve points he brought to the president are direct proof of that. We will discuss Budanov’s motives below. For now, let us note that he made this decision convinced that he could change a great deal. Exactly what he wants to change—and by what means—is another question. Up to this point, one of the key instruments Budanov has relied on has been connections. Just about everyone seems to have HUR “credentials.” Such a diaspora may bring both advantages and some very serious drawbacks. In any case, Budanov is placing his main bet for support of his actions not inside Ukraine, but outside it. That is, the person—or force—he can rely on is beyond its borders.

Much, much more at the link.

🇺🇦✈️ The air combat tactics that the partners taught Ukrainian pilots during their F-16 training turned out to be unsuitable for the realities of the Ukrainian battlefield. The pilots had to independently think through the tactics of application near the line of combat contact. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 5:17 PM

Ukrainian pilots have to use maneuvering tactics at low altitudes – it is more difficult for enemy radars and missile homing heads to capture and hold a target against the background of the ground, which creates a significant amount of background noise and blocks the radars’ direct visibility. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 5:17 PM

Sometimes F-16 pilots from the cover group, who accompany aircraft equipped with high-precision aerial bombs for strike missions, deliberately “set up” themselves in order to lure the enemy aircraft, force it to expend ammunition and thus provide an opportunity to deliver a bombing strike. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 5:17 PM

🔥 Results of the work of the Unmanned Systems Forces group in 7 months During this time, more than 832,000 combat missions have been carried out. In total, more than 168,000 targets have been hit, the estimated cost of which is $20 billion. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 1:47 PM

🇺🇦✈️ Ukrainian Mirage 2000 fighter jets have been equipped with French MICA medium-range air-to-air missiles to counter Russian air targets, – Militarnyi MICA aircraft missile is designed to intercept and destroy highly maneuverable enemy manned and unmanned vehicles. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 1:05 PM

Kharkiv:

Mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov: “Five deliberate missile strikes hit Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure. The damage is extensive. This is not just an attack on infrastructure it’s an attack on heat, water, and the everyday life of the people.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 8:12 AM

Kyiv:

A Russian strike on a medical facility in Kyiv caused a fire, killed at least one person, and injured at least three others. Twenty‑five people had to be evacuated. Again, a medical facility, defenseless people, those in need of medical help. That’s who Russia chose to bomb. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 4, 2026 at 11:38 PM

Dnipro:

Russians bombed an American-owned plant in Dnipro, spilling about 300 tons of sunflower oil onto the city’s roads, the mayor reported. Borys Filatov stated that the Russian drone attack destroyed a civilian facility belonging to the American company Bunge, based in St. Louis, Missouri. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 9:09 AM

Footage shows the moment of a direct Russian strike on the Oleina plant in Dnipro. One of Ukraine’s largest sunflower oil producers, the facility is owned by the American agribusiness giant Bunge. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 10:48 AM

Chasiv Yar:

⚔️24th Motorized Rifle Brigade reports on the operational situation in Chasiv Yar Due to worsening weather, the enemy is trying to accumulate infantry under the cover of snow. It continues to use MLRS and motorized vehicles, while defenders are destroying Russian assault groups and their equipment. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 4:41 PM

Khartsyzk, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

The Zaporizhzhia front:

🔥 Tense footage of the combat work of the First Line unit, which is part of the “Timura Special Unit” of GUR, in the Zaporizhzhia direction. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 9:31 AM

Donetsk Oblast:

Drone strike on the valuable Russian 9S32 radar system is the S-300V air defence system by the Nemesis unit. Donetsk region 5th January 2026. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:58 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

In the Kupiansk sector, the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade of the 7th Assault Corps of the Air Assault Forces prevented an enemy attempt to carry out an assault using the “Soyuz” gas transmission pipeline.

t.me/corps7DSHV [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 5, 2026 at 11:28 AM

Usman, Lipetsk Oblast, Russia:

