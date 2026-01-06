You have to see it to believe it.
Jackie sent me the link. Someone please tell me that’s not real.
by WaterGirl| 36 Comments
This post is in: Breathtaking Corruption, Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness
WaterGirl
He’s a monster.
Baud
Until people get fed up with Nazi content, Trump will keep producing Nazi content.
Baud
True, there too busy worrying about Somali day care facilities.
Melancholy Jaques
I’m going to take a pass on reading anything more than what’s right there at the top and I’m not even going to read all of it. I saw and heard what happened on TV. So did America. The majority of white ones saw it and did not think there was anything wrong with it. And the entire political media saw it too and thought it was great content. They all decided that asshole deserved to be back in the White House. That our nation would be better with that asshole in the White House.
I will never get over that. I don’t see any way that I can.
SiubhanDuinne
I know I’m going to sound like a naïve sweet summer child here, but: I don’t see HOW they can just lie in our faces like that. We were all glued to our TVs in disbelief on J6. We all fucking saw what happened.
But we all watched the Insurrection on TV. We all saw it!
prostratedragon
Busy, busy man — changing the substance of history with his unassisted mouth, proclaiming new nations, …
pat
Joyce Vance
As I wrote to you last night, five years on from January 6, Donald Trump is trying to rewrite the history of the insurrection. The White House published a new website today, detailing their version of the timeline of the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. He accuses Democrats, pictured in black and white across the top of the page along with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, of promoting a “gaslighting narrative” of the day’s events.
The new page starts with the claim that, “President Trump took decisive action to pardon January 6 defendants who were unfairly targeted, overcharged, and used as political examples. They were not protected by the leaders who failed them. They were punished to cover incompetence.” It goes on to assert that his pardons ended “years of harsh solitary confinement, denied due process, and family separation for exercising their First Amendment rights.” The website fails to acknowledge that these criminal defendants were charged by grand juries, convicted at trial, or in many cases, convicted after they pled guilty, and had full appeal rights.
Trump concludes: “The Democrats masterfully reversed reality after January 6, branding peaceful patriotic protesters as ‘insurrectionists’ and framing the event as a violent coup attempt orchestrated by Trump—despite no evidence of armed rebellion or intent to overthrow the government. In truth, it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection,” which the website says was the certification of the 2020 election that the White House describes as “fraud-ridden” and for allegedly “weaponizing federal agencies to hunt down dissenters.” The courts resoundingly rejected Trump’s claims of a stolen election, with even the Supreme Court ruling against him.
Some of Trump’s peacefully protesting tourists
The website turns to the blame game—trying to foist off responsibility for January 6 on Nancy Pelosi and Democrats—and offers a timeline that emphasizes Trump’s call for peaceful protest.
A video taken by Pelosi’s daughter is included for the stunning proposition that she accepted blame for the attack on the Capitol. It’s selectively edited video and a debunked claim, indeed, an insincere one for the man who ignored pleas for help from members of his own party and watched the chaos unfold on television when he could have put a stop to it. As Pelosi’s office put it at the time, “Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6th.” But there it is, on the White House’s official website.
In a speech this morning at the House GOP retreat, held at the newly renamed “Trump Kennedy Center,” Trump, referring to the speech he gave on the Ellipse five years ago, alleged that “the news never reported the words ‘walk or march peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol.’” As far as I recall, those words were widely reported, along with everything else the president said and tweeted at the time, in full context. Trump’s claim that he called for an entirely peaceful protest that day is offset by Jack Smith’s recent testimony that the evidence he compiled established Trump’s complicity. “The evidence here made clear that President Trump was by a large measure the most culpable and most responsible person in this conspiracy. These crimes were committed for his benefit. The attack that happened at the Capitol, part of this case, does not happen without him. The other co-conspirators were doing this for his benefit.”
Read the full transcript of Trump’s speech to the crowd on January 6, 2021, here and make your own assessment. The full context is important, especially with the president installing a sanitized version on the White House website, a slanted version that includes the word he was doubtless encouraged to insert about peacefulness, for the obvious reason that the speech was one that otherwise exhorted the crowd to take action. “We will never give up. We will never concede, it doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,” the president told the crowd in the first seconds of his address.
Trump also said:
This morning, Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “We must speak plainly: January 6th was an attempted coup. It was an effort to nullify millions of lawful votes and subvert the will of the American people. But the attack failed because of the courage of public servants who gave proof through the night that our flag was still there by refusing to bend to pressure, threats, or intimidation. On that day, the Constitution held and we kept the Republic.”
Trump is trying to take it away again, this time with a rewrite of history that is worthy of George Orwell’s 1984. Our job as citizens is clear. We have to remain committed and refuse to let that happen. Facts are powerful. If the truth wasn’t so damaging, Trump wouldn’t be going to this much trouble to rewrite it. That he has public resources and a president’s bully pulpit to do it with is shameful and dangerous.
Last night I wrote to you about the Virginia museum curator, Bill Martin, who insisted on exhibits that put on display a shameful history of teaching fourth graders in the state that slavery was a good time with happy slaves, a gross misrepresentation of reality. Mr. Martin stood for the truth and dislodged and exposed that narrative so it could not be reinstated. We have to do that with Trump’s newest effort to rewrite the history of January 6. Trump may temporarily control government websites and museums, but we control the public narrative on the ground—we are everywhere across the country.
If you read Civil Discourse, you’re part of a community that believes facts and truth matter. Increasingly, there’s a new mood in this country, one that says we are not captives to Donald Trump. By reading and sharing the newsletter, you’re a part of spreading that. Your paid subscriptions make this work possible and I’m very grateful.
We’re in this together,
trollhattan
“Thousands” doing some kind of heavy lifting there, Donny.
cmorenc
”He’s a monster”. – He’s a mobster” works, also.
AM in NC
I called my Dem Rep today and reiterated that I expect Democrats to go after every crime committed by anyone and everyone in the Trump Administration. Up to and including Trump – for crimes he committed while not in office so the USSC “get out of jail free” card won’t apply. No more “looking forward, not back”. No more “bipartisan comity for the sake of bipartisan comity”. The GOP has shown us they will ONLY respond to power applied, and so power must be applied. Legally, procedurally applied, but APPLIED. To every single crime committed. Nothing else can happen until the GOP menace has been dealt with so well that they never try this shit again.
And then we take the fucking name off the buildings, strip out the gold and marble, and restore the White House
ETA: I called both my GOP Senators today as well, but neither of the cowards answers their phones. Left messages tho.
debit
I’m sure the Washington post will twist his rantings into some weird version of the truth and give him a half a Pinocchio.
Jackie
@zhena gogolia: I got the WH link from ABC News. I lot of normies will see it – not just political junkies.
Baud
Same here.
strange visitor (from another planet)
i don’t see what the problem is. airstrip one has ALWAYS been at war with eastasia.
different-church-lady
In the last thread I posted a only-ever-so-slightly-tongue-in-cheek link to the Wikipedia page on Nazi Germany. A folk or two were, in effect, “Naw, won’t be that bad.”
I wish my tongue were much much further in my cheek.
Leto
Dr Heather Cox Richardson’s post about this should be read. Addresses a lot of this. Also Dr Anne Applebaum’s post is highly relevant: Spheres of Influence: Venezuela and the end of Pax Americana.
different-church-lady
Nice job with the liberation asshole:
Fear grips Caracas as a new wave of repression is unleashed
waspuppet
He’s really going with “It was Nancy Pelosi’s responsibility to call out the National Guard in DC, which I called out last summer,” isn’t he?
I guess he figures no one will point it out to him, which they probably won’t.
prostratedragon
@different-church-lady: It’s one of the few things in life he has shown any sign of having studied.
pat
I’m sorry! I was…outraged. How can this happen? The White House Website posts the most blatant LIES about Jan 6th and there’s NO ONE to STOP him?
I should learn to do links or something. Heck, I’m still working on learning OTR.
JML
The Current Occupant’s “superpower” is his utter shamelessness. He can lie about anything and everything without a second thought. There is no low he won’t sink to if he thinks it will help him, and he literally has no restraint. Our systems are unprepared for a creature like this, especially when the media is controlled by craven republicans who can find ways to profit off this.
Truly, a monster.
Motivated Seller
He’s a monster.
My intention is not to give you or anyone else a hard time about this, but He is Trolling. And your reaction indicates that it is successful.
Another Scott
@Dorothy A. Winsor: “Billy, look, you just tell them and they believe it. That’s it: you just tell them and they believe. They just do.” – Tmurp.
He’s going to keep doing it as long as it works for him.
Enough normies, and people in authority, are going to have to stand up and say “No!” and “Enough!” and vote his enablers out. And keep them out of office. Until then, we have to do what we can to create the future we want to see. Eyes on the prizes.
Hang in there.
Best wishes,
Scott.
Archon
A nation that could vote for a man like Donald Trump President AFTER Jan 6 is a nation that doesn’t actually deserve its republic.
I’m gonna fight the good fight for our Nation, mainly for those that bled for it in our past and for future generations but the America people of the present deserve every once of troubles Trump is going to bestow upon us.
different-church-lady
@prostratedragon: Trump? No, he’s just a natural. Miller, on the other hand, he’s probably a scholar.
bbleh
Think of it as a social media post on X or someplace worse, only via an official channel. It’s gonna get maybe a little more exposure, but it’s only gonna get read and believed by the usual people. As widely noted, we saw it all on TV, and by “we” I mean an order or two of magnitude more people than will ever look at this silly propaganda.
Maybe I’m not properly engaged, but getting worked up about this kind of nonsense feels like a waste of energy.
strange visitor (from another planet)
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): the queer people. the mentally ill. anyone darker than george hamilton. the red-sea pedestrians. i guess we all deserve it?!?
woe and despair are not good rallying cries. less than a third of the electorate are MAGA dead-enders.
as someone who fits comfortably in several of those parameters, i say i’m really fucking tired of being a punching bag.
let’s bring the fight to them.
Archon
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): when you are part of polity that democratically elects its government you don’t get to wash your hands from the actions of said government just because you didn’t vote for it.
RaflW
@SiubhanDuinne: Indeed, while we were in a car all that afternoon (so I only saw a few still images) we listened to about 5 hours of NPR, and BF read me frequent live updates from online news.
One of the most disorienting days of my life. 9/11 was perhaps more so, but J6 was effing domestic terrorism. Five years later still firmly, indelibly inexcusable.
