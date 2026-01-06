Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's A Good Thing I Have a Ton of Work To Get Done

It’s a good thing I have a ton of work to get done for my client before she heads off on vacation on Thursday.

First Venezuela – how pissed am I am that I am having to type so often that I have to remember  to spell it – and now serious talk about Greenland and more.  My emotions are a combination of wanting to spit in disgust, cry in despair and rage in anger, none of which are very productive.

We are on political fundraising hiatus until the end of January, but once I finish this work for my client on Wednesday then a very tentative beginning of mapping out the who and the where for how we can best spend our energy – by which I mean our donation dollars – will commence.

Open thread.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      MagdaInBlack

      Here’s the weird thing I’m feeling: We did not really know what to expect from trumpco, and yet, nothing they do is unexpected. Ya know.

      Also, lately I am what I call “one sleeve caught on a doorknob short of a meltdown.”

      I blame trumpco.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      @MagdaInBlack:

      “one sleeve caught on a doorknob short of a meltdown.”

      In my house it’s about the belt loops on your pants. I have lost it when I have a bad day and then hook my jeans while taking trash out or something.

      And yes, I spent most of yesterday morning somewhere between really angry and depressive. World news was not helping.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      @MagdaInBlack:  I truly believe he’s going to at least try to nuke somebody before leaving office. Either the military will say No or they won’t, triggering at a minimum a constitutional crisis either way. But I’m convinced he’ll at least threaten to nuke somebody.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      FelonyGovt

      Same here. And all the “5 years after January 6” stuff isn’t helping in light of all the pardons etc.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hoodie

      @different-church-lady: Nah,it will be a mash up of 19th and 20th century American imperialism, even less competently implemented and with more corruption. Jim Crow lite in the form of managed “democracy” and massive wealth inequality.  The Nazis will be around and have their portfolios but not quite in charge.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WTFGhost

      @MagdaInBlack: Hee hee. I’m frequently in the same sort of situation, but in my case, everywhere by in the Ghost household, I’m fully aware I’m disallowed a meltdown, which makes me more visibly distressed, which usually causes some clown to confront me, when *I* am just trying to go home and turtle up….

      Thankfully, I owned the house, so I could build my home, where it’s legal for everyone to have a meltdown. Even me, although my meltdowns are more raw, and more complete, and might look far more scary or distressing, than ordinary folks’ meltdowns.

      Little miracles sometimes let us survive. (And sometimes, little miracles are the result of good planning.)

      Reply

