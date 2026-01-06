It’s a good thing I have a ton of work to get done for my client before she heads off on vacation on Thursday.

First Venezuela – how pissed am I am that I am having to type so often that I have to remember to spell it – and now serious talk about Greenland and more. My emotions are a combination of wanting to spit in disgust, cry in despair and rage in anger, none of which are very productive.

We are on political fundraising hiatus until the end of January, but once I finish this work for my client on Wednesday then a very tentative beginning of mapping out the who and the where for how we can best spend our energy – by which I mean our donation dollars – will commence.

Open thread.