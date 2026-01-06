Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Five Years After

by | 5 Comments

Five years ago today, the United States Capitol was attacked in a violent insurrection incited by the President of the United States for one purpose: to overturn a free and fair election and cling to power in clear violation of the Constitution.

— Nancy Pelosi (@pelosi.house.gov) January 6, 2026 at 9:38 AM

“For over three hours we begged him to send the National Guard! He never did it. He took joy in not doing. He was savoring it…What he's saying today is an insult to the American people."
#GOAT

[image or embed]

— TizzyWoman (@tizzywoman.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:05 PM

My one real comment on the Jan 6 5 yr anniversary is that it was carried out by rich people. The poor hick stereotype is incorrect. It was rich people, suburban millionaires and their backers. We know this from who was arrested. It cost money to go to DC, stay at fancy hotels, fund this, etc.

[image or embed]

— Nicholas Slayton (@nslayton.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Republicans destroy, Democrats repair…

Andy Kim picking up trash after violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on January 6.

[image or embed]

— Democrats (@democrats.org) January 6, 2026 at 11:57 AM

Former Capitol Police Officer: We're in a very dangerous place. The Trump administration has replaced the rule of law, both in our domestic policy and our foreign policy, with the idea that the ends justify the means. That's incredibly troubling, especially when it goes against our Constitution.

[image or embed]

— FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:13 PM


Yup. There's been an incredible case of amnesia.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 6:13 PM

As violence against police escalated on the west front of the Capitol, some of the rioters appeared to take pleasure and even laugh.

[image or embed]

— Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:23 AM

"You better run, cops!"

[image or embed]

— Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:32 AM

"Take his helmet off!"

[image or embed]

— Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:34 AM

And then there's this video, of officers talking with each other about what they just witnessed.
"We didn't have a chance," one officer said. "[Trump] was still giving his speech, and I just had to leave, because he's basically just telling people to come down here and rip this place down."

[image or embed]

— Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:42 AM

We have a lot more video and information on our visual archive of that day
apps.npr.org/jan-6-archive/

[image or embed]

— Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:43 AM

Republicans were very clear during the election that this is what they believed, & that this was what they would act upon when in office. Editors & tastemakers discounted it all, because it was ridiculous. Everything was fine. No one would blow everything up for the sake of delusion. Now here we are

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 1:37 PM

Earnest, but well worth reading:

Okay, I did it
New at The Evening Constitutional! Why Donald Trump is an actual factual traitor, within the meaning of the Treason Clause eveningconstitutional.net/donald-trump…

[image or embed]

— Robert Black (@hurricanexyz.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 3:31 PM

  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • RaflW
  • Shalimar
  • SpaceUnit

    Jackie

      Jackie

      Andy Kim won my heart watching him single-handily trying to clean up the filth left behind by FFOTUS’s “patriots.”

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      What I have discovered over the last 10 years is that the average American people are unbelievably stupid.  I am not sure they understand when they are insulted.

    3. 3.

      SpaceUnit

      I watched a news clip the other day in which Michael Fanone was crapping all over the Democrats for some new Republican fuckery.

      Five bucks says he votes a straight R ballot, even after what he went through, even after getting the shit beat out of him at a MAGA riot.  He just can’t process it.  He’s mad at trump but can’t transcend his political bias.  Typical Foxaholic.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      This does not excuse a single Republican member of Congress, but I think J6 was the day they realized that at least some of the MAGA death threats they get anytime they appear to even slightly step out of line could be for real. Now, many of the Republicans in office want what Trump is doing.

      But I do think at least a few of them know better – they used to – but dare not cross not just Trump but a riled up, armed, stupid and reckless base.

      Reply

