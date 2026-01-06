Five years ago today, the United States Capitol was attacked in a violent insurrection incited by the President of the United States for one purpose: to overturn a free and fair election and cling to power in clear violation of the Constitution. — Nancy Pelosi (@pelosi.house.gov) January 6, 2026 at 9:38 AM

“For over three hours we begged him to send the National Guard! He never did it. He took joy in not doing. He was savoring it…What he's saying today is an insult to the American people."

#GOAT [image or embed] — TizzyWoman (@tizzywoman.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:05 PM

My one real comment on the Jan 6 5 yr anniversary is that it was carried out by rich people. The poor hick stereotype is incorrect. It was rich people, suburban millionaires and their backers. We know this from who was arrested. It cost money to go to DC, stay at fancy hotels, fund this, etc. [image or embed] — Nicholas Slayton (@nslayton.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Republicans destroy, Democrats repair…

Former Capitol Police Officer: We're in a very dangerous place. The Trump administration has replaced the rule of law, both in our domestic policy and our foreign policy, with the idea that the ends justify the means. That's incredibly troubling, especially when it goes against our Constitution. [image or embed] — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 2:13 PM





As violence against police escalated on the west front of the Capitol, some of the rioters appeared to take pleasure and even laugh. [image or embed] — Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:23 AM

And then there's this video, of officers talking with each other about what they just witnessed.

"We didn't have a chance," one officer said. "[Trump] was still giving his speech, and I just had to leave, because he's basically just telling people to come down here and rip this place down." [image or embed] — Tom Dreisbach (@tomdreisbach.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 8:42 AM

Republicans were very clear during the election that this is what they believed, & that this was what they would act upon when in office. Editors & tastemakers discounted it all, because it was ridiculous. Everything was fine. No one would blow everything up for the sake of delusion. Now here we are [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 1:37 PM

Earnest, but well worth reading: