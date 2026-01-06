Full disclosure: This is a crosspost of a quick rant I put up this afternoon on LinkedIn. Some context and perhaps an explanation of why I’ve been mostly distinguished by my absence here for the last year. I’ve been writing a book that has become my act of resistance in this tough time, called A Pox on Fools. It’s a historical polemic on the roots of opposition to vaccines, using that history to show how fears that were at once plausible have been coopted by grifters and power-drunk menaces.

Over the course of the last year’s writing I have developed an ever deeper loathing for those who would steal the extraordinary gifts of time and prevented suffering vaccines have given humanity. As you may know, there was another, terribly dangerous such theft that took place just yesterday…and the post below is my first (but likely not my last) howl of rage at what some of the dumbest and most vicious folks in the US are doing to us.

What happened? Well…

…Yesterday the CDC slashed the list of vaccines it recommends for kids—taking more out 6 of 17 shots on the schedule.

Gone: protection against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) meningococcal disease, & the flu.

The justification is that this truncated schedule conforms to other countries’ practice. So now we’re emulating Denmark which, as this New York Times article notes, has one fiftieth of the US population and which provides genuinely universal health care to its residents. The justification is bullshit beyond such radical disjunction; we are now out of alignment with our neighbor, Canada, and more comparable peer nations like Britain and Germany. (Again, details thanks to Apoorva Mandavilli’s reporting in the Times.) Kennedy says that this will bolster trust in the US public health system.

As Mandavilli writes, genuine subject matter experts call out the deception. She quotes immunologist Dr. Helen Chu, who says, “the abrupt change to the entire U.S. childhood vaccine schedule is alarming, unnecessary, and will endanger the health of children in the United States.” No rebuilt trust–just confusion, distrust, and sick kids.

In fact, Chu is too mild in her criticism. This change won’t just increase the amount of unnecessary suffering American children will face because of this Trump-Kennedy-GOP decision. It will kill some of them, and some of those around them.

We’re already seeing such effects in the rise in measles cases and the expanding reach of pertussis, with the first of what might be thought of as Kennedy’s bodycount falling to these outbreaks.

With this latest change, that body count will rise…most likely by a lot. For just one example, Hepatitis B is a chronic disease. It often goes undiagnosed. It can be deadly (almost 1800 Americans died of it in 2023). It is transmitted in blood or semen or from mothers to their newborns—which means that children who don’t get vaccinated can reach adulthood not knowing they carry the virus, and can thus unwittingly spread it to those to whom they’re closest. Not giving those kids the shot means that decades down the road they and those around them risk untimely, wholly unnecessary deaths.

You get the idea: Kennedy, backed by Trump and the GOP that confirmed him, have just made life measurably worse for America’s youngest and most vulnerable…and all of us.

Nothing in the rationale that defends this choice is new. Its history matters, because it reveals how once-plausible concerns became lies. Knowing that history helps us fight back against the relentless spray of bullshit anti-vax grifters like Kennedy spray. That’s my hope for A Pox on Fools, due out in May. It aims to help its readers both understand what’s going on and find some tools with which to talk to folks around them. Not the true believers, of course; they’re likely unreachable. But there are far more folks who have daily lives, who hear the noise about vaccines, and reasonably enough don’t know what to think. Those folks are both accessible to reality–and desperately need the help that I hope this book can help provide.

Resistance begins at home.

This thread is as open as Kennedy’s mind is closed.

Image: Bellevue Hospital, children in a ward with nurses and a doctor, undated.