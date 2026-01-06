I thought maybe we could use a break from the fighting and finger pointing.
I love that Henry’s wagging tail showed up as a blur in this photo.
I don’t think I’ve ever shared this photo of Henry before. It’s’ from a couple of years ago.
His groomer lies to send him home with a kerchief for the holidays.
For whatever reason, I pulled it up over his head like the babushkas the older ladies in our neighborhood used to wear.
It’s a good thing Henry is forgiving.
Open thread.
