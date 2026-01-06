On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

RaflW

I’d always had in the back of my mind to go to Venice for their famed Biennial. Meaning massive contemporary art show, of course. It’s been a thing for more than 125 years. The closest I’ve been was the Göteborg’s Biennial for Contemporary Art in 2015. Which was great! But not Venice.

This fall I was really needing a breather from current events, and my partner had a stretch where he was going to be gone anyway, so I cast about for a place to enjoy/distract myself. Venice airfares were reasonable for booking three weeks out, I checked a few hotels and prices were decent, and the weather looked to be in the 50s if maybe rainy. I even checked acqua alta risks before booking. And then I thought: Hey, when is that Biennale anyway?

Turns out it was the wrong year. Oops. Only not oops! I stumbled into attending the 19th Biennale Architettura (founded in 1980). It was fantastic. The theme Intelli gens . Natural. Artificial. Collective. was curated around climate change and the urgency of the need for response. I’ll block quote the Biennale curator, Carlo Ratti, and then we can get to some annotated photos!

For decades, architecture’s response to the climate crisis has been centered on mitigation—designing to reduce our impact on the climate. But that approach is no longer enough. The time has come for architecture to embrace adaptation: rethinking how we design for an altered world. Adaptation demands a fundamental shift in our practice. This year’s Exhibition Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective. invites different types of intelligence to work together to rethink the built environment. The very Latin title Intelligens contains the word “gens” (“people”) – inviting us to experiment beyond today’s limited focus on AI and digital technologies. In the time of adaptation, architecture is at the center and must lead with optimism. In the time of adaptation, architecture needs to draw on all forms of intelligence – natural, artificial, collective. In the time of adaptation, architecture needs to reach out across generations and across disciplines – from the hard sciences to the arts. In the time of adaptation, architecture must rethink authorship and become more inclusive, learning from science. Architecture must become as flexible and dynamic as the world we are now designing for.