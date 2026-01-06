Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – RaflW – La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1

On The Road – RaflW – La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

RaflW

I’d always had in the back of my mind to go to Venice for their famed Biennial. Meaning massive contemporary art show, of course. It’s been a thing for more than 125 years. The closest I’ve been was the Göteborg’s Biennial for Contemporary Art in 2015. Which was great! But not Venice.

This fall I was really needing a breather from current events, and my partner had a stretch where he was going to be gone anyway, so I cast about for a place to enjoy/distract myself. Venice airfares were reasonable for booking three weeks out, I checked a few hotels and prices were decent, and the weather looked to be in the 50s if maybe rainy. I even checked acqua alta risks before booking. And then I thought: Hey, when is that Biennale anyway?

Turns out it was the wrong year. Oops. Only not oops! I stumbled into attending the 19th Biennale Architettura (founded in 1980). It was fantastic. The theme Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective. was curated around climate change and the urgency of the need for response. I’ll block quote the Biennale curator, Carlo Ratti, and then we can get to some annotated photos!

For decades, architecture’s response to the climate crisis has been centered on mitigation—designing to reduce our impact on the climate. But that approach is no longer enough. The time has come for architecture to embrace adaptation: rethinking how we design for an altered world.

Adaptation demands a fundamental shift in our practice. This year’s Exhibition Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective. invites different types of intelligence to work together to rethink the built environment. The very Latin title Intelligens contains the word “gens” (“people”) – inviting us to experiment beyond today’s limited focus on AI and digital technologies.

In the time of adaptation, architecture is at the center and must lead with optimism. In the time of adaptation, architecture needs to draw on all forms of intelligence – natural, artificial, collective. In the time of adaptation, architecture needs to reach out across generations and across disciplines – from the hard sciences to the arts. In the time of adaptation, architecture must rethink authorship and become more inclusive, learning from science.

Architecture must become as flexible and dynamic as the world we are now designing for.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 9
Rio de S. Lorenzo, Venice ITNovember 10, 2025

Arrival day the weather was spectacular. Some crisp, dry front had come thru and the air was so clear I could see the Slovenian Alps 85 miles away! Incredible (as I would be reminded in a few days), though I didn’t try to catch the distant mountains with my phone camera.

In two previous short visits to Venice, I’d stayed in Cannaregio, up by the train station. This longer stay started in Castelo, southeast of the most dense areas, and I was pleased to see some actual trees and small gardens! The leaning campanile does betray how soft the ‘land’ of Venice is.

 

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 8
Academia vaporetto stop, Grand Canal, Venice ITNovember 11, 2025

I made huge use of a multi-day vaporetto (water bus) pass. I had intended to start attending the Biennale on day 2, Tuesday, but with a six night trip, why be in galleries when it is this gorgeous? Pre-trip, I’d expected to carry my umbrella everywhere. I got rained on for all of five minutes in Venice. Shoulda bought lottery tickets with that luck.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 7
Rialto Bridge, Grand Canal, Venice ITNovember 11, 2025

Day two. Riding the No. 1 line with the last indigo light of day just fading from perception over the Rialto Bridge, 5:42 pm. Sunsets were around 4:40 but twilight lasts in northern latitudes. I’m blessed with rarely having jetlag, and did my best to be up not too long after the 7:15 sunrises to get the most of the short days.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 6
Giudecca Canal, Venice ITNovember 12, 2025

Wednesday dawned quite foggy, closer to what I’d expected. The forecast for the afternoon was optimistic, and rain was being hinted at by the weekend, so it still wasn’t quite time for the Biennale. But it was a perfect late morning to see Peggy Guggenheim’s palazzo and collection. I found the permanent part cramped (and busy). Lots of important art, but not my fave spaces to take them in.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 5
Guggenheim, Venice ITNovember 12, 2025

The Guggenheim’s curated visiting show was excellent. Visual artist Lucio Fontana. These ceramics really caught my imagination – I did two semesters of ceramics & sculpture as a directionless undergrad, and his whole body of ceramic work made me a bit wistful that I’d stuck with it more. Ah well, enjoy other’s gifts to the world!

The curator chose a very curious quote to feature. I suppose it fits the tormented artist frame? But I took a pic to remember it, so I’ll share it:
“Between suicide and travel, I chose the latter because I hope to still make a series of ceramics and sculptures that give me the pleasure or feeling of still being a living man.”

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 4
Arsenale, Venice ITNovember 13, 2025

Thursday I finally started my three day ticket to the Biennale! I’m so glad I spent the extra 10 euro over the €25 single day. There was so dang much to view and even start to digest.

The very first piece was confrontational. I admit I have air conditioning shame. Terms and Conditions is the installation, it filled an entire room, probably 75′ x 100′. One walks ‘through’ the waist-deep water while 92 air conditioning units hum and spin (12 were functional and adding heat drawn from the next exhibit halls). Point made! But very compellingly.

Later in the show, I found a few of the country pavilions went too heavy on guilt. I was much more attracted to the displays and exhibits that showed current, planned or theorized adaptations, ideas and solutions.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 3
Biennale Arsenale gallery, Venice ITNovember 13, 2025

There was an overwhelming amount of information! Here’s a collage of just three pics I took the first day that I thought of as solutions or ideas focused. I’ll return to this gallery on day three, when I can concentrate my limited absorption on some specific areas. I found that about three hours, including a snack break outside, was my max attention per day. This first day also featured several large school trip groups, which is great to see, but made for a bit of chaotic energy.

Top images: Fukuoka International Hall with massive terraced forest. Measured to be 15°C cooler than the surrounding concrete on sunny days. Lower left: Image and text examining biomimicry as a tool to follow nature in designing adaptation. Lower right: Models of the same three Paris buildings before and after proposed retrofit for cooling design, with a projected heatmap that rose and fell to show visitors the benefits of microclimate adjustments (and just looked so inviting!)

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 2
Arsenale gallery lecture zone, Venice ITNovember 13, 2025

Over the six months, many public lectures were offered in a sort of amphitheater inside the principal Arsenale gallery. I happened upon this guy, whose talk was “There is a river below your feet, there is a river over your head.”

He went to multiple places in Venice where, sometimes several centuries ago, Venetians covered over various small rivers or waterways. Many of them have silted and ceased to function, contributing to Venice’s aqua alta woes now. He’d post a photo of himself in a piazza or alleyway holding a card saying There is a river below your feet, there is a river over your head.

After talking about the history (as could be determined) and hydrology, he’d then do a matching segment on how our atmospheric rivers around the globe are being altered or possibly ‘removed’ by CO2 changing our global heat envelope. It was a very smart framing, and piqued my geography geek self!

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1 1
Arsenale, Venice ITNovember 13, 2025

I also enjoyed being inside the Arsenale grounds. This was the principal shipbuilding grounds for Venice in the rise of the region as a major trade empire. It was known to be the center of naval construction and maintenance by the 13th century! Now days there’s still a military base on part of it, then a public naval museum, and the remainder as space for Biennale installations (art and architecture alternating). It was wild to contemplate the six month switches, given how complex some of the national pavilion’s installations were.

I did not have a cup of canal-water coffee, BTW.

On The Road - RaflW - La Biennale di Venezia – Architettura Pt. 1
Calle Gian Battista Tiepolo, Venice ITNovember 13, 2025

I’ll close installment one with this. I love a good Italian laundry moment. Venice, Florence, some small town, anywhere. I needed to come back to the prosaic, the daily, the normal (and the more green way to do wash). I was pretty overwhelmed by content, which I really barely, barely scratched the surface of in this OTR. More to come!

