Open Thread: Rep. LaMalfa Is Dead / Mike Johnson Is Unhappy

GOP lawmaker Doug LaMalfa dies at 65

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) January 6, 2026 at 9:43 AM

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a California Republican known for his expertise on water and forestry issues, has died at 65, according to statements from GOP officials.

LaMalfa, a fourth-generation rice farmer and former state legislator, was serving his seventh term representing a rural district in the northeast corner of the state. He sat on the Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees….

Republicans who were close with LaMalfa were not aware of any health issues he had, and many were in shock Tuesday morning about his sudden passing, according to six GOP lawmakers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

LaMalfa suffered an aneurysm and then a heart attack after being taken into surgery, according to one of the lawmakers and two others familiar with the matter.

His death also further narrows an already slim Republican majority in the House. Now with a 218-213 advantage, Speaker Mike Johnson can afford no more than two defections on party-line votes where all members are present and voting…

Under California law, Gov. Gavin Newsom has 14 days to set a date for a special election. He could set the date as soon as mid-May, though he could also schedule it to coincide with the state’s June 2 primary. The winner would serve out LaMalfa’s term under current district lines.

His successor, however, will face a wildly different political landscape in the November election. LaMalfa’s seat was among those targeted by California Democrats in their bid to redraw district lines to counter President Donald Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push in Texas and other states.

In November, California voters approved a gerrymandered House map that folded LaMalfa’s turf into a new, blue-leaning district — threatening to push him into a competitive race after years of cruising to reelection in a largely Republican district. He was up against a Democratic former state Senate leader who had already piled up money and endorsements…

(When I hear ‘two [Republican] defections’, I immediately think “Tom Massie, Rand Paul”.)

He was a ‘pragmatist’, and a ‘character’, but every news story I’ve seen about Rep. LaMalfa’s death focuses on his importance as a pawn…

Trump on the late Rep. LaMalfa: "You know, he voted with me 100% of the time."

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 6, 2026 at 10:19 AM

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      The return of Mo Salad

      I hope Gavin calls a special election ASAP. It’s an R+12 district. A win here might get other Republicans contemplating retirement, party switches, or at least a greater willingess to sign dischage petitions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The return of Mo Salad

      @debit: ​
       I edited my comment. It was already noted above that the special election would be with 2024 boundaries as it would be to complete that term.

      If the new boundaries were used, people nearby could end up with two reps or zero reps depending on if they were new to or no longer in the district with the 2026 maps.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      FFOTUS always always ALWAYS has to make eulogies about himself. Even the remarks he delivered at his own father’s memorial service was how old Fred had always supported his (DJT’s) business ventures.

      Isn’t there an old line about narcissists? They have to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      montanareddog

      His death also further narrows an already slim Republican majority in the House. Now with a 218-213 advantage, Speaker Mike Johnson can afford no more than two defections on party-line votes where all members are present and voting…

       

      (When I hear ‘two [Republican] defections’, I immediately think “Tom Massie, Rand Paul”.)

      Rand Paul is a senator

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JML

      I think the right play is to wait until the primary. Make Squeaker Johnson suffer a smaller margin, and do it under good government grounds of not burdening taxpayers with a special election, but coinciding with the primary. I wouldn’t expect to make a flip until the redistricting.

      But YMMV.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      E.

      Former resident of LaMalfa’s district here and let me tell you, it ain’t gonna flip. Nothing but angry, God-addled gun nuts up there. I would not be surprised to hear it’s gotten more red in the last year.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      @The return of Mo Salad:  I don’t think I want Newsom to call for a special election before the already scheduled June primary.  The Republicans in District 1 (especially Redding) are pretty committed and fanatic, while the bluer parts (college town Chico and Sacramento exurbs like Yuba County) seem to be less reliable voters.  FWIW Redding voters seem more Libertarian than Trumpy.

      The June primary is all about which Democrat succeeds GovGav and is likely to draw out more Dem voters in the purple parts.  So I’d rather have the special election coincide with the statewide primary.

      But either way, I totally agree that a close election in CD 1 would be wildly demotivating for some Republicans in R + 10 districts.  But we’re not flipping that seat in the special election with the current map.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all.

      I can’t say as I recall Rep. LaMalfa’s name ever crossing my event horizon as a Trump ass-kissing MAGA.  Having said that, cue the oft misattributed

      I’ve never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.

      and may we read a few more (literally or politically).

      Sorry not sorry.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Princess

      An elderly GOP rep from Indiana was just in a bad car accident. Best of all, he’s going to make a full recovery which he means he won’t resign but he probably won’t be returning to work in a hurry.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      He apparently was one of the election try-to-overthrowers in 2021. I guess it’s dramatic irony that he died today of all days.

      Holding the special election to replace him in June with the state primary seems like the best way to go. It saves the state money by not having to run a separate election (just needs that one extra ballot question for that district), and of course it also prolongs Mike Johnson’s agony which is a boon in and of itself.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Didn’t know that.  Our country is now just a teeeny-tiny smidge better now that he’s cold and not breathing.

      FYI, Goodhair II has to set a date for a special election within 14 days.  That date is 126-140 days out from the announcement.

      Idle speculation suggests he’d set it for the state primary day which is 2 June.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RaflW

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m confident that the new Whitehouse ballroom is mainly planned to be so big so that Trump can host a bunch of right wing weddings there.

      Though by the time that whole terrible process wends its way to fruition, will he be able to hold narcissistic court? Who knows (not his doctors, at least publicly).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Fair Economist

      I’m not surprised he didn’t discuss his medical condition with other Republicans, because aneurysms are almost always a surprise.  Generally no symptoms and so no reason for imaging.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RaflW

      @Almost Retired: With two past the post open primaries in California, would having the vacant seat on the regional ballot mess with the potential two winners?

      If GOP turnout is goosed in an R+12 district, but not the rest of California, I do wonder. But the again, that district is only 1/52nd of the state’s population

      eta: Agree that from a good govt/less expense perspective, combining them makes sense!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      @JML:

      wouldn’t expect to make a flip until the redistricting.

      Is it a +10 red district? Because I would love to make Johnson spend a buttload of funds trying to hold that seat for a months – then lose the seat come Nov. But, I’m evil that way.

      Reply

