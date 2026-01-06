Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a California Republican known for his expertise on water and forestry issues, has died at 65, according to statements from GOP officials.

LaMalfa, a fourth-generation rice farmer and former state legislator, was serving his seventh term representing a rural district in the northeast corner of the state. He sat on the Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees….

Republicans who were close with LaMalfa were not aware of any health issues he had, and many were in shock Tuesday morning about his sudden passing, according to six GOP lawmakers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

LaMalfa suffered an aneurysm and then a heart attack after being taken into surgery, according to one of the lawmakers and two others familiar with the matter.

His death also further narrows an already slim Republican majority in the House. Now with a 218-213 advantage, Speaker Mike Johnson can afford no more than two defections on party-line votes where all members are present and voting…

Under California law, Gov. Gavin Newsom has 14 days to set a date for a special election. He could set the date as soon as mid-May, though he could also schedule it to coincide with the state’s June 2 primary. The winner would serve out LaMalfa’s term under current district lines.

His successor, however, will face a wildly different political landscape in the November election. LaMalfa’s seat was among those targeted by California Democrats in their bid to redraw district lines to counter President Donald Trump’s mid-decade redistricting push in Texas and other states.

In November, California voters approved a gerrymandered House map that folded LaMalfa’s turf into a new, blue-leaning district — threatening to push him into a competitive race after years of cruising to reelection in a largely Republican district. He was up against a Democratic former state Senate leader who had already piled up money and endorsements…